Getting ahead of some pretty major Prime Day sales, Walmart is offering some great discounts this weekend, including some of the best TV deals we’ve seen all year, home entertainment gear, and much more. If you haven’t already, it’s worth checking out some of the best deals from Walmart’s rival Prime Day sale. But also, we wanted to point out a pretty fantastic deal that’s live, right now. If you’re in the market for an HDTV with smart functionality, Walmart is offering the 32-inch Onn Roku HDTV for just $98, normally $108. Sure, that’s only a savings of $10, but the final price also drops below $100, making this a perfect option if you want an extra TV for an auxiliary room, to replace any old sets, or even just an extra for somewhere in your home. Hurry though, the deal isn’t going to last much longer.

Why you should buy the 32-inch Onn Roku HDTV

For starters, you get a 32-inch 720P HD LED TV, with a 60Hz refresh rate for smooth motion, vivid color and brightness, and a bevy of connections — like three HDMI. But also, this is a Roku smart TV, which means you get access to over 500,000 movies and shows and you can start streaming those right out of the box, so long as you connect to your local WiFi.

It is VESA mount ready, supporting the 200 by 100 millimeter configuration, so you can mount it on your wall, or up somewhere high like the corner of your patio. With Roku TVs, including this one, you get a traditional remote, but you can also control and interact with the TV through a mobile app. You can browse channels and content, control playback, and even tap into voice controls. By the way, this TV is smart home ready with support for Apple Home, Amazon’s Alexa, and Google Assistant.

We don’t normally see TVs of this size at this price point, particularly under $100, and even with some major sales on the way, it’s not likely we’ll see many offers like this one. So, if you’re at all interested, you might want to grab this deal while it’s live.

Normally $108, this 32-inch Onn Roku HDTV is yours for just $98, saving you $10, but also getting you an incredibly capable set for under the $100 price range. If you’re going to be using it as an extra TV in a bedroom, game room, on your patio, or anywhere in your home or living space, there’s no reason to get something more expensive, especially right now.

Other TV deals we’re obsessed with this weekend

