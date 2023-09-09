You need to grab this 65-inch LG 4K TV deal while it’s under $500

If you’ve always wanted to buy a huge 4K TV for your living room or bedroom but you don’t want to spend more than $500, then this is what you’ve been waiting for — the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV for just $458 from Walmart. The $100 in savings on its sticker price of $558 probably won’t last long because this is made by one of the best TV brands, so if you want to take advantage of this offer, you’re going to have to complete the transaction as soon as possible. If you push it back to tomorrow, you may already be too late.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV

First of all, you need to check our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that the 65-inch display of the LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV will fit the space where you’re planning to place it. Once you’ve confirmed that it will, then you’re all set for immersive viewing with the TV’s 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and vivid colors, powered by LG’s α5 Gen5 AI Processor that uses artificial intelligence to enhance picture and sound.

All of the best TVs can access the most popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, and this is possible on the LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV through the brand’s webOS22 platform. You’ll also be able to get free content from more than 300 LG Channels, so you’ll never run out of things to watch. Meanwhile, gamers will be able to create the best possible experience with the help of the LG Game Optimizer and Dashboard, which brings all of the relevant settings in one location.

Walmart’s offer for the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV is one of the best TV deals below $500 that you can shop today. From its original price of $558, it’s down to an even more affordable $448 following a $100 discount from the retailer. It’s probably not going to stay this cheap for a long time though, so if you want to get the 65-inch LG 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV delivered to your doorstep for this price, you’re going to have to proceed with purchasing it right now.

