This LG surround sound system with Dolby Atmos is $350 today

You’re on the right track to improving your home theater setup’s audio output if you’re looking at soundbar deals, but the sheer number of options in the market may be overwhelming for most. For those who need a recommendation, you’ll want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $250 discount for the LG S75QR 5.1.2 channel soundbar. From its original price of $600, you’ll only have to pay $350 for this surround sound system, but you need to hurry with your purchase because stocks are probably already running low.

Why you should buy the LG S75QR 5.1.2 channel soundbar

The “5” in the name of the LG S75QR 5.1.2 channel soundbar, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar, means that it comes with five channels — left, right, center, and two more for surround sound — while the “1” stands for the presence of a subwoofer and the “2” means that there are two dedicated drivers that fire upwards at the ceiling to enable Dolby Atmos and DTS:X. The soundbar also comes with Meridian Horizon, an upmixing technology that creates immersive multi-channel audio from stereo content. With its subwoofer and surround sound speakers wirelessly connecting to the soundbar, you’ll have no trouble setting it up, and you’ll even get reduced clutter because you’ll only be using a few cables.

Like most of the best soundbars, you can connect the LG S75QR 5.1.2 channel soundbar to your TV using HDMI eARC, and you have the option of switching between its different sound modes through your TV’s remote. You can also pair the soundbar to your smartphone or tablet using Bluetooth to let you enjoy favorite playlists with its high-quality audio output.

The LG S75QR 5.1.2 channel soundbar already provides amazing value at its sticker price of $600, so it’s a steal if you can get it for $350 following a $250 discount from Best Buy. Your home theater setup will transform into a complete cinematic experience once the soundbar is installed, but you should act fast because we’re not sure when the offer will expire. Add the LG S75QR 5.1.2 channel soundbar to your cart and check out immediately if you don’t want to miss this bargain.

