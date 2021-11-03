Ring Alarm Pro Review: Peace of mind when you’re in the dark

Ring Alarm Pro MSRP $300.00 Score Details DT Editors' Choice “Never worry about power and internet outages ever again because the Ring Alarm Pro keeps on working.” Pros Doubles as a Wi-Fi 6 router

Backup internet for all devices

Plenty of accessories to expand system

Battery backup for power disruptions Cons Separate app needed for router settings

I’ve been using the Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) for nearly a year now, and I very few complaints about the system or the service. It has kept me informed about what’s happening at my apartment when I’m there and not, while frequent updates to Ring’s services have made the experience even sweeter. Add to that the range of Ring devices and accessories, and it becomes a no-brainer if you’re looking for a complete, all-in-one home security system.

So, how can Ring make it better? Perhaps by making sure that all of my devices remain connected, even when the power and internet go out. The Ring Alarm Pro serves this purpose, but is distinct from other offerings because it effectively doubles as an Eero Wi-Fi 6 router to keep not only your Ring devices active and connected, but everything else on the network as well.

Setup and installation

The Ring Alarm Pro is available in a variety of configurations — which is good because it covers small and large spaces — with the option of adding accessories to the system at any time. The base five-piece kit costs $200 and consists of the base station, keypad, contact sensor, motion detector, and range extender. I tested out the eight-piece kit ($300), which has everything included with the five-piece, but tacks on three additional contact sensors.

Unlike the Ring Alarm (2nd Gen) that I had tucked away on a corner table, the Ring Alarm Pro needs to be placed closely to your internet modem. If you already own a modem gateway that doubles as the router, you’ll need to connect the Ring Alarm Pro using an Ethernet cable. Once I got it set up through the Ring app, the only issue I stumbled across was getting my previous sensors to connect. They simply wouldn’t connect initially, but updating the Ring app seemed to clear up the problem.

Software

The Ring app has gone through many updates, but it can be somewhat overwhelming trying to navigate around the app to find different settings. If you’re a longtime Ring user, you shouldn’t have too much trouble, but for anyone new, it’ll require them to put in serious time going through the app. In terms of arming/disarming the security system, I like that the option is conveniently available right from the main screen. If there’s one critical feature I’d recommend turning on, it’s setting up the geofence — so that it’ll automatically alert you about arming/disarming the system based on your phone’s GPS location.

In order to access or modify some of the router’s settings, you’ll need to do it through the Eero app. This can cause confusion for some people because it’s technically a separate app, but it’s needed if you want to monitor the traffic on your network, change the router’s settings, and add additional Eero Wi-Fi 6 mesh extenders. I personally would have preferred having some of those options accessible through the Ring app because it means one less app to manage.

Home security performance

In the time I’ve been using the Ring Alarm (2nd Gen), I’ve never had any problems. Whenever a door or window opens, I’m alerted through the app about those events, which can be combined with other automations, such as automatically having a Ring camera set to record the moment those sensors are tripped. If you have pets around, I’d also recommend adjusting the sensitivity of your motion sensor, because it’s possible for them to set off the alarm when moving around. That happened once in the year I’ve been on Ring Protect Plus, and I received a phone call from Ring’s professional monitoring service.

I really like that there are so many accessories that tie into the Ring Alarm Pro home security system, so you can sleep knowing that you’re covered. Beyond the usual set of sensors, there are those that can detect other hazards — like water accumulating on a floor or even listening out for fire/carbon monoxide sirens you may already have.

Some home security systems can become vulnerable, but not the Ring Alarm Pro.

What really sets the Ring Alarm Pro apart from other home security systems is that it offers backup support for both internet and power outages. This isn’t new per se, since other systems have similar automations, but the difference with Ring’s offering is that internet backup is available to all devices — not just for the Ring Alarm Pro and its connected sensors. Would you believe it works?

I tested this out by unplugging the Ethernet cord connected to the Ring Alarm Pro from my modem, as well as unplugging its power cord. Within a minute, I received a notification indicating that the Ring Alarm Pro was running on battery power and backup internet. I was most surprised to see all of my devices were still connected, like my laptop and smartphones, so I was able to continue doing work. There’s 3GB of backup data service included with Ring Protect Plus, but you can opt in for extra data through the Ring app for $3 per GB.

Luckily, I haven’t come across an emergency situation, but I like how the Ring Alarm Pro goes the extra step to offer protection in other situations. Take for example, an evening storm that knocks out the power for a couple of hours. Some home security systems can become vulnerable, but not the Ring Alarm Pro, which goes above by offering complete peace of mind.

Wi-Fi 6 mesh router

There’s no denying I love multifunctional gadgets that alleviate the need to buy multiple devices — and the Ring Alarm Pro is one of them! Part home security hub, part Wi-Fi 6 router, it helps a growing smart home by extending Wi-Fi coverage. Prior to installing the Ring Alarm Pro, I was using an Eero Wi-Fi mesh router with two other extenders placed in other parts of my apartment. Swapping it out with the Ring Alarm Pro and connecting the existing extenders was a breeze.

The convenience of being able to extend the coverage when I move to a larger space is something I appreciate.

Usually, devices in my bedroom had difficulty retaining a connection to my router in the living room, but the Wi-Fi 6 mesh extender I set up helped to correct the problem. Even though my apartment is about 1,000 square feet, the convenience of being able to extend the coverage when I eventually move to a larger space is something I appreciate with the Ring Alarm Pro. I can also see which connected devices are using up the most data and even have the option to pause data consumption. For parents, this is an incredibly powerful tool to manage device use throughout the day.

Our take

Ring has been a pioneer in the video doorbell space, branching out to other categories to further expand its ecosystem. With the Ring Alarm Pro, it’s the iterative home security system to beat at the moment because it really will continue to protect your home when there’s an emergency situation. Other systems face trouble when the power or internet goes out, leaving some of your other devices in the dark, but the Ring Alarm Pro keeps on chugging along working as if nothing happened. And. oh yeah, it doubles as a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router too!

Is there a better alternative?

Nothing matches the depth and utility offered by the Ring Alarm Pro, but SimiplSafe’s DIY home security system is its closest competitor. Even though it may not have as many accessories and devices as Ring, SimpliSafe offers one of the best professional home monitoring services around. Not only that, but many of its core devices, like its base station and smart lock, are beautifully designed to fit any decor.

How long will it last?

If Ring’s previous iteration is any indication, the Ring Alarm Pro should remain in working order for a long time. Since it’s a router and remains stationary, there’s very little chance of it being damaged — more so if you’re like me and place it in a closed-off space inside your entertainment center. There’s a one-year limited warranty that covers it for defects.

Should you buy it?

Yes, knock out two birds with one stone because the Ring Alarm Pro doubles as a Wi-Fi 6 mesh router and home security base station. You’ll never worry about your home’s security and power outages ever again.

