If Super Bowl LVIII is the perfect reason to buy a premium 4K projector for your home, then check out this offer from Best Buy for the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector. From an original price of $3,500, it’s been slashed by $500 to $3,000 — it’s still not cheap, but it’s going to be worth it for watching the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers go to battle in the championship match. The big game is just several days away though, so if you want to get the projector delivered to your doorstep in time, you need to make the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector

The Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector will bring Super Bowl LVIII to life in the comfort of your own living room, as it can project the big game on a screen size from 80 inches to 50 inches — and it can do so at just inches away from the wall because it’s an ultra-short throw projector. That means you don’t need to go through a lot of adjustments when setting up the home theater projector, which supports 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and comes with true three-chip 3LCD technology that enables 4,000 lumens of color and white brightness for the ability to watch even in bright rooms.

Beyond Super Bowl LVIII, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector is also excellent for watching streaming shows as it runs on Android TV, so you’ll be able to access the most popular streaming services directly from the device. It also supports voice search through its built-in Google Assistant, and it works with other streaming devices and video game consoles.

For those who are looking for projector deals in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII, the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector is one of the best investments that you can make. Best Buy is selling it at $500 off, which lowers its price to $3,000 from $3,500, and though it’s still pretty expensive, it will be worth every single penny. We’re not sure how much time is remaining on the discount, but in any case, it’s highly recommended that you proceed with the transaction now to make sure that you get the Epson EpiqVision Ultra LS800 4K projector set up in time for the big game.

