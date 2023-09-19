 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The 48-inch LG OLED evo TV is $300 off today

Jennifer Allen
By
An image of a pine tree on the LG C2 OLED.
Dan Baker/Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Walmart is often the place to go for TV deals, as demonstrated by the deal on a LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV right now. Usually priced at $1,497, it’s down to $1,179 for a limited time only. This is the perfect time to upgrade your living room TV setup. If you need to know more about it, keep reading. Alternatively, just hit the buy button to make your purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV

If you’re new to OLED technology, just know that it’s worth the money. It means that every pixel you see on the screen lights up independently of the others so you can enjoy deep blacks and vibrant colors all within the same image. It’s a rich and delightful experience that makes a huge difference in image quality. As one of the best TV brands around, LG knows how to get the best from it.

The latest LG C2 model has a brightness booster mode that works with LG’s a9 processor, so you get a brighter picture than before. In addition to that, there’s Dolby Vision IQ which automatically changes display settings based on the lighting in the room while a dedicated Filmmaker mode ensures that you see things how the director envisages them with automatic preservation of the director’s original colors settings and frame rates. LG heavily dominates the best OLED TVs field thanks to these kinds of features.

Related

At all times, the LG a9 Gen5 AI processor provides exceptional picture quality, even when upscaling non-4K images. For gamers, there’s a Game Optimizer mode that automatically detects when you’re playing a game. In conjunction with the TV’s four HDMI 2.1 ports, you get a great overall experience as you game. Simply put, everything about the LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV is a reminder of why this is one of the best TVs around. It even has Dolby Atmos sound to ensure it sounds as good as the picture quality.

The LG 48-inch C2 OLED TV is usually priced at $1,497. For a limited time only, you can buy it from Walmart for $1,179 so you save $318 off the regular price. If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your living room TV, this is the ideal chance to do so while saving plenty of cash. Check it out by tapping the buy button below.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Don’t miss your chance to get this 55-inch 4K TV for $270
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Best Buy has one of the cheaper TV deals out there with $130 off the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV. Already priced at a very respectable $400, it's even cheaper now thanks to the $130 discount bringing it down to $270. If you've been waiting to buy a cheap 4K TV for your living room, bedroom or den, this is a good opportunity to do so. Here's everything else you might need to know about the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV before you commit to a purchase.

Why you should buy the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV
While Insignia doesn't feature in our look at the best TV brands, it's still a fairly well-regarded name in the budget TV world. Owned by Best Buy, it's ideal if you just need something inexpensive rather than a powerhouse for your home cinema. With the Insignia 55-inch F30 Series 4K TV, you get a 55-inch 4K display with HDR10 support so that you gain a wide range of color details along with sharper contrast. While it might not rival the looks of the very best TVs, you've still got something that's likely to look better than your previous TV.

Read more
1-day flash sale knocks $1,000 off this Samsung 85-inch QLED TV
The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.

For one day only, Best Buy has one of the more amazing TV deals for anyone keen to save a fortune on a high-end TV. Right now, you can buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV for $2,300 thereby saving $1,000 off the regular price of $3,300. It's a great TV and we're here to tell you all the key things it has to offer and why it'll enhance your home cinema setup. Let's take a look before the deal ends when today does. Remember -- that means you only have hours left to save $1,000.

Why you should buy the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV
Samsung is one of the best TV brands around and its biggest strength is all things QLED. With the Samsung 85-inch Q80C QLED TV, you get an extensive array of awesome features to go alongside the massive 85-inch QLED display. That includes Direct Full Array technology so the amount of light across every part of the picture is expertly controlled at all times. There's also Quantum HDR+ technology so you get rich details and more immersive colors. Alongside that is 100% color volume with Quantum Dot technology, as well as Samsung's Neural Quantum Processor with 4K upscaling.

Read more
Best Buy is having a flash sale on 75-inch TVs, starting from $550
A Hisense 75-inch QLED TV at a side angle displaying a vibrant scene.

Best Buy currently has some great TV deals going on with a particular focus on 75-inch models. If you're keen to have more of a home cinema style experience while you're watching movies or playing games, you want to pay attention to these. Check them out now below with our highlights carefully picked out. In all cases, don't count on them staying at this price for long.
TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV -- $550, was $750

The TCL 75-inch S4 S-Class 4K TV is excellent value for what it offers. It has HDR Pro so it has support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG. There's also Motion Rate 240 technology so you can enjoy exceptional motion clarity at all times. There's an auto game mode for gamers so you gain the lowest possible input lag and latency, while DTS Virtual:X offers enhanced audio over the average TV speakers. Three HDMI ports are useful while there's Chromecast built-in, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support. It has all the essentials you need.

Read more