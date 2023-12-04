Looking for the cheapest TV deals? This isn’t it. However, if you’re looking for a genuinely huge investment, consider the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV which is currently on sale for $2,000 off when you buy direct from Samsung. It usually costs $8,000 but it’s been reduced to $6,000. While this is still only going to be of niche appeal, it is an incredibly impressive TV for the price. If your living space has enough room for such a huge TV and your bank balance can cover it, keep reading while we tell you all about this phenomenal TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV

So, you’ve figured out what size TV to buy and determined you can stretch to a 98-inch model. Good job! It’s a smart move to buy from one of the best TV brands like Samsung. With the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV, you get some great features. Its 98-inch QLED panel is a Direct Full Array TV so you get incredibly precise LEDs to light the way. There’s also 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology so you can enjoy vivid and lifelike colors at any brightness level encompassing a billion shades of color. Dual LED technology further helps by automatically adapting the contrast to match your content for a realistic image every time. Quantum HDR also does this so you don’t have to spend time finding the right settings.

Gamers and fans of fast-moving action will appreciate the Motion Xcelerator technology going on too so you get smooth motion and improved clarity. Even if you’re not watching 4K content, you can enjoy 4K upscaling thanks to the Quantum Processor Lite which provides enhanced clarity and depth to all your shows and movies thanks to its 20 specialized networks.

Audio is also better here thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite which ensures you hear 3D sound that follows the movement on screen. Hook it up to a Samsung Q-Series or S-Series soundbar and the TV speakers can work in conjunction with the soundbar for optimal audio quality. It all comes together to form one of the best TVs as well as one of the largest you can buy right now.

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is currently on sale at Samsung for $2,000 off the regular price. That means it still costs $6,000 so it won’t be accessible for everyone but if you’re one of those lucky few, you’re going to adore how immersive it is.

