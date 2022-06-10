The 68 best movies on Hulu right now (June 2022)

Looking for a great way to settle down at the end of a grueling workday? Hulu is a great place to let off some steam via a cinematic adventure. Featuring movies from nearly every genre, nationality, time period, and walk of life, there’s certainly something on the streaming platform for you and yours — whether you’re into action epics or twisted psychological thrillers.
As part of our ongoing quest for entertainment, it’s our responsibility to keep our eyes peeled for all of Hulu’s latest and greatest flicks. And for your consideration, we’ve gone ahead and put all the best movies on Hulu together in one place. Here’s our rotating weekly roundup of all the best cinema you can catch on the O.G. streaming hub right now.
And for those who want even more out of their Hulu subscription, check out the Disney Bundle, which gets you Hulu, ESPN+, and Disney+ for just $14 a month. That’s a ton of Hulu, plus the best of Disney, Marvel, Pixar, sports, and more, all for the price of just two of the services.
Subscribe to a different platform? Not only do we have a guide to the best shows on Hulu, but we’ve rounded up the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Netflix, and the best movies on Disney+.
-
-
The Fifth Element1997
-
Happy Feet2006
-
Alien1979
-
50 First Dates2004
-
Get Low2009
The Devil Wears Prada (2006) new
The Fifth Element (1997) new
Happy Feet (2006) new
Alien (1979) new
“In space, no one can hear you scream,” is one of several poster tag-lines for Ridley Scott’s 1979 film, Alien, a claustrophobic horror film that dishes out scares in an intentionally subdued manner — that is until we get into the third act. Our story follows the crew of the Nostromo, a commercial spacecraft that receives a distress call from an alien vessel on a nearby moon. As mandated by their mission, the crew must investigate any and all SOS beacons. Stepping aboard the unidentified ship, the Nostromo team discovers a chamber filled with hundreds of eggs, one of which hatches and evolves into a monolithic Xenomorph. Alien is a classic example of a film that does a lot with little, especially in terms of budget and effects. But the end-result is a nail-biting, sci-fi chiller that is hard to forget.
50 First Dates (2004) new
Get Low (2009) new
Memories of Murder (2003)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Stuart Little (1999)
Funny People (2009)
The Breakfast Club (1985)
Billy Madison (1995)
Dazed and Confused (1993)
Teen Spirit (2019)
Me, Myself & Irene (2000)
A Glitch in the Matrix (2021)
Death on the Nile (2022)
The Shape of Water (2017)
Compliance (2012)
Mr. Popper's Penguins (2011)
Single White Female (1992)
Fresh (2022)
Spencer (2021)
No Exit (2022)
Antz (1998)
Get Him to the Greek (2010)
Looper (2012)
Brigsby Bear (2017)
Deep Water (2022)
Sense and Sensibility (1995)
Fright Night (2011)
Crash (2005)
Drinking Buddies (2013)
The Square (2017)
The Assistant (2020)
Nightmare Alley (2021)
Arctic (2018)
The Other Guys (2010)
Earth to Echo (2014)
We Need to Do Something (2021)
Horton Hears a Who! (2008)
King Kong (2005)
Rio (2011)
Her Smell (2019)
Vacation Friends (2021)
We all need to let loose once in a while. The same goes for Marcus (Lil Rel Howery) and Emily (Yvonne Orji), the main characters of Vacation Friends. At a resort in Mexico, the straight-lacers party it up with newfound friends, Ron (John Cena) and Kyla (Meredith Hagner). But when the week of thrills concludes, Marcus and Emily return to their normal lives. On the day of their wedding, John and Cena show up uninvited, descending a rowdy whirlwind onto the day of nuptials.
Deadpool (2016)
Moneyball (2011)
I, Tonya (2017)
The Art of Self-Defense (2019)
In the Earth (2021)
Undine (2020)
The Killing of Two Lovers (2021)
La La Land (2016)
The Biggest Little Farm (2019)
Babyteeth (2020)
A Field in England (2013)
Leave No Trace (2018)
Hostiles (2017)
The Croods: A New Age (2020)
Ingrid Goes West (2017)
The Obituary of Tunde Johnson (2019)
The Vigil (2020)
Wander Darkly (2020)
Luce (2019)
Another Round (2020)
Super Dark Times (2017)
Logan Lucky (2017)
Editors' Recommendations
- The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, HBO, and more
- The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (June 2022)
- The 100 best movies on HBO Max right now (June 2022)
- The best horror movies on Amazon Prime (June 2022)
- The best horror movies on Hulu right now (June 2022)