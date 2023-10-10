Prime Big Deal Days 2023 has commenced at Amazon, and that’s good news if you’re in the market for some headphones. One of the best Beats headphone deals you’ll find is on the Beats Solo 3 wireless headphones, which regularly cost $200 but for Prime Day are going for just $94. This is a $106 savings, and while these headphones do see a discount from time to time, savings like this are hard to find. This is a Prime Exclusive deal, meaning you need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim it, so get that Prime account up to date and grab this deal while you can.

Why you should buy the Beats Solo 3 headphones

People are often looking for several different things when they’re shopping for a new set of headphones, but a few features are universal, and the Beats Solo 3 headphones have pretty much all of it covered. It’s been a few years since their release, so you won’t find them among the best headphones or the best wireless headphones. But the Beats Solo 3 headphones produce great sound and feature the cool design style Beats is known for, making them a great all-purpose option. They’re made to look good and sound good anywhere, whether you hope to wear them at home, at the coffee shop, or at the office.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones are compatible with iOS and Android devices, as well as any device or component that can connect via Bluetooth, including home theater setups and computers. They pair easily with most devices, and charge easily via micro-USB connection. Perhaps the most enticing feature of the Beats Solo 3 headphones is their long battery life, which manages to reach up to 40 hours on a single charge. Also, with fast fuel technology, five minutes of charging gives you three hours of playback for those times when you just aren’t able to hang out near an outlet for long.

The Beats Solo 3 headphones are sleek, comfortable, and produce great sounding audio. They’re a tremendous value at this $94 price point, which is a unique Prime Day deal. They would regularly set you back $200, which makes this deal worth $106 in savings.

