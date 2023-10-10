 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Add 1TB of storage to your PS5 with this SSD and save 40%

John Alexander
By
Samsung 990 PRO SSD over a dark background.
Samsung

It turns out the best PS5 games of today can take up some serious space on your machine, especially if you save to a new slot each time, giving yourself an out in case something goes terribly wrong. Luckily, this deal, a part of Amazon’s event, can alleviate this problem almost completely. It’s the Samsung 990 Pro, a 1 TB SSD that is also compatible with the PS5. You can get this, one of the best Samsung deals coming out of the October Prime event, for only $90. That’s a saving of $60 off of the normal price, available to you if you just tap the button below.

Why you should buy the Samsung 990 Pro

The Samsung 990 Pro is an NVMe hard drive, which our SSD buying guide will remind you is faster, smaller, and slimmer than the other popular SATA format. This hard drive also contains a heatsink, a thermal control feature that, as a result of a nickel-coated controller, prevents performance drops from the SSD overheating.

[Note: This is an actual hard drive, not a memory card. While that might sound scary, it is not scary. Follow our PS5 external hard drive guide for more information.]

Related

If this isn’t your first time using a Samsung Pro line hard drive, you might be curious about how the new iteration compares to older stuff. In our deep dive into the Samsung 990 Pro, we gave extra attention to comparing the 990 Pro vs the 980 Pro. At first glance, the two 1 TB hard drives might appear super similar, but the read and write speeds of the 990 Pro are significantly faster, especially when you need random reads instead of sequential. All of this is to say, you will be able to pop into (and out of) your game quite fast with the Samsung 990 Pro.

To grab your extra storage at a great price, tap the button below. There, you’ll find the Samsung 990 Pro for just $90, which is $60 down from the usual $150. Once you’ve got it in your hands your save storage woes will be cured. At least, they will be until you check out our favorite PS5 game deals and start working your way towards a storage problem again.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
PS5 game sale: Save on 80+ titles including Hogwarts Legacy
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

PlayStation 5 owners who are looking for PS5 game deals to expand their library should turn their attention to Best Buy, which has slashed the prices of more than 80 titles for the console. The discounts cover PS5 games of all genres, so there's going to be something in this sale for all types of gamers. We've rounded up our favorites, but it's highly recommended that you check out all the offers. You'll need to hurry up with your decision on what to buy though, as these bargains aren't going to last forever.

What to buy in Best Buy's PS5 game sale
Best Buy's sale of PlayStation 5 games is headlined by a $20 discount on

Read more
Best Prime Day gaming laptop deals: Alienware, Razer, Asus & more
Digital Trends Best Prime Day Gaming Laptop Deals

Prime Day deals have arrived, with Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, Dell, HP, and Lenovo, all having sales of their own, bringing plenty of discounts on some of the best gaming laptops money can buy. We've sifted through everything on offer to create a definitive list of the best Prime Day gaming laptops that you can (and totally should) shop today.
HP Victus 15 Gaming Laptop -- $680, was $900

The HP Victus 15 is a relatively affordable gaming laptop, but it doesn't sacrifice performance because it's powered by the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Graphics, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It's got a 15.6-inch screen with Full HD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, and it comes with Windows 11 Home pre-loaded. An enlarged touchpad and backlit keyboard add to the gamer aesthetic for less.

Read more
Add an extra 1TB of storage to your PS5 and save $50
A PS5 standing on a table, with purple lights around it.

For any PS5 owner who hasn't got around to upgrading their storage yet, Walmart has the best SSD deal today. Currently, you can buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD with heatsink for $70, saving you a huge $50 off the regular price of $120. This is a bargain for any avid PS5 gamer, especially if you've already realized external hard drive deals are only any good for PS4 games. Keen to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 980 Pro SSD
Samsung makes some of the best SSDs for gaming making it an ideal candidate for the avid PS5 owner. Even if you're just looking to upgrade your PC's storage, Samsung is also a good name for the best SSDs overall.

Read more