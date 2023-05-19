 Skip to main content
This awesome deal gets you 3 months of Hulu for $6 and saves you $18

Briley Kenney
By
Watching Hulu on TV for national streaming day with remote in foreground.

This content was produced in partnership with Hulu.

National Streaming Day, as you might expect, is a fun holiday dedicated to honoring the revolutionary streaming technologies and platforms we now have at our fingertips. Thanks to the movement away from more traditional media sources, like cable, we can now binge-watch our favorite shows, and access thousands of on-demand movies, documentaries, and other media. While there are more than a few streaming services available these days, one of the best options is Hulu. In the spirit of the holiday, they’re currently offering an incredible deal to new and canceled subscribers — as long as you haven’t had service for greater than a month. You can grab Hulu (With Ads) for $2 a month for the next 3 months. Since a regular subscription costs $7.99 per month or about $24 total, you’re saving about $18 with this deal! It will only be available until May 27th, so grab it while you can.

Why You Should Take Advantage of Hulu’s National Streaming Day Deal

The deal for new and returning subscribers is for Hulu (With Ads) standalone, which would normally cost $7.99 per month. Once the deal period is over, after the three months, your subscription will roll into that full-price version, and you’ll be back to paying $7.99 per month.

This is an excellent opportunity to get into Hulu’s groundbreaking originals like The Handmaid’s Tale, Tiny Beautiful Things, Saint X, Class of ’09, Taste the Nation, and many many more shows and movies. The latest movie in the Predator franchise, called Prey, is also available to watch on Hulu, and it’s a heck of a romp.

With Hulu, you can watch on any supported device, including mobile, desktop, streaming players, smart TVs, and beyond. You can start and stop anywhere, and continue watching from where you left off across platforms too. So, if you start watching a show at home you can begin on your phone while in the waiting room, or somewhere else where you have a little downtime.

That brings us full circle to the streaming revolution which really puts us in control of our modern entertainment — the power to watch anytime, anywhere, and on our terms. It’s certainly an homage to National Streaming Day.

Between May 19 and May 27, new and returning subscribers, who have canceled for greater than a month, can grab Hulu (With Ads) standalone for just $2 per month for the next three months. That’s a total of $6 compared to the $24 you would pay at its normal price of $8 ($7.99) per month. Well, what are you waiting for? Go sign up so you can get started binge-watching some amazing shows and movies today.

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
