LG’s incredible 65-inch C3 OLED TV is 35% off right now

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in the living room.
If you want a highly rated OLED TV at a fraction of the price, right now is the time to acquire one. That’s because this deal, which we found over at Woot, takes over a third of the price off on the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV, known for gaming prowess and great visuals. It’s one of the hottest LG TV deals going on right now. And, unlike a lot of Woot deals we’ve seen, this TV is brand new, so you’ll be the first one to use it. But you’ll have to act fast, as this deal is disappearing when today does, lasting just a hair past midnight over here on the US’s East. And that’s if it doesn’t sell out before then. To pick up your LG C3 OLED TV at $1,697, $903 off from the usual $2,600, just tap the button below. And, to get more information about the offer, plus see what are thoughts are about the TV, keep on reading.

Why you should buy the 65-inch LG C3 OLED TV

In a lot of ways, this TV feels like all screen, no edge due to its slim bezel. If you have a darker wall the slim bezel may nearly blend in. This will help the immersion into the worlds the TV wants to bring to you. The LG C3 OLED bills itself as a sort of gaming TV, using a game optimizer to bring you instantly good settings during gameplay, a game dashboard for quick launches, and the GeForce Now cloud gaming suite will deliver tons of games directly to your TV with no console required.

But how does it perform as a regular TV? Our LG C3 OLED review notes the TV’s strong color performance and contrast ratios. You’ll want to spend some time tuning the TV’s settings to each app you use, of course, but the ability to have a fine-tuned experience based on your preferences is absolutely there.

If this piques your interest, just tap the button below to travel on over to the offer. There you’ll find this TV for $1,697, which is 35% and $903 down from its usual price of $2,600. You can search through tons of great TV deals every day, but you can only shop this one now. Remember to buy this before the end of the day, as this deal ends in hours.

