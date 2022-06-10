The 68 best movies on Hulu right now (June 2022)

Looking for a great way to settle down at the end of a grueling workday? Hulu is a great place to let off some steam via a cinematic adventure. Featuring movies from nearly every genre, nationality, time period, and walk of life, there’s certainly something on the streaming platform for you and yours — whether you’re into action epics or twisted psychological thrillers.

As part of our ongoing quest for entertainment, it’s our responsibility to keep our eyes peeled for all of Hulu’s latest and greatest flicks. And for your consideration, we’ve gone ahead and put all the best movies on Hulu together in one place. Here’s our rotating weekly roundup of all the best cinema you can catch on the O.G. streaming hub right now.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) new Trailer pg-13 109m Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance Stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt Directed by David Frankel watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Based on the 2003 Lauren Weisberger novel of the same name, The Devil Wears Prada is a comedic standoff of towering talents. The movie stars Anne Hathaway as Andy, a recent college graduate who scores the opportunity of a lifetime when she lands an assistant gig at Runway magazine. Andy’s journalistic aspirations are soon put to the test when she’s assigned to Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep), the publication’s infamous editor. As Andy attempts to settle into her employment, Miranda begins to seemingly do everything in her power to run her new assistant ragged. The divine and diabolical pairing of Hathaway and Streep is a tour-de-force of golden performances, as the protégé and domineering fashionista go head-to-head in scene after scene of glorious comedy. Read less Read more

The Fifth Element (1997) new Trailer pg-13 126m Genre Adventure, Fantasy, Action, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, Gary Oldman Directed by Luc Besson watch on Hulu watch on Hulu The Fifth Element represents a unique sub-genre of cinematic science fiction that combines action, comedy, and drama with a cosmic and dystopian narrative through line. Believe it or not, all of these elements somehow land successfully — for the most part. Our story follows 23rd-century taxi cab driver Korben Dallas (Bruce Willis), an unsuspecting man whose his life is changed forever when Leeloo, the human embodiment of an ancient set of intergalactic weaponry (played by Milla Jovovich), mysteriously falls into his cab. With a malevolent force from beyond rapidly encroaching on Earth, it’s up to Dallas, Leeloo, and a rag-tag team to find the other parts of the weapon so that Leeloo can become one with the otherworldly technology and save the planet. Director Luc Besson lays a rich tapestry of unforgettable visuals with The Fifth Element, delivering characters and set pieces that remain iconic nearly 30 years after the film’s original 1997 release. Read less Read more

Happy Feet (2006) new Trailer pg 108m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family Stars Elijah Wood, Robin Williams, Brittany Murphy Directed by George Miller watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Nothing says “adorable” like a bountiful colony of music-wooing emperor penguins. Such is the narrative setup in Happy Feet, a dazzling, animated tale that follows protagonist Mumble (voiced by Elijah Wood) on a journey of self-discovery. Using sing-song melodies to attract their mates, Mumble has no talent for singing, although the odd-penguin-out does possess the uncanny ability to tap dance. After being banished from his colony, Mumble falls in with a group of Adelie penguins known as “the Amigos” who help Mumble harness his dancing skills to win over Gloria (voiced by Brittany Murphy), one of the most talented emperor penguins of Mumble’s original colony. Heartfelt, funny, and packed with charm and personality, Happy Feet is a cutely mesmerizing foray into a world of anthropomorphic animal artisans that you won’t soon forget. Read less Read more

Alien (1979) new Trailer 89 % 8.5/10 r 117m Genre Horror, Science Fiction Stars Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver, John Hurt Directed by Ridley Scott watch on Hulu watch on Hulu “In space, no one can hear you scream,” is one of several poster tag-lines for Ridley Scott’s 1979 film, Alien, a claustrophobic horror film that dishes out scares in an intentionally subdued manner — that is until we get into the third act. Our story follows the crew of the Nostromo, a commercial spacecraft that receives a distress call from an alien vessel on a nearby moon. As mandated by their mission, the crew must investigate any and all SOS beacons. Stepping aboard the unidentified ship, the Nostromo team discovers a chamber filled with hundreds of eggs, one of which hatches and evolves into a monolithic Xenomorph. Alien is a classic example of a film that does a lot with little, especially in terms of budget and effects. But the end-result is a nail-biting, sci-fi chiller that is hard to forget. Read less Read more

50 First Dates (2004) new Trailer 48 % 6.8/10 pg-13 99m Genre Comedy, Romance Stars Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore, Rob Schneider Directed by Peter Segal watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In 50 First Dates, Adam Sandler stars as Henry Roth, a Hawaiian marine biologist that stumbles upon the girl of his dreams, Lucy (Drew Barrymore). After meeting and forming a connection at an island café, Henry is surprised to discover that Lucy doesn’t remember him the next time he visits her. It turns out she suffers from anterograde amnesia after suffering a head injury in a car accident. Unwilling to let this deter him, Henry sets out to prove to Lucy that they’re in love every single day. 50 First Dates features supporting performances from Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, and Blake Clark, and takes a break from some of Sandler’s previous “man-child” comedies in favor of emotional depth. That said, there are still plenty of laughs to be had. Read less Read more

Get Low (2009) new Trailer 77 % 7/10 pg-13 103m Genre Comedy, Drama, Mystery Stars Bill Murray, Sissy Spacek, Robert Duvall Directed by Aaron Schneider watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Robert Duvall’s career has seen plenty of cinematic appearances over his many decades of performing, but it’s some of the actor’s unsung gems that hit the hardest. Get Low is one such gem. Duvall portrays Felix Bush, a hermit living in 1930s Tennessee. One day, Bush gets the idea to throw a funeral party for himself, much to the confusion of the townsfolk that have spread far-fetched rumors about the reclusive gentleman for most of his life. Duvall leads the charge in Get Low as the oddly charismatic Bush, but other notable ensemble players include Bill Murray as the owner of the town’s funeral parlor and Sissy Spacek as Bush’s long-ago love. Get Low has plenty of heart and laughs, and is actually based on a true story Read less Read more

Memories of Murder (2003) Trailer 82 % 8.1/10 r 131m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Song Kang-ho, Kim Sang-kyung, Kim Roi-ha Directed by Bong Joon-ho watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Before mesmerizing cinema-goers with his Oscar-winning Parasite, South Korean director Bong Joon Ho led a career made up of movies as diverse as 2017’s humanitarian-flavored Okja and 2013’s taut and terrifying Snowpiercer. Memories of Murder, released in 2003, is one of Joon Ho’s earliest films, and it is based on a series of true and disturbing events. The story follows Park (Song Kang-ho) and Cho (Kim Roi-ha), two South Korean detectives who are tasked with investigating a double homicide. As the lawmen begin piecing evidence together, the body count continues to grow, with the double murder evolving into South Korea’s first official serial killings. Bong Joon Ho’s filmmaking abilities are on full display here, with excellent directing of his core cast and a thrilling plot that dips into multiple sub-genres, from dark comedy to drama. Read less Read more

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) Trailer 67 % 7.1/10 r 111m Genre Comedy, Romance, Drama Stars Jason Segel, Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis Directed by Nicholas Stoller watch on Hulu watch on Hulu For those dying to see a Dracula-inspired puppet musical, Jason Segel has got you covered. In Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Segel plays Peter Bretter, a showbiz composer who suffers the breakup of a lifetime when his primetime-actress girlfriend, Sarah Marshall (Kristen Bell), ends their seemingly happy romance to begin a new love with off-the-charts British recording artist, Aldous (Russell Brand). Hoping to escape his heartbreak, Peter vacations to Hawaii, only to end up at the exact same resort as his ex-love and her new, pompous boyfriend. Packed with memorable faces portraying hilarious characters (from Paul Rudd to Jonah Hill), Forgetting Sarah Marshall is a must-watch for any studio-comedy fan. Read less Read more

A Beautiful Mind (2001) Trailer 72 % 8.2/10 pg-13 135m Genre Drama, Romance Stars Russell Crowe, Jennifer Connelly, Ed Harris Directed by Ron Howard watch on Hulu watch on Hulu A Beautiful Mind stars Russell Crowe as John Nash, a decorated mathematician recruited by the U.S. government to search for encrypted communications during the Cold War. But soon after accepting his assignment, John’s professional aspirations are challenged when he becomes absorbed by his work and begins having hallucinations. As John sinks deeper into hysteria, he must come to grips with the fact that various parts of his life are not at all what he believed them to be. Winning the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2001, A Beautiful Mind is inspired by the true life of John Nash and is a loose adaptation of the 1997 book of the same name by Sylvia Nasar. Read less Read more

Stuart Little (1999) Trailer 61 % 6/10 pg 84m Genre Family, Animation, Fantasy, Comedy Stars Michael J. Fox, Chazz Palminteri, Nathan Lane Directed by Rob Minkoff watch on Hulu watch on Hulu A loose adaptation of the 1945 novel of the same name by E.B. White, Stuart Little stars Hugh Laurie, Geena Davis, and Jonathan Lipnicki as the titular Little family. Intending to adopt from a local orphanage, Mr. and Mrs. Little adopt Stuart (voiced by Michael J. Fox). At first, George (played by Lipnicki) isn’t too keen about having a rodent as a little brother, but a series of enthralling misadventures forge a bond between the unlikely siblings. A charming foray into late-90s CGI, Stuart Little is a delightful family-friendly flick you won’t want to miss. Read less Read more

Funny People (2009) Trailer 60 % 6.3/10 146m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Adam Sandler, Seth Rogen, Leslie Mann Directed by Judd Apatow watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Funny People, Adam Sandler stars as standup-comic George Simmons. After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, a retired George decides to return to the stage in hopes of going out of this life with a bang, as his career as a film actor has left him depressed and unmoored. After spotting Ira (Seth Rogen), a struggling stand-up talent, George decides to take the man under his wing. As the two begin working together, George learns that he’s going to live, right around the same time he starts reconnecting with a lost love (Leslie Mann), forcing him to look at his life with a set of new eyes. A welcome change from some of the more low-brow works of its lead talent, Funny People combines comedy and drama in an arresting and unforgettable manner. Read less Read more

The Breakfast Club (1985) 66 % 7.8/10 r 98m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Emilio Estevez, Paul Gleason, Anthony Michael Hall Directed by John Hughes watch on Hulu watch on Hulu A much-renowned John Hughes classic, The Breakfast Club stars an ensemble made up of Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald, Judd Nelson, Anthony Michael Hall, and Ally Sheedy. When five high-school students are served up a grueling Saturday detention, the band of youths is forced to contend with the idiosyncrasies and ideologies of their respective peers. As the afternoon wears on, what begins as a clashing of cliques evolves into something far more common-ground and mature than anyone could imagine. Powered by its arresting main cast and Hughes’ direction, The Breakfast Club remains a Hollywood staple decades after its original release. Read less Read more

Billy Madison (1995) 16 % 6.3/10 pg-13 90m Genre Comedy Stars Adam Sandler, Bradley Whitford, Josh Mostel Directed by Tamra Davis watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Billy Madison, Adam Sandler stars as the titular character, a typical Sandler vessel of a protagonist, bent on potty-humor and other low-brow hijinks. But when push comes to shove, Billy must prove he has what it takes to run his father’s hotel business. The only trouble? The spoiled son has to repeat every grade in only two months. If he doesn’t, his father’s empire will be turned over to the dastardly Eric Gordon (played by Bradley Whitford). While it may not be an Oscar-worthy entry, Billy Madison offers a fine blend of laughs and some “interesting” characters to say the least. Read less Read more

Dazed and Confused (1993) 78 % 7.6/10 r 102m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Jason London, Rory Cochrane, Wiley Wiggins Directed by Richard Linklater watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Dazed and Confused is one of those classic films that perfectly captures a moment in time. Through the lens of writer-director Richard Linklater, this moment is the last day of school in Austin, Texas, circa 1976. Following the rag-tag adventures of a set of graduating high-school seniors, along with some incoming freshmen, the movie unfolds in chronological fashion, delivering a coming-of-age epic that remains grounded by its core players, awesome soundtrack, and impressive cinematography and editing. Simply put: Dazed and Confused is kinetic, unforgettable, and always rewarding. Read less Read more

Teen Spirit (2019) Trailer 57 % 6/10 pg-13 92m Genre Music, Drama Stars Elle Fanning, Zlatko Burić, Rebecca Hall Directed by Max Minghella watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Sometimes all the world needs is a syrupy-sweet blast of kaleidoscopic imagery and irresistible melodies. Such is the case with actor-turned-director Max Minghella’s coming-of-age drama Teen Spirit. Starring Elle Fanning as Violet, a teen with huge dreams of a singing career, Violet receives the opportunity of a lifetime when Vlad (Zlatko Buric), an ex-opera singer, encourages her singing aspirations and agrees to coach her to stardom. In terms of narrative structure, Teen Spirit hits all the major beats of the traditional rags-to-riches tale, but does so in such a joyous and enchanting manner that we don’t mind watching all the familiar tropes unfold. Read less Read more

Me, Myself & Irene (2000) 49 % 6.6/10 r 116m Genre Comedy Stars Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger, Anthony Anderson Directed by Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Me, Myself & Irene, Jim Carrey reunites with Dumb & Dumber creators Bobby and Peter Farrelly for another wild road-trip comedy. Playing Charlie Baileygates, a Rhode Island state trooper tasked with transporting one Irene P. Waters (Renèe Zellweger) to New York, Carrey comes alive as Charlie’s tenacious alter ego, Hank, an abrasive, crude personality with a wicked Clint Eastwood drawl. As Charlie and Irene traverse the blue highways of the Northeast, Irene’s mob-connected boyfriend (Daniel Greene) starts closing in on the unlikely duo. While the story doesn’t stray too far from the destination-based plotting of the first Carrey-Farrelly outing, the true delight of Me, Myself & Irene is in watching Carrey balance the do-good nature of Charlie with the hell-on-wheels mentality of Hank. Read less Read more

A Glitch in the Matrix (2021) Trailer 62 % 5.3/10 108m Genre Documentary Stars Nick Bostrom, Joshua Cooke, Erik Davis Directed by Rodney Ascher watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Filmmaker Rodney Ascher has forged a compelling career through the realm of lo-fi, introspective documentaries. From the commentary-driven The Shining and Room 237 to the viscerally disturbing The Nightmare, Ascher unpacks the darker parts of the human psyche and society. In his latest effort, A Glitch in the Matrix, the director turns his lens to the world of simulated realities. Interviewing talking-head commentators disguised by digital avatars, Ascher continually asks the daring question: What if none of this is real? At times, the content is a bit of a stretch (some of Ascher’s contributors can be a bit polarizing), but the thrill with A Glitch in the Matrix is less in the answers about our reality and more in the journey of asking and exploring the questions. Read less Read more

Death on the Nile (2022) Trailer 52 % 6.3/10 pg-13 127m Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery, Thriller Stars Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer Directed by Kenneth Branagh watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Kenneth Branagh’s star-studded Death on the Nile is a sequel to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express, and sees Branagh returning to the director’s chair and performing once again as one Hercule Poirot, a Belgian detective that stumbles upon another grand murder-mystery. After boarding a river steamer in celebration of a couple’s nuptials, the glamorous trek becomes a nightmare when foul play is unearthed. Once more, Poirot must go to work to discover who amongst the aristocratic movers and shakers is the suspect of this new, horrific crime. A dazzling, powerhouse ensemble piece, Death on the Nile is propelled by the unbeatable talents of its sprawling cast, with Branagh being particularly excellent as the hard-nosed Poirot. Read less Read more

The Shape of Water (2017) Trailer 87 % 7.3/10 r 123m Genre Drama, Fantasy, Romance Stars Sally Hawkins, Doug Jones, Michael Shannon Directed by Guillermo del Toro watch on Hulu watch on Hulu The Shape of Water stars Sally Hawkins as Elisa, a janitorial worker at a secret government facility. When Elisa inadvertently discovers an amphibious creature (portrayed by Doug Jones) is being held captive for experimental Cold War research, she must band together with co-worker Zelda (Octavia Spencer) and neighbor Giles (Richard Jenkins) to thwart the facility’s plans before the vile Richard Strickland (Michael Shannon) can complete his deadly research. Awe-inspiring from start to finish, The Shape of Water is a mesmerizing epic from the fantastical master himself, Guillermo del Toro. Read less Read more

Compliance (2012) 68 % 6.4/10 r 90m Genre Drama, Thriller Stars Ann Dowd, Dreama Walker, Pat Healy Directed by Craig Zobel watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Based on a true incident, Compliance is a slow-burning psychological thriller that stars Ann Dowd as Sandra, a fast-food restaurant manager that receives a phone call accusing one of her employees (played by Dreama Walker) of stealing. As the investigating officer on the other end of the call (Pat Healy) begins asking questions, a series of simple inquiries begins devolving into a disturbing game of harassment and other horrors. An uncomfortable watch propelled by its arresting core cast, Compliance is a powerful nail-biter for fans of all things chilling. Read less Read more

Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011) Trailer 53 % 6/10 pg 94m Genre Comedy, Family Stars Jim Carrey, Carla Gugino, Madeline Carroll Directed by Mark Waters watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Mr. Popper’s Penguins stars Jim Carrey as Thomas Popper, Jr., a divorced real-estate magnate that receives the surprise of a lifetime when a horde of adorable penguins are delivered to his apartment. At first resistant to their Arctic charm, Mr. Popper’s cold disposition starts to melt away as the furry mammals worm their way into the man’s heart. Following a number of traditional family-film tropes, Mr. Popper’s Penguins takes some influence from its source 1938 source novel, but a number of the film’s unique innovations come from the onscreen, one-man-circus act that is Jim Carrey. From his goofy grins to his falsetto screams, this is ‘90s Carrey dialed up for a younger audience. Read less Read more

Single White Female (1992) 63 % 6.4/10 r 107m Genre Thriller Stars Bridget Fonda, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Steven Weber Directed by Barbet Schroeder watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Single White Female stars Bridget Fonda and Jennifer Jason Leigh as Allison and Hedra. When her fiancé cheats on her, Allison searches for a new roommate. Seemingly discovering the perfect match, she happens upon Hedra, a charming young woman that is just the kind of companion Allison needs. But as she begins to rethink her engagement to her now-ex, Hedra grows envious and will stop at nothing to get the man out of the picture. A menacing and atmospheric psychological thriller, Single White Female shares a number of similarities with other ‘90s chillers but stands on its own two feet thanks to its effective core duo of Fonda and Jason Leigh. Read less Read more

Fresh (2022) Trailer 67 % 6.7/10 r 114m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sebastian Stan, Jonica T. Gibbs Directed by Mimi Cave watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Noa (Daisy-Edgar Jones) is sick of swiping through dating apps to find a true companion. Lucky for her, she seems to have run into the man of her dreams, Steve (Sebastian Stan) at the local grocery store. After quickly warming up to each other, Noa’s new suitor invites her on a weekend retreat. But it’s not long before the idyllic, romantic outing devolves into a horrific fight for survival. A brilliantly brutal riff on the horror-comedy, Fresh is a bombastic amalgamation of familiar genre tropes that we can’t get enough of. Read less Read more

Spencer (2021) Trailer 76 % 6.7/10 r 117m Genre Drama Stars Kristen Stewart, Jack Farthing, Sally Hawkins Directed by Pablo Larraín watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Spencer offers a fresh take on the introspective turmoils of Princess Diana, portrayed by the grounded and arresting Kristen Stewart. With her marriage to Prince Charles in a tumultuous place, the two nobles have agreed to keep the peace through the Christmas season. But as the holiday festivities ensue, Diana’s inner demons begin to boil over, as she considers what life could be as an ex-communicate of the royal family. A moving character study with powerful performances and thoughtful storytelling at its core, Spencer does its due diligence in paying homage to the tragic Princess through a lens of harmonious self-discovery. Read less Read more

No Exit (2022) Trailer 54 % 6.1/10 r 96m Genre Horror, Thriller Stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez, Dennis Haysbert Directed by Damien Power watch on Hulu watch on Hulu When Darby (Havana Rose Liu) discovers her mother is in critical condition, she escapes from her rehabilitation center, hoping to return home to tend to her ailing parent. But when a powerful blizzard puts a monkey-wrench into Darby’s homecoming, she’s forced to take shelter at a highway rest-stop. There she meets a group of fellow travelers, all stranded by the storm. After wandering outside, Darby discovers something in a parked van that initiates a deadly game of cat-and-mouse between her and the rest stop’s other inhabitants. A taut thriller that treads familiar waters, No Exit moves forward, full-steam ahead, dropping one thrill after the other. Read less Read more

Antz (1998) 72 % 6.6/10 pg 83m Genre Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Family Stars Woody Allen, Sharon Stone, Dan Aykroyd Directed by Eric Darnell, Tim Johnson watch on Hulu watch on Hulu It’s not easy being an insect, especially when you’re an ant possessed by the neurotic ramblings of one Woody Allen. Such is the case in Dreamworks’ Antz, a 1998 animated adventure starring Allen as Z, a worker-ant that longs for more in his life. Hoping to woo the lovely Princess Bala (voiced by Sharon Stone), Z joins the ranks of his colony’s army, a move that brings him close to the wretched political scheming of General Mandible (voiced by Gene Hackman). Not your typical Dreamworks material, Antz is a hardy film built just as much for adults as it is for kids, with a number of socio-economic allegories on display. But like any great animated tale, it’s also a visual feast. Read less Read more

Get Him to the Greek (2010) 65 % 6.3/10 r 109m Genre Comedy, Adventure, Music Stars Jonah Hill, Russell Brand, Rose Byrne Directed by Nicholas Stoller watch on Hulu watch on Hulu A spinoff sequel to Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek stars Jonah Hill as Aaron Green, a record company executive tasked with transporting British performing artist Aldous Snow (Russell Brand) to the Greek Theatre in LA for the first of many stops on a concert tour. But love has other plans for the esteemed Aldous. After learning that an on-off girlfriend (played by Rose Byrne) is in town, Aldous drags Aaron on a whirlwind adventure to win her back. While it’s not the pure comedy gold of Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Get Him to the Greek is just as good in many ways and is certainly worth a number of repeat viewings. Read less Read more

Looper (2012) 84 % 7.4/10 r 118m Genre Action, Thriller, Science Fiction Stars Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt Directed by Rian Johnson watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Rian Johnson’s sci-fi epic Looper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Joe, a time-traveling assassin (known as a “looper”) that meets his ultimate adversary when the agency he works for sends a future version of himself (played by Bruce Willis) back in time to take out the younger Joe. As Joe’s past and future selves go head to head, a greater conspiracy emerges that could threaten the lives of all loopers the world over. A heady blend of high-concept thrills and adrenaline-fueled action sequences, Looper is a mesmerizing film from the inspired mind of writer-director Rian Johnson. Read less Read more

Brigsby Bear (2017) 67 % 7.3/10 pg-13 97m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Kyle Mooney, Mark Hamill, Jorge Lendeborg Jr. Directed by Dave McCary watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Casting aside his SNL coattails for something a bit more in keeping with his YouTube roots , actor Kyle Mooney plays the offbeat but comedically-arresting James Pope in director Dave McCary’s 2017 film, Brigsby Bear. Living in an underground space with his “parents,” James’ life is suddenly uprooted when authorities descend on the bunker. Taking to the surface, James discovers that Brigsby Bear, a show he obsessively watched throughout his entire life, was created by his father — who turns out not to be his actual parent. What follows is an exercise in avant-garde lo-fi humor, with a brushing of some off-the-wall coming-of-age elements, as James sets out to conclude the episodic saga of Brigsby and his friends. Read less Read more

Deep Water (2022) 53 % 5.4/10 r 116m Genre Drama, Mystery, Thriller Stars Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Grace Jenkins Directed by Adrian Lyne watch on Hulu watch on Hulu A Hulu original, Deep Water stars Ben Affleck and Mary Ana de Armas as Vic and Melinda Van Allen, a married couple that has entered an unsettling part of their relationship. As their love wanes, the troubled husband and wife engage in a tantalizing set of mind games with each other, a psychological battle that ropes in more casualties than just the wedded pair. Based on the 1957 Patricia Highsmith novel of the same name, Deep Water is a slow-burning thriller with blistering performances from both Affleck and de Armas. They’re cinematic waters that have certainly been trodden before, but director Adrian Lyne delivers a rich, if at times troubled, adaptation of Highsmith’s source material. Read less Read more

Sense and Sensibility (1995) 84 % 7.7/10 pg 136m Genre Drama, Romance Stars Emma Thompson, Alan Rickman, Kate Winslet Directed by Ang Lee watch on Hulu watch on Hulu After the death of the Dashwood patriarch, sisters Elinor (Emma Thompson) and Marianne (Kate Winslet) are whisked away to the hamlet of Devonshire. With the family’s funds depleted, the two siblings attempt to acclimate to their now-impoverished lifestyle, all while a set of male courtiers descend upon the sisters, hoping to win them over with romance. A charming and astute adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel of the same name, Sense and Sensibility is powered by a strong lineup of onscreen talents, particularly Emma Thompson, who shines in her pivotal protagonist role. Read less Read more

Fright Night (2011) 64 % 6.4/10 r 106m Genre Horror, Comedy Stars Anton Yelchin, Imogen Poots, Colin Farrell Directed by Craig Gillespie watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Next-door neighbors often raise questions for those of us already living in the neighborhood. But when a vampire takes up residence on your block, the cause for concern is quite a bit higher. Such is the case in director Craig Gillespie’s 2011 film Fright Night, a remake of the 1985 film of the same name. Starring Anton Yelchin as Charley Brewster, Charley’s obsession with horror movies leads him to believe that his new neighbor (Colin Farrell) is actually a vampire, a malevolent force that the youth is forced to confront himself. A perfect medley of horror, comedy, and some coming-of-age elements, too, Fright Night serves up a stylish, albeit grittier homage to the ’80s original. Read less Read more

Crash (2005) 66 % 7.8/10 r 112m Genre Drama Stars Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon Directed by Paul Haggis watch on Hulu watch on Hulu An interweaving of multiple emotional storylines, Crash took home the Oscar for Best Picture in 2004. Featuring performances from Sandra Bullock, Don Cheadle, Matt Dillon, Brendan Fraser, and a host of other noteworthy talents, the film follows the lives of several Los Angeles citizens as they navigate the daily hardships of family, race, justice, love, and loss. A blistering drama that doesn’t go lightly when it comes to putting integral societal issues front and center, Crash hits hard, but it’s why we love it. Read less Read more

Drinking Buddies (2013) 71 % 6.1/10 r 90m Genre Romance, Drama Stars Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick Directed by Joe Swanberg watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Joe Swanberg’s Drinking Buddies, Olivia Wilde and Jake Johnson star as Kate and Luke, two co-workers of a craft brewing company. Both in committed relationships, it’s clear that the employees have underlying feelings for each other, a reality that boils closer to the surface when trouble with their existing relationships begins pushing the two “drinking buddies” closer to one another. An intimate and engaging rendition of what could have been a standard rom-com, Joe Swanberg’s air-brushed direction and minimalist approach makes Drinking Buddies so much more than a traditional “joke-laugh-repeat” film. Read less Read more

The Square (2017) 73 % 7.2/10 r 151m Genre Drama Stars Claes Bang, Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West Directed by Ruben Östlund watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Ruben Östlund’s The Square, Claes Bang plays Christian, an art curator in the throes of catastrophe. After his wallet and phone are stolen and an overnight stay with a local journalist (Elisabeth Moss) becomes complicated, Christian’s professional life becomes ever-more challenging when an advertising firm hired to promote a new art exhibit opt for a controversial approach that could mean sabotage for Christian’s entire career. A bizarre amalgam of dark comedy with avant-garde sensibilities, The Square is an odd adventure and a razor-sharp social commentary on the lives and livelihood of fine artists. Read less Read more

The Assistant (2020) 79 % 6.3/10 r 88m Genre Drama Stars Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Makenzie Leigh Directed by Kitty Green watch on Hulu watch on Hulu The Assistant stars Julia Garner as Jane, the new hire at a laurel-touting production company. Serving as the assistant to a powerful executive, Jane’s day-to-day errands and responsibilities become increasingly strenuous as the young woman learns about the sinister underbelly of the production house. But will Jane end up taking action? A grim and realistic take on the significant #MeToo events of recent years, The Assistant is a searing drama led by an understated performance from Garner. Read less Read more

Nightmare Alley (2021) Trailer 70 % 7.1/10 r 150m Genre Crime, Drama, Thriller Stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette Directed by Guillermo del Toro watch on Hulu watch on Hulu A reimagining of the 1947 noir film of the same name, Nightmare Alley is director Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his Oscar-winning film The Shape of Water. Bradley Cooper stars as Stanton Carlisle, a traveling carnival go-getter that happens upon the talents of Zeena (Toni Collette) and Pete (David Straithairn), a husband and wife clairvoyance act. Learning their secrets, Stanton employs their mesmerizing parlor tricks to gain enormous wealth and recognition. But the mighty can only rise so high before they fall. A muted and morbid story of corruption, ego, and madness, Nightmare Alley is a shocker you won’t soon forget. Read less Read more

Arctic (2018) Trailer 71 % 6.8/10 pg-13 98m Genre Drama Stars Mads Mikkelsen, Maria Thelma Smáradóttir, Tintrinai Thikhasuk Directed by Joe Penna watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Normally, Liam Neeson is the go-to guy when it comes to stranding a middle-aged man in the middle of desperate and terrifying situations, but in writer-director Joe Penna’s Arctic, the Taken star is swapped out for Mads Mikkelsen, our modern-day Hannibal. After a plane crash, Overgård (Mikkelsen) is left stranded in the harsh terrains of the titular frozen tundra. As the elements ensnare and the walls start closing in, our stranded survivor must choose between remaining at the wreckage site or embarking on a potentially devastating journey into a very non-wonderland. A brilliant feature debut shot across Iceland, Arctic is a tactful survival thriller that will leave you breathless more than once. Read less Read more

The Other Guys (2010) Trailer 64 % 6.6/10 pg-13 107m Genre Comedy, Action, Crime Stars Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg, Eva Mendes Directed by Adam McKay watch on Hulu watch on Hulu The Other Guys buckles Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg in together as a buddy-cop duo hinged on hijinks and laughs. Playing NYPD detectives Allen Gamble (Ferrell) and Terry (Wahlberg), Allen appreciates the monotony of his desk job while Terry wants nothing more than to be combing the streets of the city, fighting crime and earning laurels. When the pair is tasked with investigating a permit violation, the minor citation suddenly evolves into a coverup-crime of epic proportions. The fourth collaboration between director Adam McKay and Ferrell, The Other Guys wins big in a number of ways, particularly with the push-and-pull onscreen pairing of its two leading men. Read less Read more

Earth to Echo (2014) 53 % 5.7/10 pg 89m Genre Family, Adventure, Science Fiction Stars Teo Halm, Astro, Resse Hartwig Directed by Dave Green watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Earth to Echo is an animated adventure you and yours won’t want to miss. Set in Nevada, the story follows three teen pals — Alex, Tuck, and Munch — who are all absorbing the news that their childhood town is getting demolished for a major highway. After receiving strange messages on their phones, the youths attempt to explain the glitches to the adults in their lives, but no one will pay them any mind. Taking matters into their own hands, the boys trace the odd broadcasts straight to an alien-powered automaton. Riffing on familiar family-friendly tropes, Earth to Echo doesn’t set out to reinvent the wheel, but the delightful feature is arresting enough for most to enjoy. Read less Read more

We Need to Do Something (2021) Trailer 48 % 4.5/10 r 97m Genre Horror, Mystery Stars Sierra McCormick, Vinessa Shaw, Pat Healy Directed by Sean King O'Grady watch on Hulu watch on Hulu When a horrific storm blows through their town, teenaged Melissa (Sierra McCormick) and her family are trapped in the bathroom of their home. With a tree wedged against the door and signs that the world outside has descended into unfathomable madness, the nuclear family does everything in their power to stay alive with what little resources they have. But could this cruel fate be a result of something Melissa did that she hasn’t exactly come clean about? Making great use of its claustrophobic set and main ensemble, We Need to Do Something serves up notes of the post-apocalyptic genre, with a greater focus on the crumbling of the family dynamic as opposed to the otherworldly terrors that could be waiting outside. Read less Read more

Horton Hears a Who! (2008) 71 % 6.8/10 g 86m Genre Animation, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Fantasy Stars Jim Carrey, Steve Carell, Bill Farmer Directed by Jimmy Hayward, Steve Martino watch on Hulu watch on Hulu The film adaptation of the beloved Dr. Seuss classic, Horton Hears a Who! features the voice talents of Jim Carrey as the titular Horton, an elephant that discovers a microcosmic civilization made up of the Whos. Chief amongst them is Ned McDodd (Steve Carrell), the mayor of the Whos. Becoming friends with Ned, Horton attempts to convince his fellow jungle inhabitants to recognize the existence of the unseeable Whos — a mission that may take more convincing than Horton ever planned for. A loving and deeply considered take on the Seuss classic, Horton Hears a Who! is an excellent animated adventure for the whole family to embark on. Read less Read more

King Kong (2005) Trailer 81 % 7.2/10 pg-13 187m Genre Adventure, Drama, Action Stars Naomi Watts, Jack Black, Adrien Brody Directed by Peter Jackson watch on Hulu watch on Hulu When Carl Denham (Jack Black) and his film crew depart New York for the mysterious Skull Island, their thespian sabbatical is firmly uprooted by the residents of the rock. Particularly, its giant insects, carnivorous dinosaurs, and the film’s namesake — a towering tank of a gorilla named Kong (Andy Serkis). After Kong captures Ann (Naomi Watts), Denham’s sole actress and muse, it’s up to the dedicated craftsman and his seafaring film crew to rescue the starring lady before Skull Island’s Most Deadly turns everyone into chewable fodder. Peter Jackson is known for his grandiose lensing, and his epic retelling of the King Kong lore is equal parts a Jackson spectacle and a faithful homage to the scale and scope of the 1933 original. Read less Read more

Rio (2011) Trailer 63 % 6.9/10 g 96m Genre Animation, Adventure, Comedy, Family Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, Leslie Mann Directed by Carlos Saldanha watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Rio follows the mighty journey of the titular macaw (voiced by Jesse Eisenberg), a tropical bird that spends his days living comfortably in Minnesota alongside his human companion, Linda (Leslie Mann). When news travels to the human-animal duo that a rare female macaw named Jewel (Anne Hathaway) lives in Rio de Janeiro, Rio and Linda travel to the country so the birds can mate. But when a band of smugglers attempts to capture the birds, it’s up to Rio and Jewel to evade their captors and return to safety. Rio doesn’t bring many reinventions to the world of animation, but what we get is a wonderfully layered, kid-friendly exercise in big colors, imaginative environments, and humorous set-pieces. Read less Read more

Her Smell (2019) Trailer 69 % 5.9/10 r 136m Genre Drama Stars Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens Directed by Alex Ross Perry watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Told through five distinct vignettes, Her Smell stars Mad Men alum Elisabeth Moss as Becky Something, the loose-cannon frontman of punk rock outfit Something She. The film chronicles various stages of the band’s career and Becky’s downward spiral into drug and alcohol addiction. An indie exhalation on the hardships of a musical career and the battle to achieve sobriety, Her Smell is the story of a rocker bent on relevance and identity in a forever-changing artistic scene. Read less Read more

Vacation Friends (2021) Trailer 49 % 6.3/10 r 103m Genre Comedy Stars John Cena, Lil Rel Howery, Meredith Hagner Directed by Clay Tarver watch on Hulu watch on Hulu We all need to let loose once in a while. The same goes for Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), the main characters of Vacation Friends. At a resort in Mexico, the straight-lacers party it up with newfound friends, Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner). But when the week of thrills concludes, Marcus and Emily return to their normal lives. On the day of their wedding, John and Cena show up uninvited, descending a rowdy whirlwind onto the day of nuptials. Read less Read more

Deadpool (2016) Trailer 65 % 8.0/10 r 108m Genre Action, Adventure, Comedy Stars Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein Directed by Tim Miller watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is an ex-special forces operative working as a mercenary. After developing terminal cancer, Wade is recruited by Ajax (Ed Skrein) to be subjected to a series of experiments designed to awaken mutant genes. The trials go awry, and after Wade escapes Ajax’s burning lab with newfound superhuman abilities, the now-disfigured fighter vows revenge against the mad scientist that left him for dead. A superhero action-epic with a towering sense of humor, Deadpool is a visual feast packed with witty dialogue, bountiful pop-culture cracks, and an excellent lead performance from Ryan Reynolds. Read less Read more

Moneyball (2011) Trailer 87 % 7.6/10 pg-13 134m Genre Drama Stars Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Philip Seymour Hoffman Directed by Bennett Miller watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Based on the 2003 Michael Lewis book of the same name, Moneyball stars Brad Pitt as Billy Bean, the general manager of the Oakland Athletics baseball team. After losing to the New York Yankees in the 2001 Division series, as well as losing his three-star players, Billy is tasked with building a formative team in time for the 2002 season. Going against the grain, Bean hires Ivy League economics graduate Peter Brand (Jonah Hill) to help him recruit players based on their projected value. It turns out this crazy-sounding concept could be the best decision for the Oakland-A’s. Bennett Miller is a director well-known for his empowering biopics of immense cultural figures (Capote, Foxcatcher), and Moneyball is no exception. Brad Pitt brings plenty of gravitas to the role of Billy Bean, bringing charisma and believability to one of modern baseball’s most radical figures. Read less Read more

I, Tonya (2017) Trailer 77 % 7.5/10 r 120m Genre Drama Stars Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Julianne Nicholson Directed by Craig Gillespie watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In director Craig Gillespie’s riveting biopic I, Tonya, Margot Robbie stars as the titular figure skater. On her way to Olympic stardom, Tonya’s reputation is steamrolled when her ex-husband carries out a malicious attack on Tonya’s skating rival, Nancy Kerrigan (Caitlin Carver). Not for one second does Gillespie’s sports-drama pretend to be like the rest, opting for a fourth-wall-breaking, larger-than-life approach to Tonya’s rise and fall. Where the storytelling goes through waves of experimentation in the two-hour runtime, Margot Robbie’s performance as the lime-lit Tonya is what most viewers are arriving for, and it’s certainly one of the major reasons you’ll want to stay. Read less Read more

The Art of Self-Defense (2019) Trailer 65 % 6.6/10 r 104m Genre Action, Comedy, Thriller Stars Jesse Eisenberg, Alessandro Nivola, Imogen Poots Directed by Riley Stearns watch on Hulu watch on Hulu When Casey Davies (Jesse Eisenberg) is attacked on the streets by a rogue motorcycle gang, the timid accountant decides to buy a firearm for protection. That is until he discovers a karate dojo led by a charismatic sensei (Alessandro Nivola). Initially, Casey really takes to the defense lessons, but when the sensei begins challenging him to up his masculinity and aggression, things take a sinister turn. A bleak but humorous riff on the feel-good sportsman story, The Art of Self-Defense is a sharp commentary on the state of toxic masculinity. Read less Read more

In the Earth (2021) Trailer 63 % 5.2/10 r 107m Genre Horror, Science Fiction, Thriller Stars Joel Fry, Ellora Torchia, Hayley Squires Directed by Ben Wheatley watch on Hulu watch on Hulu After a deadly virus has ravaged much of the world, Martin Lowery (Joel Fry), a scientist, and Alma (Ellora Torchia), a park ranger, are tasked with transporting equipment through the woodlands to a research center. En route, Martin sustains a serious injury after he and Alma are attacked at their campsite. Taken in by a man named Zach (Reece Shearsmith), Martin and Alma are thankful for the rescue — until they realize the mysterious man may have an ulterior motive for rescuing them. A hallucinatory indie sci-fi from the talented mind of writer-director Ben Wheatley, In the Earth landed in cinemas mid-pandemic, making for a perfect cinematic allegory on the state of the world and how we contend with disease and the madness of humanity. Read less Read more

Undine (2020) Trailer 75 % 6.5/10 86m Genre Fantasy, Drama, Romance Stars Paula Beer, Franz Rogowski, Maryam Zaree Directed by Christian Petzold watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In Cristian Petzolds’ cinematic adaptation of the ancient myth of Undine, Paula Beer stars as the titular water dweller — a mermaid-type being given a chance at humanity. Working as a Berlin historian, Undine’s romantic partner unexpectedly leaves her, setting a chain of events into motion that may strip her of her womanly guise. In accordance with folklore, Undine must kill her betraying lover and return to the water to live out the rest of her days as a nymph once more. From the writer-director of Phoenix and Transit, Undine is a lush blend of romance and drama, set against the architectural evolution (and decay) of a city rich with emotions of its own. Read less Read more

The Killing of Two Lovers (2021) Trailer 83 % 6.9/10 84m Genre Drama Stars Clayne Crawford, Sepideh Moafi, Chris Coy Directed by Robert Machoian watch on Hulu watch on Hulu When David (Clayne Crawford) and Nikki (Sepideh Moafi) decide to separate, David does everything in his power to keep his family of six treading water — until Nikki begins a new relationship. While they both agreed they would see other people, David begins to have a very difficult time with his ex-to-be’s new romance, leading him down a dark path of no return. Writer-director Robert Machoian is a significant talent to watch in the coming years, delivering a resonant film without an ounce of fat. The performances are top-notch, the story is heart-wrenching, and even though things can get unrelenting, there’s no way you’ll turn away once you start the film. Read less Read more

La La Land (2016) Trailer 94 % 8.0/10 pg-13 129m Genre Comedy, Drama, Romance, Music Stars Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend Directed by Damien Chazelle watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In La La Land, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone star as Sebastian and Mia, the former an aspiring jazz pianist, the latter an actress in the making. Set in the sun-soaked, Technicolor dreamscape of Los Angeles, two serendipitous encounters at a jazz club — and then months later at a pool party — propel both artists into a whirlwind romance. But when fate comes calling and their careers begin shaping up, Sebastian and Mia are forced to re-examine their romance as their true dreams start unfolding before their eyes. An absolutely dazzling musical in the tradition of Hollywood’s show-stopping spectacles, La La Land is an unforgettable foray into a once-classic genre that doesn’t get as much attention as it deserves these days. Read less Read more

The Biggest Little Farm (2019) Trailer 73 % 8.1/10 pg 89m Genre Documentary Stars John Chester, Molly Chester Directed by John Chester watch on Hulu watch on Hulu John and Molly Chester took on a brand new life of toil, sweat, and the longest hours when, in 2010, the couple decided to abandoned their traditional jobs and purchased an arid 200-acre parcel of land on the fringes of Los Angeles. The Biggest Little Farm charts the seven years after their benchmark transaction as we watch the barren acreage transform into a diverse paradise of crops and fauna. A film that does wonders for the soul, spending a meditative hour-plus with the Chester clan will shed you of any wretched toxins you may be carrying with you from the day. Read less Read more

Babyteeth (2020) Trailer 7.2/10 118m Genre Drama, Comedy, Romance Stars Eliza Scanlen, Tobey Wallace, Ben Mendelsohn, Essie Davis Directed by Shannon Murphy watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Based on writer Rita Kalnejais’ play of the same name, Babyteeth stars Eliza Scanlon as Milla Finlay, a 16-year-old teen diagnosed with cancer. When the girl meets a man named Moses (Toby Wallace), the two quickly fall for each other, much to the dismay of Milla’s parents (played by Essie Davis and Ben Mendelsohn). While they fear that Moses may be taking advantage of the family, her parents realize that he brings Milla joy and happiness, so they do what they can to keep him around. A subversive cancer-dramedy that plays by its own set of rules, Babyteeth is a surprisingly fresh watch for those expecting your run-of-the-mill disease drama. Read less Read more

A Field in England (2013) Trailer 73 % 6.3/10 r 90m Genre Drama, History, Horror, Thriller Stars Reece Shearsmith, Michael Smiley, Julian Barratt Directed by Ben Wheatley watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Ben Wheatley is no stranger to perverse English eco-terrors, particularly with the director’s latest release, In the Earth. However, the auteur’s botanical nightmares seemingly began with A Field in England, this 2013 period thriller. Set during the English Civil War, the film follows a batch of rogue soldiers and an alchemist’s assistant who attempt to desert the battlefront. After being captured by a rival alchemist and fed hallucinatory mushrooms, the deserters become subservient to the cause of their captor, a man intending to unearth something mystical and almighty in the field they’re settled on. An adventure of kaleidoscopic proportions, combining notes of drama, horror, and black comedy, A Field in England is an exceptional entry in the bizarre canon of Ben Wheatley. Read less Read more

Leave No Trace (2018) Trailer 88 % 7.2/10 pg 110m Genre Drama Stars Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Foster, Jeff Kober Directed by Debra Granik watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Writer-director Debra Granik is renowned for her grim, gut-punching dramas. Continuing her tradition of devastating familial hardships brought to light in her previous films Down to the Bone and Winter’s Bone, Leave No Trace stars Ben Foster and Thomasin McKenzie as Will and Tom, a father-daughter duo living on the fringes of society in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. As the two are sleeping in tents and preparing whatever they can find in nature for meals, Portland park authorities discover their hideout and force the family to reintegrate with the civilized world. As Tom sees shades of a hopeful, less challenging future before her, Will personally finds the acclimation to be difficult, particularly in the wake of his military past that has riddled him with PTSD symptoms. A heartfelt examination of Will and Tom’s relationship is the centerpiece of this less-vicious entry in Granik’s portfolio, and it’s a dynamic perfectly buttressed by Foster and McKenzie’s rich performances. Read less Read more

Hostiles (2017) Trailer 65 % 7.2/10 r 134m Genre Western, Drama, History Stars Christian Bale, Rosamund Pike, Wes Studi Directed by Scott Cooper watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Writer-director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Out of the Furnace, Black Mass) brings his iconic gritty realism to the period Western landscape. Hostiles finds Christian Bale returning to Cooper’s acting fold as Captain Joseph Blocker, an Army captain tasked with transporting a Cheyenne war chief (Wes Studi) and his family from New Mexico to their home in Montana. Along the way, the band of travelers comes across Rosalee Quaid (Rosamund Pike), a widow whose family was wiped out by Comanche warriors. Banding together, Blocker, Quaid, and Chief Yellow Hawk must contend with the grueling geography and the outlying Comanches that want them dead. Brutal and surprising, Hostiles doesn’t relent at any point in its two-hours-plus runtime. Read less Read more

The Croods: A New Age (2020) Trailer 56 % 7.0/10 pg 95m Genre Animation, Family, Adventure, Fantasy, Comedy Stars Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds Directed by Joel Crawford watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In the long-awaited follow-up to The Croods (2013), A New Age finds the titular barbarian clan searching for a safer place to call home. After stumbling upon a great walled-in structure, the Croods are captured by Phil and Hope Betterman (Peter Dinklage and Leslie Mann), fellow Neanderthals with a bit more wit and technology. Initially peeved by each other’s clans, both the Croods and Bettermans must unite to contend with the evildoing Punch Monkeys before the creatures wipe out both prehistoric dynasties. A delightful and humorous animated adventure, The Croods: A New Age was delayed several times in its production, with the coronavirus hindering the final leg of animation. Read less Read more

Ingrid Goes West (2017) Trailer 71 % 6.6/10 r 97m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, O'Shea Jackson Jr. Directed by Matt Spicer watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Upon her release from a mental hospital, Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) discovers a social media influencer on Instagram named Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After receiving feedback from Sloane, Ingrid packs her belongings and uses her mother’s inheritance to secretly move to LA to get as close to her newfound idol as possible. A powerhouse pairing of Plaza and Olsen is the mighty fire that burns throughout Ingrid Goes West, along with a timely narrative that acts as a humorous warning label stamped on the face of influencer culture. Read less Read more

The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019) Trailer 58 % 5.6/10 r 104m Genre Drama, Thriller Stars Steven Silver, Spencer Neville, Nicola Peltz Directed by Ali LeRoi watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Blending cultural awareness with a sci-fi-laced narrative bedrock, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson follows the titular character (portrayed by Steven Silver), a gay Nigerian-American man. Out driving, Tunde is pulled over by a disgruntled police officer who pulls his weapon and ends Tunde’s life. Immediately after the trigger is pulled, Tunde awakens, finding himself trapped in a time loop with his inevitable death facing him repeatedly. Leaning on the big trope of such memorable hits as Groundhog Day, The Obituary of Tunde Johnson pushes the typical light footing of the time loop sub-genre aside in favor of a more character-driven approach, a feat more than accomplished by director Ali LeRoi and Steven Silver’s grounded approach to the lead role. Read less Read more

The Vigil (2020) Trailer 5.8/10 pg-13 88m Genre Horror, Thriller, Mystery Stars Dave Davis, Lynn Cohen, Menashe Lustig Directed by Keith Thomas watch on Hulu watch on Hulu In writer-director Keith Thomas’s The Vigil, Dave Davis stars as Yakov Ronen, a displaced Orthodox Jew residing in the Hasidic Borough Park area of New York. After accepting an offer from his former rabbi to be the overnight guardian of a deceased community member, a horrific entity begins haunting Yakov. Combining traditional Jewish folk influences and the glories of shoestring filmmaking, Thomas succeeds in building a dread-laden atmosphere with earnest performances, close-quarters cinematography, and clever storytelling. Read less Read more

Wander Darkly (2020) Trailer 66 % 5.8/10 r 97m Genre Romance, Drama Stars Sienna Miller, Diego Luna, Beth Grant Directed by Tara Miele watch on Hulu watch on Hulu After a traumatic incident, Adrienna and Matteo (Sienna Miller and Diego Luna), a struggling young couple, are sent to the hospital. Confined to rehabilitative quarters, the once-happy pair are transported to an otherworldly realm of surreal memories. While each of them is forced to confront the hazy beginnings of their fizzling romance, their out-of-body paths will cross in bizarre and unexpected ways. Visually, Wander Darkly lives in an elevated plane of awareness, but the emotionally laden performances of both Miller and Luna help to anchor the film in a grounded and often relatable reality. Read less Read more

Luce (2019) Trailer 72 % 6.6/10 r 109m Genre Thriller Stars Kelvin Harrison Jr., Naomi Watts, Octavia Spencer Directed by Julius Onah watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Based on the J.C. Lee play of the same name, Luce stars Kelvin Harrison Jr. as the titular Luce, an American teen adopted from Eritrea by Peter and Amy Edgar (Tim Roth and Naomi Watts). When Luce’s history teacher, Harriet Carter (Octavia Spencer), calls a meeting with Luce’s parents after the youth turns in an essay with violent implications, the idyllic family of three are forced to question their parenting, family dynamic, and overall marriage. A riveting examination of racial bias, powered by intense performances from the main ensemble, Luce plays like a character-driven theater experience, paying fine homage to the story’s roots in live theater. Read less Read more

Another Round (2020) Trailer 79 % 7.8/10 117m Genre Comedy, Drama Stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe Directed by Thomas Vinterberg watch on Hulu watch on Hulu With an original Danish title of Druk (“binge drinking”), co-writer and director Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round follows a group of four high school teachers with a wild plan. Facing unenthused students, trouble at home, and other midlife hardships, the foursome agrees to test the theories of psychiatrist Finn Skårderud in the workplace. More specifically, the colleagues want to see if maintaining a constant blood-alcohol level of 0.5 will improve their creativity and overall mood. Truly more than another midlife boozer flick, Another Round sees Mads Mikkelsen in top form as Martin, the de facto onscreen leader who attempts to gain more out of his day-to-day through mild intoxication. It’s funny, at times dark, and tactfully hard-hitting. Read less Read more

Super Dark Times (2017) Trailer 75 % 6.6/10 103m Genre Drama, Thriller Stars Owen Campbell, Charlie Tahan, Elizabeth Cappuccino Directed by Kevin Phillips watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Zach (Owen Campbell) and Josh (Charlie Tahan) are lifelong pals who spend their days riding bikes, rating girls in their yearbook, and sneaking a little pot-smoking in now and then. Little do they know that their lives are about to change forever, all on one fateful afternoon. When a horrific tragedy shatters their innocence, Zach and Josh are forced to make profound adult decisions that will affect the trajectory of their lives and test the foundations of their friendship. An exciting indie debut from director Kevin Phillips, Super Dark Times leads with strong performances, captivating camera work, snappy editing, and a mood-setting score by Australian/Icelandic composer Ben Foster. Read less Read more

Logan Lucky (2017) Trailer 78 % 7.0/10 pg-13 118m Genre Action, Comedy, Crime, Drama Stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough Directed by Steven Soderbergh watch on Hulu watch on Hulu Brothers Jimmy and Clyde Logan (Channing Tatum and Adam Driver) are down-on-their-luck siblings — one a laid-off construction worker, the other an amputee war vet tending bar. Hoping to break a supposed family curse and reap the reward of millions of dollars, the brothers recruit a hodge-podge ensemble of two-bit criminals to break into the underground tunnels of the Charlotte Motor Speedway. But when things don’t go as planned, the brothers and their team must contend with an FBI agent on their tail, while attempting to pull off a heist during a major race. Coming out of retirement to direct, Steven Soderbergh delivers big with Logan Lucky, a mighty amalgamation of comedy, drama, and high-stakes thrills. Read less Read more

