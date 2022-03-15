Does ExpressVPN work on the Amazon Fire TV Stick?

Traditionally, people use VPNs to protect their browsing history or personal data while accessing a public Wi-FI network. However, there are some advantages to using them when connecting to streaming services or devices too. If you’re keen to sign up to ExpressVPN but you really need it to work with an Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’re in luck. ExpressVPN works with Amazon Fire TV Sticks which is great because there are some considerable benefits to combining the two.

If you don’t know where to start with VPNs, we can help explain what a VPN is before also suggesting what the best VPN for your needs may be. Once you’ve figured all that out, read on while we tell you all about how well ExpressVPN and Amazon Fire TV Sticks work together.

NordVPN and ExpressVPN are two of the best VPNs, so it’s worth checking which is best for you. In the case of ExpressVPN, the VPN service offers a native app that is designed to specifically work with Amazon Fire TV Stick devices. ExpressVPN even offers an extensive tutorial on the subject so less tech-savvy users can still figure it out.

Simply put, the ExpressVPN app is compatible with all Amazon Fire TV devices along with all Amazon Fire TV Sticks 2nd generation and above. If you have the very original Amazon Fire TV Stick, you’ll need to upgrade to a newer device to use ExpressVPN. Simply download the app from the Amazon Appstore and it takes moments to get started. The only thing to bear in mind is that if you want to stream content from a specific country, you will need to make sure your VPN server location and your Amazon account are set to the same country. It’s possible to change your Amazon country setting by going to Your Account > Your Content and Devices > Preferences > Country/Region.

Because, ultimately, that’s exactly why you most want to use ExpressVPN with your Amazon Fire TV Stick. ExpressVPN offers a huge network of 160 server locations in 94 different countries so it’s the ideal VPN to use when traveling the world. Alongside that, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is simple to toss into your bag and take with you on your journeys.

By combining the two, you can choose to watch content that would ordinarily be available at home, all while traveling abroad. Ever traveled somewhere and felt frustrated that streaming services lack your regular content? Sure, you may benefit from some additions that you don’t get back at home, but if you’re midway through a season that isn’t available, you’ll miss out. By using ExpressVPN on your Amazon Fire TV Stick, you can always be in just one location for your streaming needs while still traveling.

Alternatively, if you feel like checking out a different localized version of Netflix, Disney Plus, or another streaming service, you can do so by changing your location on ExpressVPN without leaving your home. The flexibility of using a VPN like ExpressVPN gives you so many more options without actually having to travel.

