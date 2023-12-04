 Skip to main content
It’s still not cheap but Samsung’s 98-inch QLED TV is $2,000 off

The Samsung Q80C placed in a living room on a TV stand.
Samsung

Looking for the cheapest TV deals? This isn’t it. However, if you’re looking for a genuinely huge investment, consider the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV which is currently on sale for $2,000 off when you buy direct from Samsung. It usually costs $8,000 but it’s been reduced to $6,000. While this is still only going to be of niche appeal, it is an incredibly impressive TV for the price. If your living space has enough room for such a huge TV and your bank balance can cover it, keep reading while we tell you all about this phenomenal TV.

Why you should buy the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV

So, you’ve figured out what size TV to buy and determined you can stretch to a 98-inch model. Good job! It’s a smart move to buy from one of the best TV brands like Samsung. With the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV, you get some great features. Its 98-inch QLED panel is a Direct Full Array TV so you get incredibly precise LEDs to light the way. There’s also 100% Color Volume with Quantum Dot technology so you can enjoy vivid and lifelike colors at any brightness level encompassing a billion shades of color. Dual LED technology further helps by automatically adapting the contrast to match your content for a realistic image every time. Quantum HDR also does this so you don’t have to spend time finding the right settings.

Gamers and fans of fast-moving action will appreciate the Motion Xcelerator technology going on too so you get smooth motion and improved clarity. Even if you’re not watching 4K content, you can enjoy 4K upscaling thanks to the Quantum Processor Lite which provides enhanced clarity and depth to all your shows and movies thanks to its 20 specialized networks.

Audio is also better here thanks to Object Tracking Sound Lite which ensures you hear 3D sound that follows the movement on screen. Hook it up to a Samsung Q-Series or S-Series soundbar and the TV speakers can work in conjunction with the soundbar for optimal audio quality. It all comes together to form one of the best TVs as well as one of the largest you can buy right now.

One of the best QLED TVs around, the Samsung 98-inch Q80C QLED TV is currently on sale at Samsung for $2,000 off the regular price. That means it still costs $6,000 so it won’t be accessible for everyone but if you’re one of those lucky few, you’re going to adore how immersive it is.

Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
The best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deals right now
Digital Trends Best Cyber Monday 55 Inch TV Deals

A 55-inch TV is a great mid-sized display for any home theater setup. If you're in the market for one, you can take advantage of the discounts from Cyber Monday deals. There are lots of amazing bargains for a 55-inch display from the best TV brands among Cyber Monday TV deals, but to narrow down your choices, we've selected our favorite bargains, while also placing a spotlight on our top pick: a QLED TV from TCL.
Best 55-inch TV Cyber Monday deal
TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV -- $230, was $450

TCL makes some of the best QLED TVs and much of that quality is reflected in the TCL 55-inch Q5 Q-Class QLED TV. It has the ever attractive QLED panel paired up with useful features like a high brightness Direct LED backlight to provide an enhanced viewing experience. It also has Motion Rate 240 with MEMC Frame Insertion technology so you get fantastic motion clarity. Even when gaming, there's a fast 120Hz variable refresh rate to ensure no risk of motion blur. For picture quality, there's a HDR Pro+ package of Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10 and HLG support for accurate colors and finer details.

Read more
This 70-inch 4K TV is discounted to $450 for Cyber Monday
Insignia F30 TV on a TV stand in a living room.

Cyber Monday TV deals include some awesome offers on truly cheap, truly massive 4K TVs. A great example is the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV, which you can buy by tapping the button below. You'll find it going for $450 instead of $600, which means you'll save $150 on it while this deal is ongoing. Its one of those Cyber Monday deals designed to please the true deal hunter, always ready to nab the lowest prices.

Why you should buy the Insignia 70-inch F30 Series 4K TV
While Insignia isn't one of the best TV brands, it is Best Buy's own brand so you can expect a certain amount of quality to it. It offers all the essentials like HDR so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast. It also has an LED-backlit screen to ensure it's reliable as well as stays bright as needed. There's also DTS Studio Sound which helps provide more realistic and immersive audio with two-speaker playback compared to regular TVs.

Read more
This is the OLED TV deal I’d buy this Cyber Monday
The LG C3 Series OLED 4K TV in a living room.

We've all been there. Our current TV is great but there we are, staring at the best Cyber Monday TV deals and seeing massive temptation right in front of us. The biggest temptation for me is the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV for $1,600 at Best Buy. It's normally $2,100 but it's reduced by $500 making it seriously tempting. A part of me is already thinking how you (or I) could buy it and add on a PlayStation 5 Cyber Monday deal but you know what? I've got an LG C1 and older PS5 so I should be happy with what I've got. If you have neither though, read on while I take you through why you're going to love the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV why it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals at the moment. I really wish I could buy it.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV
LG is one of the best TV brands around and its C3 range truly demonstrates why it's so great at what it does. I own a LG C1 (a 48-inch model) and it's fantastic. It makes all the latest games I play look fantastic and it's awesome for watching 4K movies on. The LG C3 OLED TV is even better. In conjunction with all the OLED technology that enthusiasts have come to love right now, LG adds so much more than 'just' self-lit pixels that provide deeper blacks and more vibrant colors.

Read more