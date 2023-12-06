The Bose Headphones 700 are amazing noise-canceling headphones that you can currently buy with a $100 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $379, you’ll only have to pay $279 for them — but not for long. The offer is close to expiring, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if and when you’ll get another chance at it. If you’re looking for headphone deals, this is among the best ones in the market right now, but you need to hurry because there’s not much time left.

Why you should buy the Bose Headphones 700

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the ANC in the Bose Headphones 700 is downright amazing. These noise-canceling headphones utilize microphones both inside and outside the earcups to monitor and block the sound from your surroundings. You have 11 levels of ANC to choose from, ranging from full noise cancelling to prevent all distractions to full transparency so that you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless headphones off. With one click, you can activate Conversation Mode, which pauses your music and enables transparency so you can talk to people.

The Bose Headphones 700 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and if its battery gets depleted in the middle of the day, just 15 minutes of charging will give you up to 3.5 hours of usage. You can wear the wireless headphones all day long because they’re very comfortable, due to ear cushions that are made of soft protein leather and a lightweight stainless steal headband wrapped with silicone-covered foam.

If you’re in the market for noise-canceling headphones, it will be hard to find a better option than the Bose Headphones 700 while they’re $100 off from Best Buy. From their original price of $379, they’re down to just $279, but time is running out on one of the top Bose deals we’ve recently seen. It’s also not recommended to wait until the last minute, because there’s a chance that stocks run out before then. If you’re interested in the Bose Headphones 700 and you want to get them with a discount, you have no other choice but to add them to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

