Best 75-inch TV deals: Get a large screen for under $500

Checking out all the TV deals but know your heart is set on a 75-inch model? We’ve narrowed things down here to all the best 75-inch TV deals going on at the moment. Encompassing everything from regular 4K TVs to the latest in 8K and Mini-LED technology, there’s something for every budget and need here. Keep reading while we take you through the best options currently available.

Onn. 75-inch 4K TV — $498

The Onn. 75-inch 4K TV isn’t technically on sale but it’s an amazing price for a 75-inch 4K TV. Its huge 75-inch screen is teamed up with useful features like three HDMI ports. It also has Roku Smart TV built-in so you can easily find movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. There’s also the Roku mobile app which means that you can use voice commands to find what you want to watch rather than needing to use the remote. It’s straightforward enough and ideal for those on a budget.

Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV — $520, was $800

The Toshiba 75-inch C350 4K TV uses Toshiba’s Regza Engine 4K to provide superior picture quality alongside Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 support. With better optimized picture quality, it also has an auto low latency game mode for gamers so you get significantly improved input lag along with a smoother gaming experience. There’s also better sound from DTS Virtual: X support along with Alexa and AirPlay compatibility too.

Samsung 75-inch TU690T 4K TV — $580, was $750

Samsung is one of the best TV brands so even its cheaper TVs are still very good. It has a PurColor Crystal Display so you get colors fine-tuned to how they are meant to look. It’s also a Direct Lit panel which helps ensure blacks and whites are fine-tuned for superior contrast while HDR provides a wide spectrum of colors and visual details. The Crystal Professor 4K does a great job of upscaling non-4K content while an Universal Guide makes it simple to find what you want to watch.

LG 75-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV — $1,100, was $1,500

The idea of QNED is a bit of a confusing one but we do know that the LG 75-inch Class 80 Series QNED 4K TV offers great picture quality. It combines Quantum Dots with LG’s NanoCell technology so you gain bright and colourful images. Dimming Pro dynamically adjusts the back lights to maintain deep black levels while there’s a dedicated Filmmaker mode to ensure you get to see films how the director intended them. The TV’s a7 AI processor Gen 6 is great for using AI to automatically improve the picture and sound quality too, while there’s a game optimizer mode and two HDMI 2.1 ports for gamers.

Samsung 75-inch Q70C QLED TV — $1,200, was $1,600

QLED TVs are always worth considering with Samsung knowing how to get the best out of the tech. The Samsung 75-inch Q70C QLED TV has Quantum HDR for superior deep blacks and impressive contrast, while there’s 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology for lifelike images. There’s also Motion Xcelerator Turbo+ which helps keep things smooth whether you’re watching fast moving action or playing a game. Balanced color is also promised throughout thanks to dedicated warm and cool dual LED backlights.

Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L LED 4K TV — $1,500, was $2,000

For a fantastic picture, consider the Sony 75-inch Bravia XR X90L LED 4K TV. It has intelligent and powerful TV processing thanks to Sony’s Cognitive Processor XR which ensures hundreds of thousands of on-screen elements are processed and remastered without you even noticing. Via its full array LED backlighting, you get balanced light output with fantastic contrast while XR Triluminos Pro enhances the range of hues and saturations with precise detailing. PlayStation 5 gamers get even more thanks to auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusting the HDR settings on your console. Dolby Vision and all the other usual features are there too while you’ll love how easy its interface is to use.

Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,300, was $4,000

Packed with features, the Samsung 75-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV is ideal if you want to futureproof with an 8K TV. It has Quantum Matrix Pro with Mini LEDs so that you can see a billion colors and enjoy intense contrast with whatever you’re watching. It also has Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor 8K for upscaling non-8K content. 8K-worthy HDR ensures gorgeous lifelike images. For sound, there’s Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound+ for atmospheric sounds to ensure this is a home cinema like experience.

Sony 75-inch Bravia XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K TV — $5,500, was $6,000

Sure to be one of the best TVs if you can stretch to it, the Sony 75-inch Bravia XR Z9K Mini-LED 8K TV is something special. It has thousands of mini LEDs which are controlled with XR Backlight Master Drive so you gain unprecedented contrast with deep blacks and natural colors. There’s also the usual Dolby Vision and HDR support as well as XR Triluminos Pro while XR 8K upscaling provides a better picture for anything non-8K too. It’s truly something special while you also gain easy to use controls thanks to Google TV support, voice assistant compatibility, and dedicated enhancements for the PlayStation 5.

