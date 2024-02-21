The 8 best TV deals from LG, Sony, Samsung, and more

If you’re ready to get a great TV, there’s no reason to break the bank, as at their most basic a TV is no more of a screen than any other. And as such, just as we are able to find great tablet deals, we are able to find deals that push TVs down to incredibly low prices. Yet, at the same time, advanced TVs — including the best TVs — are also able to be bought at a winning price if you look hard enough. Here, we’ve collected the best TV deals across a spectrum of quality levels, capabilities, and brands, of which all of the best TV brands are represented.

Insignia 50-inch Class F30 LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $230, was $300

Insignia’s low cost TV just got even cheaper. It’s got the standard LED display that you’re probably used to if you last bought a TV some years ago, but also has a 4K resolution, smart capabilities, and a large 50-inch screen. In other words, this is a fantastic way to upgrade or replace your aging TV for about the same cost (or less) than you paid for it. If you’re wanting a TV, but don’t want to pay too much, this is a no-brainer.

Hisense 70-inch Class A6 Series LED 4K UHD HDR Smart Google TV — $480, was $520

For a large screen TV at a fraction of the expected cost, check out this TV from Hisense. It has everything you need to get the modern TV experience, including a gaming mode, HDR and HDR10, a 4K AI upscaler for older content, and a special sports mode. This sports mode automatically changes the screen’s settings to accommodate sports programming without you having to fiddle with each option. Additional bonuses like the included voice remote, DTS Virtual X, and the ability to connect directly to the TV with Bluetooth headphones and speaker make this TV easily go head-to-head and achieve victory over any other TV under $500.

Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $520, was $800

If you’ve been thinking about getting a Fire device for streaming from your TV but also just want a new, nice TV, you should consider this one. The big things that make this TV stand out from others that are adjacent to it in quality and capabilities are; its large 75-inch screen, Apple Airplay support, its Alexa voice remote, and its affordability.

Samsung 85-inch Class TU69OT Crystal UHD 4K Smart Tizen TV — $1,000, was $1,300

At a price point that makes it a clear rival to all of the best TVs under $1,000, this Samsung TV offers a premium view and smooth colors. One of the words that you should notice in this TV’s name is “crystal” which denotes a couple of things. First, its crystal processor, which is the TV’s 4K upscaler, a by-now expected quality of a 4K TV. Next is what is referred to as the TV’s “PurColor Crystal Display”. This display technology creates smoothness in the represented colors, reducing artifacts in the upscaling process and other problems associated with sub-4K content. You’ll also appreciate this TV’s recommendations, which give appropriate suggestions to you based on your viewing history from both streaming services and live TV. The Samsung TU69OT works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple AirPlay2.

TCL 65-inch Class QM8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $1,100, was $1,300

We’ve been enamored with the QM8 ever since we got our hands on it. It’s unique in that it has mini-LED backlighting (think good contrasting), an uncommon feature for TCL TVs. When you combine this with its ability to display in 4K at 144Hz or 1440p at 240Hz, you have an incredibly smooth experience with seductive shadows. One thing nearly every look at the QM8 has praised, though only lightly so in our TCL QM8 review, is the price. Even in normal times, with no discount, the QM8 is highly competitive with much more expensive TVs and the contrast makes it fell more like an OLED than an LED.

Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $1,200, was $1,600

While you won’t see this exact model, you will certainly see a Sony Bravia XR TV in our collection of the best OLED TVs. The “XR” comes from the TVs’ Cognitive Processor XR technology, which helps compute the big four in TVs: contrast, black detailing, color gamut, and brightness levels. If you’re sneaking around in the shadows in a stealth game, for instance, you’ll super appreciate this TV’s tech. In fact, this TV features a nice Auto Low-Latency Mode, an all-encompassing game menu, and has extra features when combined with a PS5. It should come as no surprise, then, that when you look at the best TVs for gaming, you see more Sony Bravia XR TVs. So, get this one while it is on sale for such a reasonable price.

Samsung 65-inch Class S94BD OLED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV — $1,280, was $1,600

First things first, the Samsung S94BD TV is highly similar to the highly-acclaimed S95B, so much so that you will be forgiven if you fail to distinguish them. As such, this is going to be one of the best OLED TVs you can get on a bargain at the moment. Visually, you’ll be taken in by the combination of the screen’s 8.3 million self-lit pixels and pantone-validated colors (including the dreaded 448 C). Then, the TV’s processing introduces the illusion of depth in a very realistic manner. And, of course, any depth is just an illusion as the S94BD is what Samsung calls “LaserSlim” at only 1.6 inches at its thickest.

TCL 98-inch Class S5 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $2,000, was $3,000

A large TV, fantastic real-customer reviews, and a solid discount. Those are the appeals of this TV, which has a 120Hz refresh rate and motion rate 480 with MEMC frame insertion for incredibly low frame tearing and a smooth experience when watching action-packed scenes and sports programming. If you know about HDR, you’ll know that there are many forms of it, and the S5 seems to have access to a ton of them; HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG included alongside Dolby Vision IQ. When combined with deep learning based AI color optimizations, you’re going to love what this TV puts out. And its not just in the visual department that this TV puts out greatness. Modern TVs are known for producing tinny sounds due to their thin structures, but the S5 has a built-in subwoofer, giving it an edge for those of you that don’t want to fool with the wire-laying hassle of setting up surround sound.

