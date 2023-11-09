No home theater is complete without easy access to the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more. There are a lot of ways to go about accessing your favorite streaming services, but many of them are quite expensive. One of the most affordable options right now, however, is the Roku Ultra LT, a 4K streaming device that’s marked down from $80 to just $34 at Walmart for Black Friday. This early Black Friday deals makes for a savings of $46.

Why you should buy the Roku Ultra LT

Roku is a simple way of getting access to streaming services and other streaming content. Roku makes a number of devices that can suit various home theater and mobile setups. The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is one of the more popular Roku devices, but if you’re looking for something in the mold of the Apple TV, the Roku Ultra LT is the device for you. In fact, the Apple TV 4K and Roku Ultra have a very similar design, the the Roku Ultra coming in with a smaller footprint and just as much accessibility.

The Roku Ultra LT offers a lightning-fast interface that will have you zooming from channel to channel and from app to app. It’s incredibly responsive in calling up new content, and this includes a massive selection of free and live TV, as well as Roku Originals. It works with popular voice assistants, allowing you to quickly search, play entertainment, and control the Roku Ultra LT with the included voice remote. You can also program this remote to work universally with your TV. And while the Roku Ultra LT offers the ability to stream in 4K HDR, there are a number of Roku devices to choose from and the best Roku devices may hold something more appropriate for your home theater setup.

Whether you’re looking to land one of the best TV deals or one of the best Roku deals this Black Friday shopping season, the Roku Ultra LT should do the job. It’s already affordable at its regular price of $80, but this Black Friday deal at Walmart drops it to just $34. This is a savings of $46, and free shipping is included.

