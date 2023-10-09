The best October Prime Day Samsung TV deals now

If you’re looking for a TV to complete you entertainment room, you should almost definitely consider Samsung TVs. There’s a reason they are in our listing of the best TV brands, one of our “heavyweight” contenders and, for now, earning a spot at the top of the list. They use the powerful Tizen OS, connecting well with Samsung apps like SmartThings, Smart Connect, and Smart View. Screen technology focuses on QLED and QD-OLED (a type of OLED) screens, doing them well, and emphasizing bright colors. You’ll also find that Samsung sound equipment connects quickly and smartly to the majority of their TVs.

What you might want to do is avoid getting them at full price. High-end Samsung TVs can fetch a high price, after all. That’s why we’re happy to see deals coming out ahead of deals that will start October 10th. We’ll be tracking October Prime Day deals more generally elsewhere, including early deals, but if you’re looking for a Samsung TV, this is the place to dive in for a wider selection. Here’s what deals we’re looking at, longingly, so far:

Samsung 50-inch TU690T 4K TV — $300, was $380

This 50-inch 4K TV is one of the easiest ways to try out Samsung TVs, deal or no deal. With its entry level pricing, you can check out Tizen as well as see the power of Samsung processing. For example, this TV uses PurColor, which finely tunes colors to recreate the image that was captured. The crystal processor 4K promises to quickly upgraded old programming into 4K for you, as well. While the usage of the Tizen OS means you’ll connect well with Samsung apps, like SmartThings, that you can find on your Samsung smartphone, you’ll also be able to control the TV via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Samsung 50-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV — $580, was $650

Another 50-inch 4K TV, the Q60C brings powerful QLED pixel technology to the screen, empowering the screen to be brighter. Here, the pixels will face dual LED backlighting, creating vivid warm and lush cool colors, that are sure to glide smoothly across the screen due to the Motion Xcelerator tech inside, designed to reduce motion tear in quick moving sports plays, action movies, and twitchy games. Speaking of games, you’ll have access to the Samsung Gaming Hub which will let you stream games directly to the TV without a console. Sound features include object tracking that creates 3D sound and Q-Symphony 3.0 for easy connections to a Samsung soundbar. And, as a final bonus, the remote has a solar panel, meaning you may never have to worry about TV remote batteries ever again.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,000

Samsung’s The Frame is a QLED ultra-thin 4K TV that is part art station, part TV. It has a matte display that deters glare and reflection while imitating canvas. As a result, it is great for displaying art on your wall, and even comes with a single-cord connection, nearly flat to the wall mounting, and gallery-painting style bezel frames to choose from at checkout to emphasize this. Furthermore, Samsung has leaned into the art direction so much that The Frame has the option to sign up for an art subscription to get great art on your wall at a moment’s notice. You can use your own, too, if you dare. And, on top of it all, it works as a great TV, too.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,600

While its true that Samsung is known for its QLED TVs, they do throw in an OLED once in awhile. While we admit that the naming convention is confusing, especially for the S90C, once you start using the TV and quit thinking about the model number and pixel names (which you will) you will love it. Special features for the S90C not already covered by less expensive TVs include Pantone and Pantone SkinTone validation, verifying that the S90C displays more colors on the peacock (and the person, whatever their skin tone, standing next to it) in a more accurate way than TVs without it. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,000, was $3,500

You’d be forgiven for not knowing there were 8K TVs available, if you aren’t watching the space too closely. Indeed, 8Ks at CES 2023 were lacking. But they’re here and Samsung makes some of the best 8K TVs available. While the QN800C isn’t on the list, it still brings the same great design inspiration to the fore. With over a billion colors, the Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs populate the 7680 x 4320p resolution screen, backlit by 50% more zones than average Samsung TVs. Not only does this allow for great contrast but also intense depth, with Real Depth Enhancer Pro mimicking how the human eye processes depth to give objects three-dimensional shape. This TV goes highly recommended with nature documentaries, if only to show off its cool abilities.

