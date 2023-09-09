 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

You need to grab this 65-inch LG 4K TV deal while it’s under $500

Aaron Mamiit
By
The LG 4K UHD smart TV with rock formations on the screen.
LG

If you’ve always wanted to buy a huge 4K TV for your living room or bedroom but you don’t want to spend more than $500, then this is what you’ve been waiting for — the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV for just $458 from Walmart. The $100 in savings on its sticker price of $558 probably won’t last long because this is made by one of the best TV brands, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible. If you push it back to tomorrow, you may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV

First of all, you need to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that the 65-inch display of the LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV will fit the space where you’re planning to place it. Once you’ve confirmed that it will, then you’re all set for immersive viewing with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, powered by LG’s α5 Gen5 AI Processor that uses artificial intelligence to enhance picture and sound.

All of the best TVs can access the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and this is possible on the LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV through the brand’s webOS22 platform. You’ll also be able to get free content from more than 300 LG Channels, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. Meanwhile, gamers will be able to create the best possible experience with the help of the LG Game Optimizer and Dashboard, which brings all of the relevant settings in one location.

Related

Walmart’s offer for the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV is one of the best TV deals below $500 that you can shop today. From its original price of $558, it’s down to an even more affordable $448 following a $100 discount from the retailer. It’s probably not going to stay this cheap for a long time though, so if you want to get the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for this price, you’re going to have to proceed with purchasing it right now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Best Labor Day OLED TV deals: Save on LG, Samsung, and Sony
LG 65-inch Class 4K G3 Series UHD OLED Smart TV product image

Labor Day sales are underway and that means there are some exciting Labor Day TV deals going on right now. If you're looking to buy a new OLED TV in particular, you can save hundreds of dollars on one of the TVs we've highlighted below. Keen to know more? Let's take a look at the pick of the bunch.
LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV -- $650, was $1,300

LG is consistently one of the best TV brands you can buy from, especially when it comes to OLED TVs. With the LG 48-inch A2 OLED TV, you get a great OLED experience at an affordable price. It has all the benefits of self-lit pixels so you get perfect blacks and over a billion colors to add depth to whatever you're watching. Alongside that is LG's a7 Gen5 AI processor 4K which helps deliver that lifelike image, adjusting picture and sound qualities as needed. AI Picture Pro 4K technology automatically enhances contrast and resolution with AI 4K upscaling and AI tone mapping, while there's dynamic tone mapping which can detect what you're seeing and apply the optimal tone curve. A dedicated Filmmaker mode, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos support all reinforce the wonders of the picture.

Read more
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K (and Max) discounted for Labor Day
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max remote of a couch arm.

If you've bought a TV in the past five years, you know that pretty much all new TVs come with some form of smart platform; whether it's Roku or Android TV, there are many options out there. Of course, that doesn't mean that you'll necessarily like that platform it's on, and if you're already in the Amazon ecosystem, there's a relatively easy way to get back into it, and that's the Fire TV sticks from Amazon. There are quite a few options, but the 4k and 4k Max are the cheapest, and even better, they both have great deals for Labor Day, so if you want to grab one, now is the perfect time.
Fire TV Stick 4K -- $25, was $50

The cheapest option when it comes to Fire TV is the Fire TV Stick 4k, and it's pretty great. Besides being able to work with 4k TVs, Amazon has somehow managed to support HDR 10+, which is not something you'll usually find on such budget-friendly streaming sticks. Even better, the remote has a built-in microphone, so you can control the whole TV experience using voice; plus, it gives you access to Alexa, which is a huge plus in and of itself. That said, the stick is a little bit clunky to install, and if the HDMI ports on your TV are close together, you might have to give one up just to fit the Fire TV Stick. Even so, that's not really a dealbreaker, especially since it comes with an HDMI extender, although the dangling aspect might be a bit off-putting for some.

Read more
This 65-inch QLED TV is $300 off for Labor Day weekend
2023 TCL Q7 4K QLED TV.

Labor Day sales are underway and that means some awesome Labor Day TV sales. One big highlight is being able to buy the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV for $700 meaning you save a huge $300 off the regular price of $1,000. This is the ideal time to upgrade to a new and pretty sweet TV. It's sure to look great in your living room and enhance your viewing experience. Let's take a look at what it offers before you tap the buy button.

Why you should buy the TCL 65-inch Q7 QLED TV
With TCL being one of the best TV brands for value, you're onto a good thing with this QLED TV. Its large QLED panel looks great but that's for more reason than simply being QLED-based. It has features like TCL's high bright pro direct LED backlight with up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness to ensure you get a bright image for a more immersive experience. There's also full array pro local dimming with over 200 local dimming zones that dynamically adapt to on-screen content so you get deep blacks without image blooming.

Read more