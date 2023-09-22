 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: all Bug Buster bug locations

Billy Givens
By

Much like in the main campaign of Resident Evil 4, the Separate Ways DLC features a variety of merchant requests to complete and turn in for some Spinel, which can be used to purchase useful upgrades, keys, and more. You’ll stumble upon two of these requests asking you to find and kill bugs – once in Chapter 5 and again in Chapter 6. In this guide, we’ll tell you where to find them.

Chapter 5 bug locations

The first Bug Buster merchant request can be found as a blue note in plain sight near the merchant toward the end of Chapter 5. After you accept the request, you’ll find yourself tasked with tracking down and eradicating this chapter’s three hidden bugs. When you’re ready to take them out, begin by heading further into the caverns with your gun at the ready.

Recommended Videos

Bug No. 1

A little way into the caverns will be a lever you have to pull to make some giant pillars move up and down. Carefully make your way between the first and second pillars here, then look up at the ceiling to see the first bug.

Related
Bug location in Resident Evil 4
Capcom

Bug No. 2

After making your way through just a bit more of the level, you’ll eventually head up a long flight of stairs that will lead you out of the caverns. After taking out the group of enemies on the landing here, turn around and look back at the stairs you just came up to see the second bug on the ceiling.

Bug location in Resident Evil 4
Capcom

Bug No. 3

After clearing this area a bit more, you’ll eventually reach a ladder leading up to the end of the level. Before going up this ladder, look up and to the left to spot the third bug on the wall.

Chapter 6 bug locations

The second Bug Buster merchant request can be found as a blue note in plain site near the merchant in Chapter 6. This time, you’ll once again be tracking down three total bugs, except this time it will be while getting bombarded with mass amounts of gunfire! When you’re ready to get started, hop over the ledge where you picked up the request.

Bug No. 1

Once you’ve jumped down into the open area to take cover to avoid machine gun fire, you can see the first bug on the wall to the left. Due to all of the commotion in this area, you may want to wait until you’ve made it up the ladder on the right side, so you can then turn around and safely look for and shoot it.

Resident Evil 4 bug location
Capcom

Bug No. 2

After clearing your way through this area a bit further, you’ll eventually have to run quickly across a bridge to once again avoid machine gun fire. On the other side of the bridge, look up at a tower ahead to spot the second bug.

Resident Evil 4 bug location
Capcom

Bug No. 3

Just after the second bug, go up the nearby stairs and look out over the barbed wire to spot the third bug in the distance.

Resident Evil 4 bug location
Capcom

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Billy Givens
Billy Givens
Gaming Writer
Billy Givens is a freelance writer with over a decade of experience writing gaming, film, and tech content. His work can be…
How to get the Abacus and see enemy health bars in Sea of Stars
A cave entrance in Sea of Stars

Combat in Sea of Stars is a thrilling mix of traditional turn-based mechanics and creative new ideas that help the game feel both familiar and fresh at the same time. However, one thing missing out of the gate is the ability to see enemy health bars during battle, making it a bit challenging at times to know which attacks are best used on which foe. However, you can rectify this early in the game by finding an Abacus accessory, and we'll tell you how below – though please note that the guide will mention some early-game spoilers, so continue at your own risk!
How to get the Abacus and see enemy health bars
Early in Sea of Stars, you'll find yourself resting at a campfire when Garl hops out of the bushes and rejoins your party. Soon after you team back up with this lovable pal, you'll encounter a save point next to a cave entrance directly to the north. Enter here and defeat the two enemies inside. Afterward, scale the wall in this room and wrap around to a chest that contains an Abacus.

Alternatively, you can buy an Abacus from a merchant at the Stonemason's Outpost just a little further into the game, so if you miss the initial opportunity to get this extremely useful accessory, you won't be completely out of luck.

Read more
How to change the difficulty in Sea of Stars
Zale and Valere from Sea of Stars

In many ways, Sea of Stars feels like a return to what put role-playing games on the map decades ago, thanks to its gorgeous 16-bit visuals and turn-based combat encounters that really capture one of gaming's most memorable eras. However, that doesn't mean it offers no modern conveniences, as it's actually a very accessible game with plenty of creative design choices that make it feel like it fits right into our current times, too. One of the ways in which it adds modern flair is via its unique difficulty system, which eschews the usual Easy/Medium/Hard selections for something more customizable. Here's how it works.
How to use Relics to change the difficulty
Similar to the ring system from Final Fantasy XVI, Sea of Stars allows you to customize the game's difficulty to your liking via various Relics with individual perks and boons that can be toggled on and off at any time. These can be found in the status menu by scrolling down to "Relics," and the game will give you two very early on, though it's important to keep an eye out for others you can pick up.

Those looking for an easier experience are likely to appreciate The Amulet of Storytelling, which you'll have access to at the beginning of the journey. This Relic doubles your overall HP and heals you automatically after combat, making many of the game's areas significantly easier. However, you'll also be able to pick up the Artful Gambit a little ways into your quest, which will reduce your HP by 95% and add additional bonuses for timing blocks and attacks properly, making the game much more difficult.

Read more
How to get a mount in Wayfinder
Three characters face-off against a larger enemy in Wayfinder,

The gameplay loop in Wayfinder may be largely focused on running dungeons and gearing up your various characters, but there's also a wide-open world out there to explore for some quests and loot. That may leave you wondering how to snag a trusty mount that you could use to ride around a bit faster, and we'd like to think that's a pretty reasonable thing to desire. However, you may be surprised that the process of getting a mount isn't entirely clear yet, and there's only one guaranteed way to score one right now. And even using that method requires you to exercise some patience. We'll explain it all below.
How to get a mount
If you're wanting to get your hands on a mount in Wayfinder anytime soon, you're out of luck. As of this writing, the only way to obtain a mount in the game is to purchase an Awakened or Exalted Founder's Pack, both of which come with the Highlands Strider Mount and Saddle among a treasure trove of other goodies. The former will run you $90, while the latter is the ultimate tier of Founder's Pack and costs a whopping $150.

The downside is that, even after purchasing one of these upper-tier Founder's Packs, you still won't have immediate access to the Highlands Strider mount. As of right now, mounts aren't active in the game, and we're not entirely sure when they'll go live. When we have more information, we'll be sure to update you here, though. In the meantime, it looks like you'll be legging it through Wayfinder!

Read more