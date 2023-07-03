 Skip to main content
This 75-inch 4K TV is under $500 in Walmart’s 4th of July sale

Andrew Morrisey
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.

It’s not often you can find a 75-inch 4K TV for your home theater for less than $500, but Walmart’s 4th of July sale is offering just that. The retail giant has discounted the onn. 65-inch 4K Roku Smart TV down to just $498. This is a savings of $80 from its regular price of $578, and this price is likely to end with the holiday, so act quickly to catch it while you can. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available at your nearest Walmart as long as the TV is in stock there.

Why you should buy the onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV

One of the most attractive features of a Roku TV is the simplicity of its user interface and the convenience offers your home theater experience and the way you watch content. With all of the features of a Smart TV bundled into it, the onn. 75-inch 4K Smart TV is always ready and waiting with instant access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes across thousands of free or paid channels. Because it’s a Roku TV, it conveniently presents your favorite content through your own customizable Home Screen. The TV’s smarts also include smart home readiness, as the onn. 75-inch 4K Smart TV works with Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, and Google Home.

And a TV isn’t worth making the centerpiece of your home theater without top notch picture quality. Like all of the best TVs, the onn. 75-inch 4K TV presents all of your favorite content in crystal clear 4K resolution, bringing out more lifelike color, texture and detail than lower resolution TVs are capable of. It’s a great TV to break in with some of the best movies on Max, or with some of the best shows on Netflix. It also has a high refresh rate, making the onn. 75-inch 4K Smart TV perfect for gamers, sports lovers, and action movie binge watchers.

While the onn. 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV would typically set you back $578, it’s currently $498 as part of Walmart’s 4th of July sale. That’s a savings of $80, and free shipping is included with your purchase. You can also pick it up in-store in many locations.

