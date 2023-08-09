Amazon knocked $500 off this 75-inch ULED mini-LED 4K TV

If you want to purchase the best that online TV deals can offer but you also prefer to enjoy huge savings along the way, you should check out this offer for the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV. From its original price of $1,500, it’s available for only $1,000 following a $500 discount from Amazon. This is an absolute bargain for this 4K TV, but since we’re not sure how long this price will last before it returns to normal, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the transaction without hesitation.

Why you should buy the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV

Hisense has claimed a spot in our roundup of the best TV brands with the help of its mini-LED QLED technology that it refers to as ULED. It’s found in the Hisense U8H 4K TV, which is in our list of the best TVs, and also in the Hisense U7K 4K TV. Hisense’s ULED technology boosts color, contrast, brightness, and motion using mini-LEDs that are significantly smaller than traditional LEDs, along with QLED technology that adds a layer of quantum dots for even more brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. Combined with a 75-inch screen, Dolby Vision HDR picture, and Dolby Atmos sound, it will feel like you’re in the theaters but in the comfort of your own home.

You’ll never run out of shows and movies to watch on the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV because you have access to all of the popular streaming services like Amazon Prime Video and Netflix through the Google TV platform. The operating system also enables hand-free voice control through Google Assistant, for functions such as searching for content, adjusting volume, and even using your other smart home devices.

If your home theater setup needs an upgrade, you’ll certainly get one by buying the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV. It’s a very tempting option because Amazon has slashed its price by $500, so you’ll just have to pay $1,000 instead of $1,500. There’s no guarantee that this offer will remain available tomorrow though, so you need to hurry if you want the 75-inch Hisense U7K 4K TV in your living room for a bargain price. Add it to your cart and check out as fast as you can.

