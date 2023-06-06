If you’re a student, you’re going to love the deal going on at Hulu right now. Sign up today and you can pay just $2 per month for the service instead of the usual $8 per month. For anyone who loves movies and TV shows, this is a deal not to be missed out on. All you need to do is be enrolled at a U.S. Title IV accredited college or university and be able to pass verification to confirm that. Here’s why you’ll want to sign up for Hulu.

Why you want to sign up for Hulu

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services around for good reason. It has a ton of great content. Right now, for instance, it has the latest season of The Kardashians along with Power Book II: Ghost, Succession, and Yellowjackets. For lighter times, there’s always Family Guy too. That’s a pretty great start, right? It gets better.

Check out the best shows on Hulu right now and you’ll see how regularly new shows appear. At the moment, The Clearing is a big hit you can’t see elsewhere along with A Small Light if you’re keen to learn about the real-life story of Miep Gies who sheltered Anne Frank’s family during World War II. Alternatively, if you want something lighter, there’s always How I Met Your Father — the spin-off of How I Met Your Mother. Whether you’re new to it or an old fan, there’s also Animaniacs which is a cartoon like no other with its zaniness.

The best movies on Hulu are also worth checking out too. There are huge classics like The Hunger Games, It, and Once Upon a Time in America. There are also newer releases like new Predator movie, Prey, which has received fantastic reviews. Ultimately, like the best shows, there’s something here for every mood you might be feeling.

Hulu works across all your devices and you can even set up a Watch Party to stream and chat with your friends while you all watch from different locations.

Whatever your plans, you’re going to love Hulu. Right now, students can sign up for it for just $2 a month. The price stays the same for as long as you’re a student so you’re saving a lot while reaping the benefits of the popular streaming service. Sign up today to find something great to watch.

