Amazon’s big October deals event is now over, but you haven’t lost out on all hope of getting a good deal yet. Other companies are taking up the slack, and we’re finding tremendous deals with the Walmart Deals Holiday Kickoff event. For example, we found the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV for just $498. That’s $80 down from its standard $578. The catch is that Walmart’s sales end at 7 PM EST today, October 12th. While that doesn’t necessarily mean that this deal will end at that time, as this deal is classified as a “rollback” deal, there’s still a pretty large chance it will. We simply don’t know. So, to make sure you lock in a giant 75-inch TV for under $500, simply tap the button below. To learn a bit more about what you’ll be getting, though, keep reading.

Why you should buy the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV

The Onn. represents one of the better 75-inch TV deals due to its low price and reasonable levels of functionality. With all low-priced models, there comes a “catch” but here there are so few that you can still call this a fully-functional modern TV without batting an eye. Let’s dive into how that works.

With this TV, you won’t be getting an OLED or QLED screen, instead “just” a standard LED one. That’s the standard you are probably already used to from just a few years ago and, if you haven’t updated you TV in many years, could be what you’re currently using. In other words, this deal can help you save hundreds of dollars compared to more advanced LED models by using an LED type you might already enjoy using. Plus, this time it is 4k, also known as 2160p, which is likely a more noticeable upgrade if you’re coming from older TV technology.

The only other major thing that this TV lacks is the ability to upscale old content into 4K via AI algorithms. However, with the streaming services on Roku, the TVs OS, natively providing more and more 4K content, this issue is becoming less important every year. For example, Netflix offers 4K on their more premium plans and as time progress (there are already 8K TVs) we can expect this feature to become increasingly less premium. So, again, you’re saving hundreds by watching… new content?

When you see a surprisingly good deal on a cheap product, it is easy to be skeptical. However, the Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV doesn’t deserve the scrutiny. You’re getting a 4K TV with access to the very cool Roku OS, the Roku Channel, a smartphone app remote alternative, and voice activation via your favorite smart home assistant. You’ll get content from thousands of channels, including completely free ones, just for plugging in this TV. So, go ahead and tap the button below to order this deal while you still can. The Onn. 75-inch Class 4K UHD Roku Smart TV was already an incredibly low $578, but is $80 lower at $498 for this deal. That represents a price potential hundreds of dollars lower than similarly sized smart TVs.

