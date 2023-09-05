 Skip to main content
This Epson 4K projector with Android TV is $300 off right now

Aaron Mamiit
The Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector on a white background.
Epson

If you want to build a theater experience within your living room, you’re going to have to invest in a top-quality projector. Fortunately, you can get them for cheaper than usual through offers like Best Buy’s $300 discount for the Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector. From its original price of $1,300, it’s down to an even $1,000, but only if you act fast because we’re not sure how much time is left for you to be able to take advantage of this bargain. This is one of the best projector deals that you can shop right now, so grab it while you can.

Why you should buy the Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector

The Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector supports content at 4K Ultra HD resolution like most of the best projectors, so you’ll be able to enjoy sharp details and vivid colors, and it offers 2,800 lumens of brightness, which is better than the recommended 2,500 lumens by our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. It creates a viewable screen size of 40 inches to 500 inches with a projector distance from 3 feet to 30 feet, which are some of the important things to consider when setting up a home theater projector. The Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector also offers a low latency mode for responsive gaming if you hook it up to your video game console.

Making the Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector an even better addition to your home theater setup is it runs on Android TV. The smart operating system will make sure that you’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch as you’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services right from the projector. The platform also enables voice commands with built-in Google Assistant, for even more convenience while you’re searching for interesting content.

Watching with the Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K projector will be like sitting in the cinemas, but at the comfort of your own home. It provides amazing value at its sticker price of $1,300, so with Best Buy’s $300 discount, it’s definitely a steal at its lowered price of $1,000. We’re not sure how long this offer will remain available though, so it’s highly recommended that you don’t waste time.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
