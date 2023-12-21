If you’re on the hunt for headphone deals for some last-minute holiday shopping, you’re in luck because Best Buy has just slashed the prices of wireless headphones made by Bose and Sony — two of the most trusted brands in the audio industry. Whether you’re planning to give headphones as a gift for a loved one, or if you’re thinking about getting yourself an upgrade, there’s something from this ongoing Best Buy sale that will match your budget. However, you’re going to have to hurry in deciding what to purchase because we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these offers. To help you go faster, we’ve highlighted our favorite bargains below.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Bose and Sony headphones sale

The Bose QuietComfort 45 and Bose Headphones 700 — two excellent wireless headphones with active noise cancellation — are available with huge discounts in Best Buy’s ongoing sale. The Bose QuietComfort 45, which offer up to 22 hours of battery life on a single charge, are down to from $329 for $100 in savings, while the Bose Headphones 700, which has a battery that can last up to 20 hours from a full charge and a sleeker design, are down to from $379, also for $100 in savings. However, if you want our top pick among the best noise-canceling headphones, they’re also on sale from Best Buy — the Bose QuietComfort Ultra , following a $50 discount on their original price of $429.

The cheapest option in Best Buy’s sale are the Sony WH-CH520, which deliver up to 50 hours of usage on a single charge, but they don’t offer ANC. They’re already pretty affordable at their original price of $60, but they’re for savings of $20. One the other end of the spectrum are the Sony WH-1000XM5, which sit on top of our roundup of the best headphones for their excellent sound, very good comfort, and best-in-class noise canceling, among many other reasons. They’ll be instead of $400, following a $70 discount.

There are several more models to choose from among the Bose and Sony headphones that are currently on sale from Best Buy, so feel free to look at what else is available with discounts. There’s no time to waste though — with the holiday shopping season in full swing, we’re not sure what will happen first between stocks running out and the offers expiring. If you see a deal that you like, don’t hesitate in completing the transaction because the price of the wireless headphones that you have an eye on may return to normal at any moment.

