Best Memorial Day OLED TV deals: Samsung, Sony, and LG

By

This year’s Memorial Day deals present a fantastic opportunity for a home theater upgrade with the discounts that you can get when buying an OLED TV. The display technology comes with various benefits, including the ability to create perfect black levels, maintain brightness and contrast across wide viewing angles, and ultra-thin and ultra-flexible construction. They don’t come cheap though, which is why shoppers should always be on the lookout for OLED TV deals, and that holds true for the holiday. We’ve picked out our favorite among all of the Memorial Day OLED TV deals that are already available, but feel free to check out all the other offers we’ve rounded up below.

Our favorite Memorial Day OLED TV deal

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.
LG

Best Buy’s offer for the 42-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is our favorite Memorial Day OLED TV deal, as it’s a relatively affordable option for our top pick in our roundup of the best OLED TVs. In addition to the advantages of OLED technology, the TV offers 4K Ultra HD resolution for sharp details and lifelike colors, as well as support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos to enable a cinematic experience within the comfort of your own living room. The TV is powered by LG’s a9 AI Processor Gen 6, which promises amazing picture no matter what you’re watching.

The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is a smart TV that’s powered by LG’s webOS 23, so you’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix and Disney+. The platform will also make sure that you never run out of shows to watch with the 300 free channels from LG Channels. The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV can function as your personal art gallery to show paintings and photos when it’s not in use, and it’s also an excellent gaming display with Nvidia’s G-Sync, AMD’s FreeSync Premium, and variable refresh rate.

The original price of the 42-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is pretty reasonable at $1,000, but in an early Memorial Day deal, Best Buy has applied a $100 discount so you’ll only have to pay $900. We expect this offer to attract a lot of attention, so we’re not even sure that stocks will still be available once the holiday arrives. If you think the 42-inch LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV is an excellent upgrade for your home theater setup, don’t hesitate — add it to your cart and proceed with the checkout process as soon as you can.

More Memorial Day OLED TV deals we love

The Samsung S90C in a living room environment.
Samsung

There are many more Memorial Day OLED TV deals that you can shop early, including offers on OLED TVs made by Samsung, Sony and LG. While they all come with the advantages of OLED TVs, you can choose the size that you want for your OLED TV, as well as other specifications such as their smart TV operating system and their compatibility with voice assistants. You need to make a quick decision on what to buy though, as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on these bargains.

  • LG 65-inch B3 Series OLED 4K TV —
  • LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A75L OLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch S95C OLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 65-inch S90C OLED 4K TV —
  • Sony 65-inch Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV —
  • Samsung 55-inch S95D OLED 4K TV —

