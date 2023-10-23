 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Bose’s best soundbar has an unmissable discount today

Aaron Mamiit
By
A Bose Smart Soundbar 900 under a television on a countertop.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Soundbars are a great way to upgrade your home theater system without installing a ton of hardware in your living room walls. They’re unobtrusive, but they can deliver a significant upgrade to the sound of your setup. When you compare your TV’s internal speakers to a real soundbar, you’ll be amazed you ever settled for anything less.

If you’re going to upgrade the audio of your home theater, why not go for broke? Shop from a top brand like Bose, and grab the best soundbar they have available. Right now that’s the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, which is on sale at Amazon for $699, down $200 from the usual price of $899. This deal has been hanging around since Prime Big Deal Days in early October, but that doesn’t mean it’s permanent. Grab it today or risk waiting until Black Friday deals next month.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 looks very similar to the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, but it features oval holes on either end for the extra up-firing drivers that help deliver the surround sound effects of Dolby Atmos — it will feel like the sounds from whatever you’re watching or listening to are coming from every direction. You’ll enjoy this after a simple setup, as the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 uses a single connection to any TV either through HDMI eARC or optical audio. You can also wireless stream content from your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect.

Related

For your convenience, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features a built-in voice assistant, with your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The soundbar’s noise-rejecting microphones will make sure that your voice commands are heard loud and clear, even when music is playing. You can also control the soundbar through the Bose Music app, while the brand’s SimpleSync technology will make it easy to pair the soundbar with other Bose products.

Shoppers looking to upgrade their home theater setup should jump at this chance to buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for just $699, following a $200 discount on its original price of $899. The soundbar is a premium upgrade for any home theater setup, so there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you’re among those who are interested in getting the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to buy the soundbar right now while there are still some stocks left.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Dreaming of a big TV? This 86-inch LG 4K TV is under $1,000 today
LG UN7000 Series 5-Inch 4K Smart TV

For families who've always wanted a massive TV in their living room, don't miss this chance to get the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV for less than $1,000 from Best Buy. Instead of $1,250, you'll only have to pay $900, for savings of $350. Opportunities like this don't happen often, so if you're interested, you shouldn't hesitate to complete the transaction. Get this large screen for cheaper than usual by proceeding with the purchase right now, because if you wait until tomorrow, its price may be back to normal.

Why you should buy the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV
Before buying the 86-inch LG UR7800 4K TV, you should first make sure that you've got enough space for it by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy. Once you've confirmed that you do, then you can go ahead with your purchase with confidence, as it's made by one of the best TV brands. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be watching your favorite shows and movies with sharp details and vivid colors, and with LG's a5 AI Processor Gen 6, color and contrast will automatically be adjusted to optimal settings depending on ambient light.

Read more
Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones just got a big discount
Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones sitting on a laptop keyboard.

If you're thinking about taking advantage of headphone deals, there's no option that we'll recommend more than the Sony WH-1000XM5, especially now that you can get them with a $75 discount from Walmart. Instead of $400, you'll only have to shell out $325 for these amazing noise-canceling headphones, but only if you hurry. We don't expect these best-selling headphones to stay cheaper than usual for long, so you should hurry with your purchase if you want to enjoy the savings.

Why you should buy the Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are on top of our lists of the best headphones and the best noise-canceling headphones, which should show how highly we think of them. They provide excellent sound quality, whether you're listening to your playlists, watching streaming shows, or making calls. You'll also get top-of-the-line active noise cancellation that uses two processors and eight microphones to block external sound, eliminating distractions so you can focus on your tasks at hand. If you need to talk to someone while ANC is activated, the Speak-to-Chat mode will automatically stop your music and allow ambient sound in, so you won't have to remove the Sony WH-1000XM5.

Read more
This 55-inch Mini-LED QLED TV is discounted from $580 to $380 today
The Hisense U6H ULED 4K TV in a living room.

If you love watching sports, there's no better upgrade to your living room or home theater system than a great TV like this 55-inch TV from Hisense. It comes packed with features for pretty much everybody, and even better, there's a surprisingly good deal on it right now from Best Buy. While it usually costs $580, you can grab it right now for just $380, saving you a good chunk.

Why you should buy the Hisense 55-inch U6 4K TV
So, what makes the Hisense U6 so great for watching sports? Well, for starters, it carries many of the big HDR standards, including HDR10+ and HLG, and if you aren't familiar with the latter, it's the HDR standard used by some broadcasters. That means if you're watching a supported stream, you'll get some incredible colors and image reproduction that will make you feel as if you're right there. The high-quality HDR is also helped by the Mini-LED array of lights behind the panel, which gives a wider range of color brightness and control than you'd find with a standard TV. That means deeper blacks and an overall brighter TV, so you can put the TV in a well-lit room without worrying about it trying to overcome reflections.

Read more