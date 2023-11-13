 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

All the best 65-inch TV Black Friday deals you can shop now

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Series with the Fire TV platform on the screen.
Amazon / Amazon

If a 65-inch TV is the perfect size for your home theater setup upgrade according to our guide on what size TV to buy, then you shouldn’t miss the discounts that are available in this year’s Black Friday deals. There are offers involving some of the best TV brands, including LG, Samsung, and Sony, ranging from affordable choices to top-of-the-line models that require a hefty investment. You’re going to have to be quick with your purchase though — we’re not sure how much stock retailers have available for these 65-inch TVs for the shopping holiday, so if you don’t want to miss out, you’ll need to complete your transaction as soon as possible.

The best 65-inch TV Black Friday deal

The onn. 70-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on the wall as part of a home theater arrangement.
Onn

The already affordable 65-inch Onn 4K TV is currently even cheaper for Black Friday, so it’s a must-buy if you want to upgrade your living room without breaking the bank. You’ll be getting 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion when playing video games and watching sports programs, and Roku for access to all of the popular streaming services and compatibly with most smart home systems and voice assistants. From $348, Walmart’s $50 discount brings it further down to $298, which is a very small price to pay for introducing a large screen to your home theater setup.

More 65-inch TV Black Friday deals we like

Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV
Riley Young/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

If you want to check out the other 65-inch TV Black Friday deals that are currently available online, we should warn you that there’s an overwhelming number of options out there. To help you out, we’ve gathered our favorite offers below so you won’t have to browse through several websites yourself. As with most TV deals with significant discounts, there’s a good chance that these bargains will sell out quicker than you expect, so you shouldn’t be wasting time thinking about it when one of them matches your needs and budget.

  • Hisense A6 Series 4K TV —
  • TCL S4 4K TV —
  • LG UQ70 Series 4K TV —
  • Vizio V-Series 4K TV —
  • Amazon Fire TV Omni Series —
  • Samsung Q80C QLED 4K TV —
  • Sony Bravia XR A90J 4K OLED TV —

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Black Friday AirPods Deals: Get Apple’s earbuds for $59
Digital Trends Best Black Friday AirPods Deals

Black Friday is right around the corner and even big name products like Apple's AirPods are on sale. Airpods, which are consistently among the best earbuds, are perfect for the iPhone wielder due to their ease of integration within the Apple ecosystem and cool features that can't be experienced anywhere else.  So, if you're an iPhone and/or Mac user, keep reading. We expect these to be some of the most exciting Black Friday deals for you. Though you may possibly be equally interested in the iPhone 15 case deals we've also recently uncovered.

We've broken up these deals into new and refurbished categories. This is because we know that if you're getting something at a gift, you probably want to get a brand new product. However, we strongly encourage you to try a refurbished product if you're buying for yourself. The reasons are plentiful, with refurbished goods being good for your wallet and the environment, as well as having the deepest cutting deals. Refurbished goods from reliable brands (these deals come from Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon) all have high quality bars to pass before being sold, so you may as well try them.
Best AirPods Black Friday Deals
Scouring high and low, here is what we're finding in terms of AirPods. Whether we're seeing the relatively new AirPods 3 or the, in tech terms, "ancient" original AirPods Pro, we are seeing good deals roll out at this time. These deals are perfect to shop for both yourself and others, as gifts.

Read more
All the Samsung Frame TV Black Friday deals happening now
The 50-inch Samsung Frame TV hangs on a living room wall displaying art.

With Black Friday deals already underway, Walmart has many discounts on the ever-popular and stylish Samsung The Frame TV. Sure to look fantastic in your living room while not stealing too much focus, these are the TV deals you want to check out. Below, we've taken a look at what you need to know about the Samsung The Frame TV or you can simply hit the buy button on the model that sounds most appealing for your situation.

Samsung 43-inch The Frame TV --

Read more
Over 100 more Best Buy Black Friday deals just went live
Digital Trends Best Black Friday Best Buy Deals

Best Buy is one of the key retailers when it comes to offering fantastic Black Friday deals. That means it's the perfect place to check out awesome TV deals, laptop deals, and even great sales on appliances too. With hundreds of options newly available, we've helped you out by picking out some highlights. Below, you'll find all the best Best Buy Black Friday deals on TVs, laptops, gaming PCs, headphones, appliances, and other items too.

Best Buy Black Friday TV deals

Read more