This LG soundbar surround sound bundle is discounted to $350

The LG S75QR 5.1.2 Channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer on a white background.

If you want to take your home theater experience to the next level, you will need a high-quality set of speakers and a little room to make the magic happen. Luckily, you can grab yourself this great LG soundbar bundle that includes a subwoofer and satellite speakers for just $350 instead of the usual $600 they go for.

Why you should buy the LG 5.1.2 Channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

If you’re just getting into physical surround sound, the 5.1.2 channel identifier in the name might not mean much to you, so you should check out our surround sound guide for a quick explainer. The long and short of it is that you get five audio channels, a subwoofer, and two additional height information speakers, which recreates a 3D soundscape in your living room. To do that, this LG bundle starts off with several channels in the soundbar itself, which can do things like reflect sound off the ceiling back down to you to help with the surround sound aspect. It’s something that the best soundbars do, and while it may sound like some unreal future tech, it’s become relatively standard even in mid-range soundbars.

The subwoofer is also pretty powerful, and with over 520 watts to work with, this can easily fill a relatively large room with excellent and loud audio. In terms of connectivity, you have an HDMI eARC port to work with, so you don’t lose one of your regular ports on the TV. Even better, the soundbar comes with Bluetooth, so you can pair and stream directly from your phone, which means you don’t even have to turn the TV on to listen to Spotify or your favorite music streaming app. As for audio quality, it’s excellent, especially since it comes with both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, which help with the surround sound quality.

Overall, we like this LG surround sound bundle, especially since Best Buy has discounted it to $350, making it a very affordable upgrade for any living room. That said, it’s always worth checking out other options with these soundbar deals if you want something cheaper or different.

