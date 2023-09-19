The 48-inch LG OLED evo TV is $300 off today

Walmart is often the place to go for TV deals, as demonstrated by the deal on a LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV right now. Usually priced at $1,497, it’s down to $1,179 for a limited time only. This is the perfect time to upgrade your living room TV setup. If you need to know more about it, keep reading. Alternatively, just hit the buy button to make your purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV

If you’re new to OLED technology, just know that it’s worth the money. It means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others so you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all within the same image. It’s a rich and delightful experience that makes a huge difference in image quality. As one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to get the best from it.

The latest LG C2 model has a brightness booster mode that works with LG’s a9 processor, so you get a brighter picture than before. In addition to that, there’s Dolby Vision IQ which automatically changes display settings based on the lighting in the room while a dedicated Filmmaker mode ensures that you see things how the director envisages them with automatic preservation of the director’s original colors settings and frame rates. LG heavily dominates the best OLED TVs field thanks to these kinds of features.

At all times, the LG a9 Gen5 AI processor provides exceptional picture quality, even when upscaling non-4K images. For gamers, there’s a Game Optimizer mode that automatically detects when you’re playing a game. In conjunction with the TV’s four HDMI 2.1 ports, you get a great overall experience as you game. Simply put, everything about the LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV is a reminder of why this is one of the best TVs around. It even has Dolby Atmos sound to ensure it sounds as good as the picture quality.

The LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV is usually priced at $1,497. For a limited time only, you can buy it from Walmart for $1,179 so you save $318 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your living room TV, this is the ideal chance to do so while saving plenty of cash. Check it out by tapping the buy button below.

