Samsung’s smart portable projector is $200 off today

Samsung The Freestyle portable projector.

Portable projectors are great little devices if you want a large screen experience without having to lug around a traditional projector, which also tends to be heavy and hard to power. For example, the Samsung Freestyle is smaller than a coffee can and produces a reasonably good image. While it’s true that the Freestyle has had issues with its value, the discount from Best Buy bringing it down to $600 mitigates that to some extent.

Why you should buy the Samsung Freestyle Smart Portable Projector

We want to get the Samsung Freestyle’s biggest issue out of the way first: it only produces an FHD picture, which may be a dealbreaker for some. Truthfully though, it’s still an impressive resolution for such a small project, and the image quality is probably one of the best in the industry. It can manage around 500 nits of peak brightness, which is a bit on the lower end for projectors yet is still good for something this small. Unfortunately, the lower peak brightness means that it can’t really handle the HDR that it supports, which, again, isn’t a dealbreaker given that it’s targeted towards portable FHD rather than 4k HDR.

Another big thing going for it is that the Freestyle is geared towards awkward viewing angles, so you can make it fit in almost any location. Even better, it has a smart calibration that adjusts the image based on the surface it’s being projected on, which is an excellent feature. While it does have a mini-HDMI port, it’s meant to be used as a streaming machine, which it does wonderfully, having full voice assistant integrations and running on Samsung’s smart TV platform. That means you can access all the main streaming apps you’d expect, such as Netflix, Disney+, Apple+, etc. It also comes with integrated 360 speakers, which is nice but not powerful enough for anything bigger than a small living room, so you’ll likely want to get your audio some other way for a bigger room.

While the Samsung Freestyle will require you to make some compromises, it’s a great portable screen you can take with it, and with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $600, you get much better value while mitigating some of the compromises. But, if you feel that the compromises aren’t necessarily worth it, you might want to check out these other projector deals for some alternatives.

