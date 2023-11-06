One of the best Bluetooth headsets for work is 56% off today

If you’re looking through headphone deals for a Bluetooth headset that you can use for work, your search will probably end with this offer from Amazon’s Woot for the Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC. From its original price of $199, it’s down to a very affordable $87, for savings of $112. You won’t always get the chance at buying such a dependable Bluetooth headset with a discount of as much as 56% off, so if you’re interested, you should proceed with the purchase immediately. While there’s still two months left on the offer, stocks may already be running low.

Why you should buy the Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC Bluetooth headset

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC is a Bluetooth headset that not only works with smartphones through Bluetooth, as it’s also capable of connecting to your PC or Mac for meetings on Microsoft Teams and other collaboration platforms. Smart sensor technology will detect if you’re in the process of wearing it, and it will seamlessly move your call to the the Bluetooth headset. It also offers moisture protection to make it sweatproof, and it’s designed to be comfortable on a wide range of ear shapes.

To make sure that your calls are crystal clear, the Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC cancels background noise with the help of four omni-directional microphones and digital signal processing, while the brand’s WindSmart technology detects and responds to wind direction if you’re outdoors. The Bluetooth headset offers up to seven hours of talk time and an additional 14 hours through its charging case, as well as up to nine days of standby charge so it will be ready for use any time.

The Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC is the Bluetooth headset that you want to buy for work purposes, especially now that you can get it for a cheap $87 from Amazon’s Woot. The retailer will be offering the device with a $112 discount on its sticker price of $199 for the next two months, but we’re not sure if the bargain will really last that long because stocks may already sell out at any moment. If you think the Plantronics Voyager 5200 UC Bluetooth headset is the perfect addition to your regular workday, don’t hesitate to complete the transaction in order to pocket the savings.

