Save $130 on the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones

If you’re looking through headphone deals in search for a great pair of noise-canceling headphones, we highly recommended the Bose QuietComfort 45. If you purchase them from Best Buy, you’ll enjoy a $130 discount on their original price of $329, so you’ll only have to pay $199. We’re not sure how long stocks will last and until when the offer will remain available, so if you’re interested, you should complete the purchase for the noise-canceling headphones right now.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones

It’s the Bose QuietComfort Ultra that reigns supreme over our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones, but the Bose QuietComfort 45 are still on the list despite launching more than two years ago. They’re our choice if you want noise-canceling headphones that are incredibly quiet and super comfortable, as their active noise cancellation capabilities are powered by six external microphones and enhanced signal processing, and you won’t mind wearing them the whole day because of their smooth cushions and minimal clamping force. The wireless headphones also offer an Aware Mode, which will let you hear what’s happening around you while you continue to listen to your playlists or videos.

With a battery life of up to 22 hours on a single charge, the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones won’t abandon you in the middle of the day, but if you forgot to charge them overnight, plugging them in for just 15 minutes gets you back 3 hours of play time. You can go from zero to a full charge after just 2.5 hours. The Bose Music app will walk you through the wireless headphones’ setup process, and it’s also where you access settings such as ANC, Bluetooth connections, shortcuts, adjustable EQ, and much more.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 aren’t the brand’s latest noise-canceling headphones, but they still get the job done, so you’ll be getting amazing value for money with their discount rice of $199 from Best Buy. The $130 in savings on their sticker price of $329 may not last long though, so there’s no time to waste. If you’re thinking about purchasing the Bose QuietComfort 45 noise-canceling headphones, you better do so as soon as possible while their price haven’t gone back to normal.

