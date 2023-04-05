 Skip to main content
AirPods flash sale sees every model of the earbuds discounted

Briley Kenney
By

You wanted it, you got it. Every model of the Apple AirPods, the brand’s titular earbuds and premium audio drivers, is officially on sale, across a couple of different retailers. What does that mean for you? Well, it’s quite simple really. It means that if you’ve been on the hunt for some of the best AirPods deals, or even the best general headphone deals, your search is over, at least if you want an Apple brand product. From the Apple AirPods 2nd Gen to the Apple AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones, there’s a discount to be had. The savings you can expect range anywhere from $20 up to $70 depending on the model you’re looking for. The Apple AirPods Max, for example, are discounted by $69, down to $480 from their normal price of $549. Either way, consider the deals below because the AirPods rarely go on sale, and if they do, prices are not generally this good.

Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) — $99, was $159

AirPods 2 Charging Case opened on a table.

One of the best things about the AirPods is they just work. Almost as soon as you take them out of the case they pair with your iPhone or iPad, connecting immediately, to deliver rich, premium-quality sound right into your ear holes. You can also access Siri, Apple’s infamous voice assistant, right from the earbuds. Ask her to play a song, read back your messages, or make a call. Battery life for the AirPods 2nd Gen is estimated to be up to 5 hours of listening time on a single charge, which extends to 24 hours with the wireless charging case. In our Apple AirPods 2 review Ryan Waniata points out their brilliantly simple setup, sleek design, wireless charging support, and easy access to Siri. We know you’ll agree.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) — $150, was $170

iPhone 12 with AirPods on top of MacBook.
Vista Wei/Unsplash

Personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking to ensure that sound truly surrounds you? Check. A single, one-size-fits-all design that just works? Check. A sweat and water-resistant design that you can take, and wear anywhere? Check. These are all things that Apple’s AirPods 3rd Gen offer, and much more. You can read about some of the additional features in the Apple AirPods 3 review. The finite details boil down to this. Are they good? Yes, absolutely. Are they worth the extra money? Yes. Should you upgrade if you own an older pair? Most likely.

Apple AirPods Pro — $229, was $249

AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

For the second go-round Apple gave the AirPods 2 the Pro treatment, and according to our Apple AirPods Pro 2 review, it does make quite the difference. These are some great buds, made even better with iteration and welcome improvements. You’ll get excellent noise cancellation, top-notch transparency support, quality sound, clear calls, and fun charging case features with up to 30 hours of use from the case, and a quick five-minute charging getting you an extra hour of use. They’re also included in this flash sale at a hot price.

Apple AirPods Max — $480, was $549

A man wears Apple AirPods Max headphones on a city street.
Riley Young/Digital Trends

Caleb Denison wrote the Apple AirPods Max review for Digital Trends, and the first thing he said was that they’re “the most fun headphones ever.” That’s because they offer best-in-class ANC or active noise cancellation, amazing transparency features, and exceptional build, sound, and call quality. In fact, Caleb didn’t have anything negative to say about them other than they were heavy on his head. But the takeaway here is that they are an excellent pair of over-ear headphones especially if you’re invested in Apple’s ecosystem — they pair super easily with Apple devices like the AirPods earbuds. Give them a try, you won’t be disappointed.

