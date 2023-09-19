 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds are both on sale today

Jennifer Allen
By

Amazon has some great headphone deals going on with discounts on the Apple AirPods (2nd generation) and the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2. Whichever company you favor, you can save plenty of money by buying today. You’ll be enjoying great sound quality while you’re on the move in no time. If that sounds appealing, keep reading to see what both earbuds offer.

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $99, was $129

Apple AirPods 2.
Riley Young / Digital Trends

The Apple AirPods (2nd generation) may not be the latest AirPods anymore, but they’re still pretty good for the price. They take seconds to set up with your iPhone before offering plenty of useful features. For instance, they have in-ear detection, and you can automatically switch between different Apple devices. It’s also possible to easily share audio between two sets of AirPods on your Apple devices, while Siri is a ‘Hey Siri’ away at all times. Battery life is also pretty good for the price with up to five hours of listening time on one charge and up to 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. These AirPods may not be as stylish as newer models but you still get all the useful benefits you’d expect from an Apple product. The longer build means room for onboard controls too, which is handy if you don’t want to purely rely on Siri support.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 — $114, was $230

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are pretty great for the price. They look super stylish for earbuds and they also have a great feel and fit. At this price, it’s great to see ANC included so you can block out environmental sounds that you just don’t need to hear. There’s also 360-degree audio that brings out sounds from every angle while you get strong sound quality at all times. These might not be some of the best wireless earbuds but they’re mighty tempting while on sale. Extras like IPX7 water resistance and crystal clear voice quality when on a call all add up to ensure the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 are worth your time and money. There’s even EQ options within its app, and you can enjoy up to five hours of battery life with ANC enabled or up to 18 hours once you factor in the charging case.

Topics
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience.
