 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose’s new QuietComfort Ultra headphones are $50 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
By
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Do you want to get active noise cancellation when you purchase from headphone deals? There’s probably no better choice than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which you can buy from Amazon with a $50 discount on their original price of $429 despite just launching in October. These wireless headphones for just $379 is a steal, so what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can, because we’re not sure how long the offer will remain online.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are our top pick among the best noise-canceling headphones, which isn’t a surprise since it’s Bose that pioneered the development of ANC technology. The wireless headphones offer Quiet Mode to block all external noise and Aware Mode to let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. They also offer Active Sense, which automatically switches the Bose QuietComfort Ultra from Aware Mode to Quiet Mode when it detects a loud sound to protect your hearing.

The soft ear cushions and comfortable band will allow you to wear the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for long periods of time, which will help you maximize their battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, a quick 15-minute charge will give you up to 2.5 hours of usage. The wireless headphones offer touch controls on each earcup for convenience, and their microphones enable crystal-clear calls as they focus on the sound of your voice while filtering out background noise.

Related

If you’re planning to buy noise-canceling headphones, you can’t go wrong with the recently released Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which are surprisingly already available at $50 off from Amazon. They’re down to $379 from $429, but probably not for a long time. If you think the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones are the perfect pair for you, you’re going to have to be quick if you want to pocket the savings. If you delay the purchase for too long, there’s a chance that you miss out, so stop hesitating and push through with the transaction.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
These Sony wireless noise-canceling headphones are $100 today
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Canceling Headphones on the ground

For those who are looking for cheap headphone deals with active noise cancellation, you can't go wrong with the Sony WH-CH720N. They're pretty affordable at their original price of $150, but Best Buy's $50 discount pulls their price down to just $100. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this offer though, so if you want these noise-canceling headphones, you're going to have to proceed with the purchase right away to be able to take advantage of the savings. If you don't act fast, there's a chance that you miss out.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones
The Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones are affordable, but they come with active noise cancellation, which is one of the features highlighted in our headphone buying guide. Their Dual Noise Sensor technology blocks all unwanted sound, but you they also offer an adjustable Ambient Sound mode with 20 level settings so you can listen to your surroundings and your music at the same time. The Sony WH-CH720N also have Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts Ambient Sound settings depending on where you are and what you're doing.

Read more
This is your last chance to save $100 on the Bose Headphones 700
A man wearing Bose 700 headphones with a moody background.

The Bose Headphones 700 are amazing noise-canceling headphones that you can currently buy with a $100 discount from Best Buy. Instead of $379, you'll only have to pay $279 for them -- but not for long. The offer is close to expiring, and once it's gone, we're not sure if and when you'll get another chance at it. If you're looking for headphone deals, this is among the best ones in the market right now, but you need to hurry because there's not much time left.

Why you should buy the Bose Headphones 700
Bose pioneered the development of active noise cancellation technology, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the ANC in the Bose Headphones 700 is downright amazing. These noise-canceling headphones utilize microphones both inside and outside the earcups to monitor and block the sound from your surroundings. You have 11 levels of ANC to choose from, ranging from full noise cancelling to prevent all distractions to full transparency so that you can hear what's going on around you without having to take the wireless headphones off. With one click, you can activate Conversation Mode, which pauses your music and enables transparency so you can talk to people.

Read more
This pocket-sized portable smart projector is 28% off today
The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector with Christmas decorations.

A projector doesn't have to be big and bulky -- there are portable options like the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector. You can easily set it up in any room of the house, and even outdoors. If that sounds appealing to you, the good news is that you can get the device at 28% off from Amazon, which brings its price down to $580 from $800. We're not sure how much time is remaining on the $220 discount, so you're going to have to secure your purchase if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Why you should buy the Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector
The Anker Nebula Capsule 3 Laser smart projector is portable with its soda can design and a weight of just 2 pounds, but that doesn't mean it sacrifices power -- it's equipped with laser technology that enables brightness of 300 ANSI lumens, up to 1080p resolution, and a projection size of 40 inches to 120 inches. The projector also comes with an 8W speaker, so it can deliver crisp audio even when you're outdoors, and it can last up to 2.5 hours on a single charge, which is enough for a full movie or multiple TV show episodes.

Read more