 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The best October Prime Day Samsung TV deals now

John Alexander
By

If you’re looking for a TV to complete you entertainment room, you should almost definitely consider Samsung TVs. There’s a reason they are in our listing of the best TV brands, one of our “heavyweight” contenders and, for now, earning a spot at the top of the list. They use the powerful Tizen OS, connecting well with Samsung apps like SmartThings, Smart Connect, and Smart View. Screen technology focuses on QLED and QD-OLED (a type of OLED) screens, doing them well, and emphasizing bright colors. You’ll also find that Samsung sound equipment connects quickly and smartly to the majority of their TVs.

What you might want to do is avoid getting them at full price. High-end Samsung TVs can fetch a high price, after all. That’s why we’re happy to see deals coming out ahead of deals that will start October 10th. We’ll be tracking October Prime Day deals more generally elsewhere, including early deals, but if you’re looking for a Samsung TV, this is the place to dive in for a wider selection. Here’s what deals we’re looking at, longingly, so far:

Samsung 50-inch TU690T 4K TV — $300, was $380

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
.

This 50-inch 4K TV is one of the easiest ways to try out Samsung TVs, deal or no deal. With its entry level pricing, you can check out Tizen as well as see the power of Samsung processing. For example, this TV uses PurColor, which finely tunes colors to recreate the image that was captured. The crystal processor 4K promises to quickly upgraded old programming into 4K for you, as well. While the usage of the Tizen OS means you’ll connect well with Samsung apps, like SmartThings, that you can find on your Samsung smartphone, you’ll also be able to control the TV via Alexa and Google Assistant.

Related

Samsung 50-inch Q60C QLED 4K TV — $580, was $650

The Samsung Q60C 4K QLED TV showing a pink painted pattern.
Samsung

Another 50-inch 4K TV, the Q60C brings powerful QLED pixel technology to the screen, empowering the screen to be brighter. Here, the pixels will face dual LED backlighting, creating vivid warm and lush cool colors, that are sure to glide smoothly across the screen due to the Motion Xcelerator tech inside, designed to reduce motion tear in quick moving sports plays, action movies, and twitchy games. Speaking of games, you’ll have access to the Samsung Gaming Hub which will let you stream games directly to the TV without a console. Sound features include object tracking that creates 3D sound and Q-Symphony 3.0 for easy connections to a Samsung soundbar. And, as a final bonus, the remote has a solar panel, meaning you may never have to worry about TV remote batteries ever again.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame QLED 4K TV — $1,700, was $2,000

Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

Samsung’s The Frame is a QLED ultra-thin 4K TV that is part art station, part TV. It has a matte display that deters glare and reflection while imitating canvas. As a result, it is great for displaying art on your wall, and even comes with a single-cord connection, nearly flat to the wall mounting, and gallery-painting style bezel frames to choose from at checkout to emphasize this. Furthermore, Samsung has leaned into the art direction so much that The Frame has the option to sign up for an art subscription to get great art on your wall at a moment’s notice. You can use your own, too, if you dare. And, on top of it all, it works as a great TV, too.

Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV — $1,800, was $2,600

The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

While its true that Samsung is known for its QLED TVs, they do throw in an OLED once in awhile. While we admit that the naming convention is confusing, especially for the S90C, once you start using the TV and quit thinking about the model number and pixel names (which you will) you will love it. Special features for the S90C not already covered by less expensive TVs include Pantone and Pantone SkinTone validation, verifying that the S90C displays more colors on the peacock (and the person, whatever their skin tone, standing next to it) in a more accurate way than TVs without it. It also has a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung 65-inch QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV — $3,000, was $3,500

2023 Samsung QN800C Neo QLED 8K TV.
Samsung / .

You’d be forgiven for not knowing there were 8K TVs available, if you aren’t watching the space too closely. Indeed, 8Ks at CES 2023 were lacking. But they’re here and Samsung makes some of the best 8K TVs available. While the QN800C isn’t on the list, it still brings the same great design inspiration to the fore. With over a billion colors, the Samsung Quantum Mini LEDs populate the 7680 x 4320p resolution screen, backlit by 50% more zones than average Samsung TVs. Not only does this allow for great contrast but also intense depth, with Real Depth Enhancer Pro mimicking how the human eye processes depth to give objects three-dimensional shape. This TV goes highly recommended with nature documentaries, if only to show off its cool abilities.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Best Prime Day AirPods deals: Save on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max
Digital Trends Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

AirPods are pretty great, and they really launched the use of wireless earbuds and headphones in the market. Of course, they are a bit on the expensive side, especially if you pick up some of the more expensive ones, like the AirPods Pro 2 or the even more expensive AirPods Max. Luckily, Amazon has decided to have a second big Prime Day 2023 event, so there are a lot of great Apple AirPods deals you can take advantage of, although you will need to be an Amazon Prime member to see the best deals. Luckily, there is a 30-day trial you can sign up for, so now's the time to do it if you haven't already!

On the other hand, you don't have to necessarily be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of Prime Day deals on AirPods because we're already seeing a lot of other retailers come out with their own sales. In fact, we're seeing things like Walmart's October Rollbacks sale, which is functioning as its own Walmart Prime Day sale, and even Apple is getting into the mix with its own deals. Either way, there are a lot of great deals on the AirPods you can take advantage of, so you're essentially spoiled for choice! Even so, we've collected some of the best deals we've found so far below, and be sure to check back regularly as we find more.
Today's Best Prime Day AirPods Deals

Read more
This TV isn’t even discounted and it’s the best early Prime Day deal
The onn. 50-inch 4K Roku TV hangs on a wall.

Prime Day deals aren't even underway yet but we've actually spotted one of the best TV deals around at Walmart. Not even technically on sale, you can buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV with Roku built-in for just $218. For a 50-inch 4K TV, this is a pretty unbeatable offer. Here's what you need to know about it before you hit the buy button.

Why you should buy the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV
The Onn. 50-inch 4K TV has all the essentials you need from a cheap 4K TV. Sure, it might lack some of the more awe-inspiring features but at this price, that's hardly surprising. Instead, it still has a great 50-inch 4K panel so you get a better image every time compared to a regular HDTV.

Read more
Best Prime Day TV deals: 4K TVs, 8K TVs, QLED TVs, and OLED TVs
Digital Trends Best Prime Day TV Deals

The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event is underway any day now but there are already some fantastic early Prime Day TV deals you can shop now. We've rounded them all up below so you can quickly find the right TV for your home and budget. Many of the TVs among the Prime Day deals going on are some of the best TVs around with deep discounts ensuring you can snap one up for a lot less than usual. We're talking big name brands like Samsung, LG, and Sony along with mid-rangers such as TCL and Vizio.

The great deals go for whether you want a standard 4K TV, a QLED model, or something OLED-flavored. There are even some great TV deals on HDTVs if you want something small yet useful for your kid's bedroom or a kitchen. Whatever your plan, let's take a look at what's on sale as part of the early Amazon Prime Big Deal Days event.
Today's best Prime Day TV deals

Read more