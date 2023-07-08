 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Walmart weekend sale drops the price of this 32-inch HDTV under $100

Briley Kenney
By
An onn. 32-inch Roku Smart TV on a cabinet in a living room.

Getting ahead of some pretty major Prime Day sales, Walmart is offering some great discounts this weekend, including some of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year, home entertainment gear, and much more. If you haven’t already, it’s worth checking out some of the best deals from Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale. But also, we wanted to point out a pretty fantastic deal that’s live, right now. If you’re in the market for an HDTV with smart functionality, Walmart is offering the 32-inch Onn Roku HDTV for just $98, normally $108. Sure, that’s only a savings of $10, but the final price also drops below $100, making this a perfect option if you want an extra TV for an auxiliary room, to replace any old sets, or even just an extra for somewhere in your home. Hurry though, the deal isn’t going to last much longer.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Onn Roku HDTV

For starters, you get a 32-inch 720P HD LED TV, with a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, vivid color and brightness, and a bevy of connections — like three HDMI. But also, this is a Roku smart TV, which means you get access to over 500,000 movies and shows and you can start streaming those right out of the box, so long as you connect to your local WiFi.

It is VESA mount ready, supporting the 200 by 100 millimeter configuration, so you can mount it on your wall, or up somewhere high like the corner of your patio. With Roku TVs, including this one, you get a traditional remote, but you can also control and interact with the TV through a mobile app. You can browse channels and content, control playback, and even tap into voice controls. By the way, this TV is smart home ready with support for Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

Related

We don’t normally see TVs of this size at this price point, particularly under $100, and even with some major sales on the way, it’s not likely we’ll see many offers like this one. So, if you’re at all interested, you might want to grab this deal while it’s live.

Normally $108, this 32-inch Onn Roku HDTV is yours for just $98, saving you $10, but also getting you an incredibly capable set for under the $100 price range. If you’re going to be using it as an extra TV in a bedroom, game room, on your patio, or anywhere in your home or living space, there’s no reason to get something more expensive, especially right now.

Other TV deals we’re obsessed with this weekend

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
Apple AirPods Max are $100 off in Amazon’s weekend flash sale
A woman wears Apple AirPods Max.

We don't often see excellent deals on Apple products, especially its higher-end stuff like the AirPods Max. That's exactly why we're so happy to see this deal from Amazon that discounts the AirPods Max down to $450 from $549, a whopping $100 discount we rarely see.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Max
There's a lot to say about the Apple AirPods Max, the least of which is that they have excellent audio thanks to Apple's H1 audio chip, which each cup has. Having so many chips on there means you get some fancy features, such as spatial audio and industry-leading ANC. As for audio fidelity, it's very clear, although not as punchy as something like the Sony WH-1000XM4, which isn't to say it isn't as deep; it has excellent bass, but it doesn't have the same mid-range boost as the XM4. As for the treble range, it's similarly clear and sparkly without being too tinny sounding, which makes it easier when listening to brass instruments, so it's great if you're into jazz or classical music. One thing to note is that you might get different listening experiences depending on whether ANC is on or off, but that seems to vary significantly by person.

Read more
Amazon’s new Echo Buds wireless earbuds are already on sale
Amazon Echo Buds 2023 edition in their case.

The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds were just released in early June, but if you're an Amazon Prime member, you can already get the wireless earbuds with a 30% discount from Amazon. From their original price of $50, they're yours for just $35 for savings of $15. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of this offer though, so to make sure that you grab the audio accessories for cheaper than usual, you'll need to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the third-generation Amazon Echo Buds
The third-generation Amazon Echo Buds are missing some of the premium features that you can find in the best wireless earbuds, including active noise cancellation and spatial audio, which is understandable given their affordable price. However, their major draw is that they place Amazon's Alexa directly in your ear, so while you're wearing them, you can use voice commands for various functions like controlling music playback, launching apps, and asking for information. You'll be able to hear the digital assistant, as well as your favorite playlists, loud and clear with the wireless earbuds' 12mm drivers.

Read more
AirPods Pro just crashed to their cheapest-ever price
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.

We've been waiting for it and finally, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) below $200. To be specific, they're down to $199 from $249 so you save $50 off the regular price. Easily the highlight of the AirPods deals right now, this is one not to be missed. Of course, there's a slim chance we could see them even cheaper when Prime Day deals hit soon but we have the solution here. Buy now and you can always return them for a full refund, provided you don't unbox them. We'll be surprised to see them go cheaper though, so here's some quick insight into why you need them in your life.

Why you should buy the Apple AirPods Pro 2
The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are fantastic earphones. Richly deserving of their place as the best wireless earbuds for Apple fans, they sound great. You get a richer audio experience than with previous Apple earbuds. It's thanks to the Apple-designed H2 chip which provides advanced audio performance, smarter noise cancellation and more immersive sound.

Read more