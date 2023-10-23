Bose’s best soundbar has an unmissable discount today

Soundbars are a great way to upgrade your home theater system without installing a ton of hardware in your living room walls. They’re unobtrusive, but they can deliver a significant upgrade to the sound of your setup. When you compare your TV’s internal speakers to a real soundbar, you’ll be amazed you ever settled for anything less.

If you’re going to upgrade the audio of your home theater, why not go for broke? Shop from a top brand like Bose, and grab the best soundbar they have available. Right now that’s the Bose Smart Soundbar 900, which is on sale at Amazon for $699, down $200 from the usual price of $899. This deal has been hanging around since Prime Big Deal Days in early October, but that doesn’t mean it’s permanent. Grab it today or risk waiting until Black Friday deals next month.

Why you should buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900

The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 looks very similar to the Bose Smart Soundbar 700, but it features oval holes on either end for the extra up-firing drivers that help deliver the surround sound effects of Dolby Atmos — it will feel like the sounds from whatever you’re watching or listening to are coming from every direction. You’ll enjoy this after a simple setup, as the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 uses a single connection to any TV either through HDMI eARC or optical audio. You can also wireless stream content from your mobile devices to the soundbar using Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, or Spotify Connect.

For your convenience, the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features a built-in voice assistant, with your choice between Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant. The soundbar’s noise-rejecting microphones will make sure that your voice commands are heard loud and clear, even when music is playing. You can also control the soundbar through the Bose Music app, while the brand’s SimpleSync technology will make it easy to pair the soundbar with other Bose products.

Shoppers looking to upgrade their home theater setup should jump at this chance to buy the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for just $699, following a $200 discount on its original price of $899. The soundbar is a premium upgrade for any home theater setup, so there will be a lot of interest in this offer. If you’re among those who are interested in getting the Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for cheaper than usual, you’ll have to buy the soundbar right now while there are still some stocks left.

