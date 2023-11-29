Ends tonight: Save $400 on the 50-inch Samsung Frame TV

If you want a unique TV to place in your living room or anywhere else around your home, you should check out Samsung’s The Frame QLED 4K TV. It’s a top-performance screen, a conversation starter, and as of right now, the 50-inch model is $400 off from Best Buy for a lowered price of $900 from $1,300. This opportunity at savings ends tonight though, so if you’re interested in taking advantage of one of the most interesting TV deals we’ve recently seen, there’s no time to waste — add it to your cart and check out as soon as you can.

Why you should buy the 50-inch Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV

Samsung, one of the best TV brands, knocks it out of the park in terms of performance and design with The Frame QLED 4K TV. It features the most advanced display technology that’s found in the best TVs, including 4K Ultra HD resolution that promises sharp and lifelike details, Quantum HDR that delivers an even wider range of color and contrast, and Samsung’s Tizen platform that enables access to all of the popular streaming services. It’s also a QLED TV, which offers higher brightness, a longer life span, no risk of screen burn-in, and a lower cost on a price-per-inch of screen size basis compared to OLED TVs, according to our QLED versus OLED comparison.

What sets the Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV apart from its peers, however, is that its designed to look like a picture frame when it’s not in use through its customizable bezels and slim fit wall mount that hangs it flush against your wall. When you activate Art Mode, it can show photos and paintings from your own collection or downloaded from the Samsung Art Store. Built-in motion sensors can have the TV turn on with Art Mode only when it detects someone is in the room, for energy efficiency.

The Samsung The Frame QLED 4K TV's 50-inch model. Instead of $1,300, you'll only have to pay $900, which is frankly a steal for a device that's this special.

