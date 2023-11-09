 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Roku Ultra LT streaming box just had its price slashed to $34

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Roku Ultra LT 4K streaming device on a media center with the included voice remote in the background.
Roku

No home theater is complete without easy access to the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. There are a lot of ways to go about accessing your favorite streaming services, but many of them are quite expensive. One of the most affordable options right now, however, is the Roku Ultra LT, a 4K streaming device that’s marked down from $80 to just $34 at Walmart for Black Friday. This early Black Friday deals makes for a savings of $46.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra LT

Roku is a simple way of getting access to streaming services and other streaming content. Roku makes a number of devices that can suit various home theater and mobile setups. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the more popular Roku devices, but if you’re looking for something in the mold of the Apple TV, the Roku Ultra LT is the device for you. In fact, the Apple TV 4K and Roku Ultra have a very similar design, the the Roku Ultra coming in with a smaller footprint and just as much accessibility.

The Roku Ultra LT offers a lightning-fast interface that will have you zooming from channel to channel and from app to app. It’s incredibly responsive in calling up new content, and this includes a massive selection of free and live TV, as well as Roku Originals. It works with popular voice assistants, allowing you to quickly search, play entertainment, and control the Roku Ultra LT with the included voice remote. You can also program this remote to work universally with your TV. And while the Roku Ultra LT offers the ability to stream in 4K HDR, there are a number of Roku devices to choose from and the best Roku devices may hold something more appropriate for your home theater setup.

Related

Whether you’re looking to land one of the best TV deals or one of the best Roku deals this Black Friday shopping season, the Roku Ultra LT should do the job. It’s already affordable at its regular price of $80, but this Black Friday deal at Walmart drops it to just $34. This is a savings of $46, and free shipping is included.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
This 65-inch Sony OLED TV is $600 off in Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale
Sony A80L 4K OLED TV.

If you want the absolute best for your home theater setup, you should check out the OLED TV deals that are available within your budget. For those willing to splurge, check out the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV, which is on sale from Best Buy at $600 off to pull its price down to $1,700 from $2,300. The discount still doesn't make it cheap, but you'll quickly understand why it's worth it once the OLED TV is in your living room. As one of the retailer's early Black Friday deals, we're not sure if it will still be available for the shopping holiday, so if you're interested, it's highly recommended that you make the purchase now.

Why you should buy the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV
This version of the Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED 4K TV features a 65-inch screen, which is a great size for watching sports programs, catching up on streaming shows, binging on movies, and playing video games. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and Sony's Cognitive Processor XR promise lifelike details and vivid colors, and while it's not the largest display out there, you should still check out our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for this OLED TV.

Read more
This 50-inch QLED TV just had its price slashed to $250
TCL's 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV.

You probably never imagined that you can get a 50-inch QLED TV for just $250, but that's all you'll have to pay for the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you purchase it from Best Buy right now due to a $150 discount on its original price of $400. We don't think it's going to stay this cheap for long though, as stocks are probably already flying off the shelves. Add it to your cart and check out immediately, or else you may miss one of the most affordable QLED TV deals in the market right now.

Why you should buy the 50-inch TCL Q5 4K QLED TV
The TCL Q5 4K QLED TV features QLED technology behind its 50-inch screen -- a layer of quantum dots that supercharges color. Combined with 4K Ultra HD resolution, you'll be able to watch your favorite shows and movies with lifelike details, while the TV's support for the most advanced HDR formats and DTS Virtual: X will further elevate picture and sound quality to cinematic levels. Between QLED and OLED TVs, you'll want a QLED TV like the TCL Q5 4K QLED TV if you want unparalleled brightness, a longer life span for your TV, and no risk of getting a screen burn-in.

Read more
Beats Studio Pro headphones temporarily price slashed from $350 to $200
Man wearing Beats Studio Pro (front view).

Headphone deals are looking super sweet right now at Amazon, including this massive $150 discount on the Beats Studio Pro. Only released a few months ago, the Beats Studio Pro look great and sound good too. If you want some seriously stylish cans for less, keep reading while we tell you what else they offer for the price.

Why you should buy the Beats Studio Pro
We were impressed by the ever so slick Beats design that the Beats Studio Pro offered when we reviewed them earlier this year. With a comfy and secure fit, they provide clear and balanced sound with lossless USB audio as an option. Via Beats' custom acoustic platform, you get rich and immersive sound with a choice of two distinct listening modes. These include a fully-adaptive Active Noise Cancelling mode along with a Transparency mode for when you want to listen to your surrounding environment. Lossless audio also offers three distinct built-in sound profiles to help you get things sounding just how you like them.

Read more