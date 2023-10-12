 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

There’s still time to get this 75-inch 4K TV for less than $500

John Alexander
By
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Walmart

Amazon’s big October deals event is now over, but you haven’t lost out on all hope of getting a good deal yet. Other companies are taking up the slack, and we’re finding tremendous deals with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event. For example, we found the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for just $498. That’s $80 down from its standard $578. The catch is that Walmart’s sales end at 7 PM EST today, October 12th. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that this deal will end at that time, as this deal is classified as a “rollback” deal, there’s still a pretty large chance it will. We simply don’t know. So, to make sure you lock in a giant 75-inch TV for under $500, simply tap the button below. To learn a bit more about what you’ll be getting, though, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

The Onn. represents one of the better 75-inch TV deals due to its low price and reasonable levels of functionality. With all low-priced models, there comes a “catch” but here there are so few that you can still call this a fully-functional modern TV without batting an eye. Let’s dive into how that works.

With this TV, you won’t be getting an OLED or QLED screen, instead “just” a standard LED one. That’s the standard you are probably already used to from just a few years ago and, if you haven’t updated you TV in many years, could be what you’re currently using. In other words, this deal can help you save hundreds of dollars compared to more advanced LED models by using an LED type you might already enjoy using. Plus, this time it is 4k, also known as 2160p, which is likely a more noticeable upgrade if you’re coming from older TV technology.

Related

The only other major thing that this TV lacks is the ability to upscale old content into 4K via AI algorithms. However, with the streaming services on Roku, the TVs OS, natively providing more and more 4K content, this issue is becoming less important every year. For example, Netflix offers 4K on their more premium plans and as time progress (there are already 8K TVs) we can expect this feature to become increasingly less premium. So, again, you’re saving hundreds by watching… new content?

When you see a surprisingly good deal on a cheap product, it is easy to be skeptical. However, the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV doesn’t deserve the scrutiny. You’re getting a 4K TV with access to the very cool Roku OS, the Roku Channel, a smartphone app remote alternative, and voice activation via your favorite smart home assistant. You’ll get content from thousands of channels, including completely free ones, just for plugging in this TV. So, go ahead and tap the button below to order this deal while you still can. The Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV was already an incredibly low $578, but is $80 lower at $498 for this deal. That represents a price potential hundreds of dollars lower than similarly sized smart TVs.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
Samsung’s 120-inch smart 4K laser projector is $700 off right now
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.

Today marks the start of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2023, which means there are a a lot of impressive Prime Day deals to capitalize on. You can even save at Samsung, as the electronics giant is dropping prices in order to get in on the sales festivities. The Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is going for just $2,800 today, which is a savings of $700, as it would regularly set you back $3,500. This is easily one of the best Prime Day home theater deals you'll find, but you'll need to act quickly, as there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Why you should buy the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere4K Smart Laser Projector
Offering all the features you could want from one of the best 4K projectors, the Samsung 120-inch The Premiere LSP7T 4K Smart Laser Projector is a delight. As the name suggests, its focus is on offering you a big theater-style experience at home thanks to its huge 120-inch size. With a 4K resolution, everything looks much sharper than with many of the other best projectors.

Read more
Get this Samsung 8K TV for the price of an OLED 4K TV today
samsung 55 inch qn700b 8k tv deal best buy june 2023 neo qled resized lifestyle

It's happening again, Amazon is back with some excellent offers as part of its Prime Day Big Deal Days sale in October. While it might seem like Prime Day deals are an Amazon-only offering, there are some great Prime Day TV deals going on at Best Buy too. For instance, you can buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV for $1,000, saving $600 off the regular price of $1,600. Yup, we said 8K -- that's how future-proofed this TV is. Thanks to the discount, it works out, so it's about the same price as many OLED TVs except with twice the amount of pixels. Want to know more? Let's take a look.

Why you should buy the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV
We're still waiting for more content to be aired in 8K, although it's slowly coming through. The handy thing about 8K TVs like the Samsung 55-inch QN700B Neo QLED 8K TV is that it's able to upscale all non-8K content, so you still get a much better picture. Easily one of the best 8K TVs, as you'd expect from one of the best TV brands, this one looks great.

Read more
Samsung’s ‘The Terrace’ outdoor QLED 4K TV is $3,000 off today
Samsung The Terrace outdoor TV.

Want to spend some time outdoors but love watching TV, and can't peel yourself away? We've found an awesome deal for you among the many Prime Day TV deals -- Amazon's Prime Day Big Deal Days sale in October just kicked off. Samsung has cut the price of its The Terrace Outdoor QLED TVs by a lot thanks to its Prime Day deals style sales event that ends today. The deal means that you can buy the

for $7,500 instead of $10,000, saving you $2,500. Whoa! But that's not the only size on sale. With all sizes and types catered for, let's take a deeper look at how they can enrich your life.

Read more