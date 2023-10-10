 Skip to main content
Forget AirPods: Powerbeats Pro are 40% off for Prime Day

John Alexander
Woman wearing Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones.
Beats

If you have your eyes set on the AirPods Pro, you might want to step back and take a more objective look for a moment. If at least for the duration of this article, open your mind and see if the Powerbeats Pro might be a suitable alternative for you. As part of Amazon’s event, you can even get them at a special price. While this deal lasts, they can be yours for only $150, which is a full $100 less than their typical price of $250. They’re one of October Prime Day’s best headphone deals, so go ahead and tap the button below to check them out. Keep scrolling for a second and we’ll give you the mind-opening details.

Why you should buy the Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro are designed for workouts, fast jogs, and intensive movement. The increasingly rare over-the-ear earhook loop will keep your Beats in place (and off the ground) even if you fall, do jumping jacks, or practice lunges. Furthermore, their IPX4 will help them resist sweat and limited rain exposure, making them a fantastic running buddy. They get 9 hours of listening time off of one charge and a built-in microphone so you can go extended periods without having to touch your phone if you have grimy hands, as well.

Our Powerbeats Pro review highlighted the power of Apple’s H1 chip, the powering force behind the Powerbeats Pro and the very same chip that power the AirPods 2. Our review went further to comment on the Beats, well, beat. As you likely know, Beats products are known for bass, and the Powerbeats Pro definitely give some extra in the thump department but have notably less harmonic distortion than previous iterations. It’s high-quality bass, reformed.

We appreciate your momentary open-mindedness! If we swayed you at all to be interested in the Powerbeats Pro, tap the button below to check them out and, possibly, even get a pair of your own while they are only $150. Remember, that’s $100 less than their usual price of $250. Then, go check out the rest of our analysis of the best October Prime Day deals. Mind still closed? The at this time, too. You can check them out guilt-free at this time, really!

