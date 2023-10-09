 Skip to main content
The best October Prime Day 75-inch TV deals happening now

John Alexander
By

If you haven’t looked at deals sites in awhile, you may not know this yet, but there is a giant event going on, on the 10th and 11th. We’re going to be tracking all of the best October Prime Day deals throughout the event, but you can shop some deals early. This is largely because other retailers want to get the jump on the announced Amazon deals. Plopping a good deal out now keeps the competition low and garners positive attention, after all. If you’re looking for something specific, like a 75-inch TV, the collection we provide here will suit your needs. Again, all of the following deals are on now and there’s no need to wait until the 10th to place your order.

Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD LED Frameless Roku Smart TV — $498, was $578

The onn. 75” Class 4K UHD (2160P) LED Frameless Roku Smart TV is a living room with orange walls.
Onn.

For a simple TV that operates on the Roku operating system, try this offering from Onn. It’s a 4K TV that refreshes in 60Hz. The main draw of this TV is the Roku operating system, from which you can stream programs from a variety of “channels” and apps, including free content. There’s even a special Roku channel to entice users to use the platform. Another cool feature of the Roku platform is that you can convert you smartphone into a remote for it if you lose yours or don’t feel like reaching for it. This TV is also compatible with smart homes from Apple Home, Google Home, and Alexa.

Toshiba 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV — $500, was $800

Toshiba - 75-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV
.

We expect to see a ton of deals on Amazon Fire TV devices during the sales event, but that doesn’t mean independent carriers of Fire TVs can’t get in on the action. This 75-inch Toshiba TV is one great example. It’s a 4K Fire TV with color remaster and PQ technology designed to create a true and realistic color appearance. You’ll also enjoy features like HDR10, DTS Virtual: X audio, and ALLM low-latency gaming modes. But, of course, one of the main draws will be the Fire OS, controllable from voice via the remote.

TCL 75-inch Class S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $580, was $750

The TCL 75-Inch Class S4 S-Class 4K UHD Smart Google TV in a sunlit room.
.

While its not on our list of the best Google TVs, this 75-inch 4K Google TV is a great pick, especially while it is on sale. For sound it has DTS Virtual: X, for fast-paced action it utilizes smooth motion rate 240 tech, and for gaming you have the ALLM low-latency gaming mode. If you have Bluetooth headphones, you’ll be able to connect them directly to the TV for private listening, particularly nice if you’re the family night owl or you have a sleeping toddler in the room with you. As this is a Google TV, be sure to use these Google TV tips to get the most out of your viewing experience.

Samsung 75-Inch Class TU690T LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV — $630, was $750

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
.

Two things stand out about this TV right away, it is powered by Tizen and its crystal processor 4K tech. The Tizen OS is special in that it is a Linux-based system focused on high levels of interconnectedness. It works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. This TV uses its processor to quickly upscale content to 4K, so you can enjoy any programming on its densely populated (by pixels) screen.

Roku 75-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart Roku TV — $900, was $1,000

A Roku 75-inch Class Plus Series QLED 4K Smart Roku TV hanging on the wall.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

As a Best Buy exclusive, you can feel secure in knowing this deal on the Roku 75-inch Class Plus Series QLED is as good as it is going to get this October. Which is good to know, considering it is the large version of one of the best Roku TVs we’ve encountered this year. It features a large number of HDMI ports (4) and has a fantastic QLED screen. We particularly like it for its hands-free remote that can’t be lost due to the lost remote finder feature. This TV is easy to connect directly with Roku audio devices, so you can get a great home theater setup without extra efforts required.

Sony 75-inch Class X85K 4K Google TV — $1300, was $1,400

The Sony 75-inch X85K 4K Smart TV against a white background.
.

Sony is one of our favorite TV brands in the “heavyweight” category for the high-quality processors it uses in its TVs. The X85K is no different, using a Sony X1 4K HDR Processor to support tech capable of delivering rich colors and intense contrasts. This processor also allows an advanced 4K upscaler, the 4K X-Reality Pro, which uses a unique database. If you’ve heard of ALLM modes on TVs, which reduce lag during gaming, you might find this TV’s game mode interesting as well. When it is connected to a PS5 and you turn a game on, it’ll automatically change settings to get an optimal picture quality based on the needs of the TV, allowing you to see the best PS5 games as they’re intended to be seen.

