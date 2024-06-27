 Skip to main content
NAD updates its C 700 streamer with surround sound and a phono input

NAD C 700 V2 Streaming Amplifier.
NAD

NAD’s new C 700 V2 Streaming Amplifier takes the company’s existing concept of an amplified network music sreamer and makes it more accurate and more versatile. An upgraded DAC, Dolby Digital compatibility, surround sound capability, and a new phono input have been added. These extras come with a bit of a price bump too: the C 700 V2 will be available in late August for $1,599 — $100 more than the V1 model.

At the heart of the C 700 V 2 is a new ESS Sabre ES9028 DAC. When the V1 model launched, many observers noted that it came equipped with the lower-grade ES9010 DAC, as compared to NAD’s flagship streaming amplifier, the M1. Now, with the ES9028 chip, the two streamers have reached parity, at least as far as their decoding capability is concerned. Unchanged in the V2 is NAD’s HybridDigital UcD integrated amplifier technology.

NAD C 700 V2 Streaming Amplifier.
NAD

Perhaps the coolest addition, however, is the ability to switch between stereo and up to 4.1 Dolby Digital surround sound. The C 700 V2 still only has binding posts for two passive speakers, so the two rear channels must be provided via a set of BluOS compatible wireless speakers. But in some ways, this may be preferable given the freedom of placement and ease of installation offered by wireless speakers.

Recommended Videos

Fans of Dirac’s room correction technology will be happy to know that the V2 model is compatible with Dirac Live. If you have a Dirac Live license, you can connect an optional calibration microphone to the V2. Using the Dirac app, you can then tune your system according to your preferences. Up to five Dirac Live profiles can be stored on the V2 for easy access.

NAD C 700 V2 Streaming Amplifier.
NAD

Finally, there’s a new phono input on the V2’s rear panel (with a phono ground connection) that’s compatible with turntables equipped with moving magnet (MM) phono cartridges, making the C 700 an even more capable centerpiece for a hi-fi setup.

The V2 retains all of the features that made the V1 a desirable product, including full BluOS multiroom compatibility, up to 24-bit/192kHz decoding, MQA decoding and rendering, voice control via Amazon Alexa and Apple Siri, two-way Bluetooth with aptX HD, AirPlay 2, Spotify and Tidal Connect, and a 5-inch glass HD display for showing album art and other information.

