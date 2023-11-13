All the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals you can shop now

If a 65-inch TV is the perfect size for your home theater setup upgrade according to our guide on what size TV to buy, then you shouldn’t miss the discounts that are available in this year’s Black Friday deals. There are offers involving some of the best TV brands, including LG, Samsung, and Sony, ranging from affordable choices to top-of-the-line models that require a hefty investment. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though — we’re not sure how much stock retailers have available for these 65-inch TVs for the shopping holiday, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ll need to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

The best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Black Friday, so it’s a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart’s $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

More 65-inch TV Black Friday deals we like

If you want to check out the other 65-inch TV Black Friday deals that are currently available online, we should warn you that there’s an overwhelming number of options out there. To help you out, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below so you won’t have to browse through several websites yourself. As with most TV deals with significant discounts, there’s a good chance that these bargains will sell out quicker than you expect, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it when one of them matches your needs and budget.

Hisense A6 Series 4K TV —

TCL S4 4K TV —

LG UQ70 Series 4K TV —

Vizio V-Series 4K TV —

Amazon Fire TV Omni Series —

Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV —

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV —

Editors' Recommendations