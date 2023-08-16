 Skip to main content
AirPods for Android: Google Pixel Buds Pro wireless earbuds are $60 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Pixel Buds Pro in their case.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel Buds Pro, Google’s best answer so far to Apple’s AirPods, are currently on sale from Best Buy with a $60 discount that pulls their price down to just $140 from $200. To the Android smartphone owners who are looking for true wireless earbuds deals, this is what you’ve been searching for — but you have to hurry with your purchase because we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer. It may be gone as soon as tomorrow, so don’t waste time and proceed with the transaction as soon as possible.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Buds Pro

The Google Pixel Buds Pro have set a new standard for Android users, according to our roundup of the best true wireless earbuds. They offer active noise cancellation that blocks outside sound, so you can focus on the music that you’re playing or the streaming shows that you’re watching. They can last for up to 11 hours on a single charge and up to a total of 31 hours with their charging case, and you won’t mind wearing the wireless earbuds for that long because they’re designed for a comfortable but secure fit with sensors that help reduce the feeling of plugged ears.

While the Google Pixel Buds Pro are meant for Android devices with its built-in support for Google Assistant, they will also work with iOS devices and other gadgets with Bluetooth. The wireless earbuds offer touch controls for easy operation, and they’re water resistant so you don’t have to worry when they get wet with rain or sweat.

Android fans, you’re missing out on a lot if you haven’t bought the Google Pixel Buds Pro. Here’s your chance to get the wireless earbuds for much cheaper than usual, as Best Buy has slashed their price by $60. Instead of $200, you’ll only have to pay $140, but that’s only if you’re able to complete your purchase before the offer expires. The price of the Google Pixel Buds Pro may return to normal at any moment, and once that happens, we don’t know when another discount will arrive. If you don’t want to wait for the next chance, buy the wireless earbuds right now.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
