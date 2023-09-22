 Skip to main content
Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC: where to find the Lord of the Waterway in Chapter 5

As you make your way through Resident Evil 4‘s Separate Ways DLC, you’ll occasionally come across some blue notes stapled to the wall near merchant locations. These offer you unique merchant requests for the area that can be completed and turned in to earn Spinels for buying useful items. When you find yourself in Gregorio’s Waterway in Chapter 5, you’ll stumble upon one of these merchant requests asking you to track down, eliminate, and then sell the Lord of the Waterway. Here’s where to reel in this big fish.

Where to find the Lord of the Waterway in Chapter 5

After picking up the merchant request, continue through the linear pathway until you come across a wheel you can turn that will lower the water in the area. Return to the merchant’s room, where you’ll find you can now descend a ladder into the remaining knee-deep water.

From where you land, take the left path through the destroyed wall and kill any bugs that get in your way. Take another left directly after and make your way around the pillar in the center of this next segment of the room. When you reach the back wall, you’ll be able to crouch and pass through the tight opening here. Directly after exiting on the other side, you should notice a large fish in the water ahead of you – this is the Lord of the Waterway. Kill it, then loot its corpse.

After looting the Lord of the Waterway, you’ll now need to backtrack to the merchant’s room once more. When you arrive, simply speak to the merchant and sell him your big catch to complete the request and earn Spinel x8. Spend them wisely!

All cross-platform games (PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
Two squads of heroes clash in an Overwatch 2 trailer.

Cross-platform support is becoming more important in the world of video games. Multiplayer hits like Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Fortnite have pushed crossplay into the limelight, and now most AAA multiplayer games release with at least partial cross-platform support. Finding every cross-platform game is no easy feat, though, so we did the hard work to bring you a comprehensive list of games that support crossplay.

Unfortunately, there aren't any rules when it comes to crossplay, so each game handles the feature a little differently. To make matters more confusing, certain backward-compatible games on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X still support crossplay on the most recent hardware, even if there isn't an official release for that hardware.

Read more
How to get the Abacus and see enemy health bars in Sea of Stars
A cave entrance in Sea of Stars

Combat in Sea of Stars is a thrilling mix of traditional turn-based mechanics and creative new ideas that help the game feel both familiar and fresh at the same time. However, one thing missing out of the gate is the ability to see enemy health bars during battle, making it a bit challenging at times to know which attacks are best used on which foe. However, you can rectify this early in the game by finding an Abacus accessory, and we'll tell you how below – though please note that the guide will mention some early-game spoilers, so continue at your own risk!
How to get the Abacus and see enemy health bars
Early in Sea of Stars, you'll find yourself resting at a campfire when Garl hops out of the bushes and rejoins your party. Soon after you team back up with this lovable pal, you'll encounter a save point next to a cave entrance directly to the north. Enter here and defeat the two enemies inside. Afterward, scale the wall in this room and wrap around to a chest that contains an Abacus.

Alternatively, you can buy an Abacus from a merchant at the Stonemason's Outpost just a little further into the game, so if you miss the initial opportunity to get this extremely useful accessory, you won't be completely out of luck.

Read more
How to change the difficulty in Sea of Stars
Zale and Valere from Sea of Stars

In many ways, Sea of Stars feels like a return to what put role-playing games on the map decades ago, thanks to its gorgeous 16-bit visuals and turn-based combat encounters that really capture one of gaming's most memorable eras. However, that doesn't mean it offers no modern conveniences, as it's actually a very accessible game with plenty of creative design choices that make it feel like it fits right into our current times, too. One of the ways in which it adds modern flair is via its unique difficulty system, which eschews the usual Easy/Medium/Hard selections for something more customizable. Here's how it works.
How to use Relics to change the difficulty
Similar to the ring system from Final Fantasy XVI, Sea of Stars allows you to customize the game's difficulty to your liking via various Relics with individual perks and boons that can be toggled on and off at any time. These can be found in the status menu by scrolling down to "Relics," and the game will give you two very early on, though it's important to keep an eye out for others you can pick up.

Those looking for an easier experience are likely to appreciate The Amulet of Storytelling, which you'll have access to at the beginning of the journey. This Relic doubles your overall HP and heals you automatically after combat, making many of the game's areas significantly easier. However, you'll also be able to pick up the Artful Gambit a little ways into your quest, which will reduce your HP by 95% and add additional bonuses for timing blocks and attacks properly, making the game much more difficult.

Read more