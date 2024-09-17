 Skip to main content
A ‘Meta-only’ button accidentally appeared in the Instagram app

By
The Instagram app on an iPhone with a secret Meta toggle.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

No, you don’t suddenly work for Meta or Instagram. But if you’ve tried posting today from an iPhone, you might have noticed the appearance of a new toggle labeled “(Meta-only) Internal post.” And you might have tried said toggle only to find that it doesn’t do anything but keep your post from actually posting, throwing an error in your feed instead.

These things happen.

What you’re almost certainly seeing is what’s known as dogfooding — when internal testing tools meant to be used by developers and other folks within a company accidentally are surface in an application in a production app. The app — I’m showing version 349.0.0 — was last updated a day ago, but it’s not uncommon for features to be surfaced server-side. So it’s possible this little toggle switch may disappear just as mysteriously as it appeared.

You’ll see the little toggle switch when you get to the screen that allows you to leave a caption on a photo, just above the section that lets you tag people or add music. If you flip the switch to on and try to post, you’ll be hit with a message on your feed that reads “Something went wrong. Please try again later,” with buttons to either retry the post, or just dismiss the notification. You can retry the post all you want, but nothing magically happens. It just continues to fail.

So we’ll just have to speculate what the magic toggle does. The simplest answer would be that it allows developers and testers to go through the motions of posting to Instagram without actually posting anything publicly. And chances are the accounts that are supposed to have access are whitelabled to be able to do so. And since you’re almost certainly not one of those people with one of those accounts, it’s throwing an error.

It was fun while it lasted.

Phil Nickinson
Phil Nickinson
Section Editor, Audio/Video
Phil spent the 2000s making newspapers with the Pensacola (Fla.) News Journal, the 2010s with Android Central and then the…
