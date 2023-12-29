Do you want to get active noise cancellation when you purchase from headphone deals? There’s probably no better choice than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which you can buy from Amazon with a $50 discount on their original price of $429 despite just launching in October. These wireless headphones for just $379 is a steal, so what are you waiting for? Add them to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can, because we’re not sure how long the offer will remain online.

Why you should buy the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra are our top pick among the best noise-canceling headphones, which isn’t a surprise since it’s Bose that pioneered the development of ANC technology. The wireless headphones offer Quiet Mode to block all external noise and Aware Mode to let you hear your surroundings without having to take them off. They also offer Active Sense, which automatically switches the Bose QuietComfort Ultra from Aware Mode to Quiet Mode when it detects a loud sound to protect your hearing.

The soft ear cushions and comfortable band will allow you to wear the Bose QuietComfort Ultra for long periods of time, which will help you maximize their battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge. If their battery gets depleted, a quick 15-minute charge will give you up to 2.5 hours of usage. The wireless headphones offer touch controls on each earcup for convenience, and their microphones enable crystal-clear calls as they focus on the sound of your voice while filtering out background noise.

If you’re planning to buy noise-canceling headphones, you can’t go wrong with the recently released Bose QuietComfort Ultra, which are surprisingly already available at $50 off from Amazon. They’re down to $379 from $429, but probably not for a long time. If you think the Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless headphones are the perfect pair for you, you’re going to have to be quick if you want to pocket the savings. If you delay the purchase for too long, there’s a chance that you miss out, so stop hesitating and push through with the transaction.

Editors' Recommendations