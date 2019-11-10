This is a fabulous time of year to buy a new TV. Whether you’re looking for an HD, 4K, or 8K model, Black Friday, including the weeks leading up to the big sales event, brings the TV deals. Amazon starts its Black Friday-level sales early, including deals on Fire TV Edition smart TVs from two manufacturers in six sizes and three picture quality levels.

The advantage of smart TVs is you don’t need to add a USB or HDMI stick to stream video content, because video streaming capability is built-in. These TVs are all set to stream Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, YouTube, and more, without buying additional equipment. You don’t need to add a Fire TV stick, but each Fire Edition TV includes a Voice Remote with Alexa so you can control the TV and search for content with voice commands.

Even at their normal prices Fire TV Edition TVs are at the lower end of the price scale, ranging from $150 for a 24-inch Insignia 720p HD TV to $450 for a 55-inch Toshiba 4K UHD HDR TV with Dolby Vision. If you’re searching for a gift or looking for a good deal on a TV for your home, these ten deals can help you save up to $100.

Shop All Fire TV Deals

Toshiba Fire TVs

Toshiba 32LF221U19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition — $130, $50 off



Toshiba’s 32-inch Fire TV Edition has a 720p HD display, three HDMI ports (one of which supports ARC – audio return channel), and dual-band Wi-Fi support.

Toshiba 43LF421U19 43-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV – Fire TV Edition — $200, $100 off



The first of three 43-inch Toshiba models, the 43LF421U19 Fire TV Edition has a 1080p full HD display, three HDMI ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Toshiba 43LF621U19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $230, $100 off



Moving up to a 4K UHD display with HDR support to improve images with greater contrast, the 43-inch Toshiba 43LF621U19 also has three HDMI ports and dual-band Wi-Fi.

TOSHIBA 43LF711U20 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $230, $100 off



The 43-inch Toshiba with the highest level feature specificiations, the 43LF711U20 adds Dolby Vision HDR to the 4K UHD model.

Toshiba 55LF711U20 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $380, $70 off



The Toshiba 55LF7111U20 has the largest screen of the Fire TV Edition TVs currently available from Amazon. This 4K UHD set supports Dolby Vision and, like the other models, has three HDMI ports, including one with ARC support, multiple input options, and dual-band Wi-Fi.

Insignia Fire TVs

Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 24-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition — $100, $50 off



The Insignia NS-24DF310NA19 has the smallest Fire Edition TV display and the lowest price tag. This 720p HD TV has similar input specifications to the Toshiba Fire Edition TVs, including three HDMI ports with one of the three supporting ARC and dual-band Wi-Fi. This TV is a good choice if you’re short on space and don’t want to spend much money.

Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 32-inch 720p HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition — $130, $40 off



Like the 24-inch model above, the 32-inch Insignia NS-32DF310NA19 Fire Edition TV has a 720p HD display.

Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 39-inch 1080p Full HD Smart LED TV- Fire TV Edition — $170, $60 off



The 39-inch Insignia NS-39DF510NA19 Fire Edition TV steps up from the smaller, 720p models to a 1080p full HD display.

Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $230, $70 off



The 43-inch Insignia NS-43DF710NA19 Fire Edition TV has four times the number of pixels as the 39-inch 1080p full HD model above. This 4K Ultra High Definition television also supports high dynamic range (HDR) to boost image quality with greater contrast.

Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR – Fire TV Edition — $280, $70 off



At 50-inches diagonal measure, the Insignia NS-50DF710NA19 4K UHD Fire Edition TV has the second-largest display of the Insignia models, and the largest currently available sold by Amazon. This model has the same input and output ports as the other models, including three HDMI ports, one of which supports audio return channel for home theater soundbar or receiver connections.

If you don’t find a TV that matches your criteria among the Fire Edition TVs, there are already many other early Black Friday TV deals already available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations