How to delete your HBO Max profile

HBO Max offers a sizable library, including great content from DC Entertainment, Warner Brothers, Cartoon Network, Turner Classic Movies, Crunchyroll, and others. Thankfully, like most streaming services, you can also create profiles to help tailor your recommendations and keep watchlists separate from other individuals on your subscription. And while profiles are a great way to make Amazon your own, you may need to nix one to make room for someone else — after all, HBO limits subscribers to five.

If you do need to delete a profile, here’s what you need to know.

What are HBO Max profiles?

HBO Max tailors your viewing experience by providing recommendations based on the content you watch, while also allowing you to create a personal watchlist. But what happens if your tastes don’t align with other people sharing your subscription? Profiles allow you to select who is using your HBO Max account, creating separate spaces and recommendations for each user. In addition to standard adult accounts, you can opt to set up kid accounts, which contain viewing restrictions based on the rating of content.

How to delete an HBO Max profile

Deleting an HBO Max account can be done using the official HBO Max website, the service’s dedicated mobile apps for Android and iOS, or your smart TV or streaming box (Apple TV, Fire TV, etc.). The instructions for deleting your HBO Max profile are the same across platforms, and outlined below.

Step 1: Launch the HBO Max app on your platform of choice.

Step 2: You will be given the option to select a profile. Click Manage Profiles at the bottom.

Step 3: Select the Delete button under the profile you wish to remove.

Step 4: Click the Delete button again to confirm the decision.

How to create a new HBO Max profile

If you deleted an HBO Max profile and wish to revert your decision, you can easily set up a new profile using a similar method. You can set up your profile as an adult profile or a kids profile with restrictions. Depending on which profile type you want to create, follow the appropriate instructions below.

HBO Max adult profile

Step 1: Launch the HBO Max app on your platform of choice.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen, select Add Adult.

Step 3: Enter a name, select a ring color, and click Save.

HBO Max kids profile

Step 1: Launch the HBO Max app on your platform of choice.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen, select Add Kid.

Step 3: If not already created, enter a PIN to protect your settings.

Step 4: Enter the child’s name and birthday (month and year).

Step 5: Select a ring color and click Next.

Step 6: Select the maximum movies and television show ratings to permit.

Step 7: Select whether you will require a PIN to change profiles.

Step 8: Click Save.

Troubleshooting the deletion process

Problem: There is no option to delete your profile

Solution: You cannot delete the primary HBO Max profile on your account — HBO Max requires that you have at least one active profile for accessing the service. However, you can change the name of your profile by clicking the Manage Profiles option and clicking the profile name.

Issue: No profiles are displayed when opening HBO Max

Solution: If you selected a profile previously, HBO Max might not prompt you to reselect a profile when you reopen the application. To change users, log into HBO Max and click the user button on the left side of the screen. Then, in the center of the screen, select Switch Profiles.

Question: How do I completely delete my HBO Max account?

Solution: If you wish to delete your HBO Max account completely, it’s easy to do. Deleting your account will remove your access to the platform entirely and cancel your reoccurring monthly subscription. To cancel your account, follow these steps on any platform:

Step 1: Launch the HBO Max app on your platform of choice.

Step 2: Click the user button on the left side of the screen.

Step 3: Click the Settings button in the upper-left corner.

Step 4: Select Billing Information, then choose Manage Subscription.

Step 5: Choose the option to Cancel Subscription.

