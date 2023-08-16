This 85-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV is $1,000 off right now

TV deals with $1,000 discounts are always head-turners, so if you’ve got the cash for a massive upgrade to your home theater setup, you should consider going for the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. From its original price of $3,800, it’s down to $2,800 on Best Buy — it’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny once you start watching your favorite movies and shows on this gigantic display. We’re not sure when the offer ends though, so if you’re interested, you’re going to want to complete the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV

First and foremost, you’re going to have to check with our guide on what size TV to buy if you’re planning to get such an epic screen delivered to your home. If you’ve got enough space for an 85-inch display, then you won’t regret going for the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. In addition to the sharp details and vivid colors that you’ll get with its 4K Ultra HD resolution, the TV’s Neural Quantum Processor offers 4K upscaling to improve the quality of all the content you watch. You’ll have access to all of the popular streaming services though Samsung’s Tizen operating system, and you’ll be able to stream video games through the Samsung Gaming Hub.

QLED TVs feature an extra layer of quantum dots, which become emissive when light hits them to create increased brightness and more natural colors, as explained by our 4K TV buying guide. In our comparison of QLED vs OLED, the advantages of QLED TVs like the Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV include better brightness, longer life spans, no risk of screen burn-ins, and cheaper costs on a price-per-inch of screen size basis.

If you want to bring the cinema into your own living room, there’s probably no better way of doing that than buying the 85-inch Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV. It’s on sale from Best Buy for $2,800 after a $1,000 discount on its sticker price of $3,800. It’s not what you’d call affordable, but if you were planning to purchase an enormous TV anyway, then why not take advantage of a deal that gets you significant savings? It’s highly recommended that you hurry with the transaction though, as we’re not sure how much time is left on this offer.

