 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This is your last chance to save $100 on the Bose Headphones 700

Aaron Mamiit
By
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.
Bose

The Bose Headphones 700 are amazing noise-canceling headphones that you can currently buy with a $100 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $379, you’ll only have to pay $279 for them — but not for long. The offer is close to expiring, and once it’s gone, we’re not sure if and when you’ll get another chance at it. If you’re looking for headphone deals, this is among the best ones in the market right now, but you need to hurry because there’s not much time left.

Why you should buy the Bose Headphones 700

Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the ANC in the Bose Headphones 700 is downright amazing. These noise-canceling headphones utilize microphones both inside and outside the earcups to monitor and block the sound from your surroundings. You have 11 levels of ANC to choose from, ranging from full noise cancelling to prevent all distractions to full transparency so that you can hear what’s going on around you without having to take the wireless headphones off. With one click, you can activate Conversation Mode, which pauses your music and enables transparency so you can talk to people.

The Bose Headphones 700 can last up to 20 hours on a single charge, and if its battery gets depleted in the middle of the day, just 15 minutes of charging will give you up to 3.5 hours of usage. You can wear the wireless headphones all day long because they’re very comfortable, due to ear cushions that are made of soft protein leather and a lightweight stainless steal headband wrapped with silicone-covered foam.

Related

If you’re in the market for noise-canceling headphones, it will be hard to find a better option than the Bose Headphones 700 while they’re $100 off from Best Buy. From their original price of $379, they’re down to just $279, but time is running out on one of the top Bose deals we’ve recently seen. It’s also not recommended to wait until the last minute, because there’s a chance that stocks run out before then. If you’re interested in the Bose Headphones 700 and you want to get them with a discount, you have no other choice but to add them to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
The best wireless headphones for 2023 from Bose, Sony, 1More and more
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones: Earcup/logo close-up.

Wires are so old school, especially when it comes to headphones. Unless you're an audiophile who must have the peak possible hi-res sound quality that, with a few exceptions, can only be achieved with a set of wired headphones, then getting yourself a pair of the best wireless headphones is an absolute must. Don't misunderstand us: wireless headphones sound fantastic, and they're packed with features such as active noise cancellation (ANC), transparency modes for hearing the outside world the way you want to, excellent call quality, Bluetooth multipoint connectivity and more.

We're always looking for the best wireless headphones, and we also take comfort, audio quality, and battery life seriously. For this roundup, we're focusing on wireless headphones of the over-ear variety. For the best wireless earbuds, we've got a roundup of those, too.

Read more
Best headphone deals: Save on Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, and more
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones seen in black.

There's an overwhelming number of headphone deals out there, but we're here to help you wade through all of them to get the absolute top offers. We've collected the most amazing bargains on headphones made by popular brands such as Bose, Sony, Sennheiser, and more, so you don't have to look anywhere else. Once you've made the decision on what to buy, you should proceed with the transaction as soon as possible because we're not sure how much time is remaining on these discounts.
Best Bose headphone deals

Bose spearheaded the development of active noise cancellation, so you'll enjoy the latest form of the technology on most models of Bose headphones. Combined with premium sound quality, Bose headphones command high prices, so you're going to want to take advantage of these Bose headphone deals to get some savings along the way. We don't know when these offers will get taken down, so shop them now while they're still up.

Read more
Best Sony TV deals: Save on best-in-class 4K TVs and 8K TVs
Sony Z8H TV

Sony is responsible for some of the best TVs money can buy right now with pretty much anything with the Sony name to it worth your time and money. It's a name you should seek out among the TV deals going on as the downside to the greatness is that Sony is rarely a cheap brand. Discounts are fairly slim often but it's worth narrowing them down. We've done the hard work for you by picking out the best Sony 4K TV deals at the moment along with the best Sony 8K TV deals too. While 8K isn't mainstream yet, if you're looking to future proof, it's a great type of TV to buy. Let's get straight to it and take you through the awesome Sony TV deals going on at the moment.
Best Sony 4K TV deals

As one of the best TV brands, Sony knows how to make a great TV. These days, its penchant is with making the best OLED TVs but even its standard 4K TVs are something special. We've picked them all out so that there's something for every budget. That means if you're looking to save big on a TV for your bedroom or den, or you're seeking a home cinema style experience in your living room, there's something here for your budget.

Read more