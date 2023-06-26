 Skip to main content
This Samsung soundbar with subwoofer is on sale for $180

There’s no shortage of soundbar deals online, so to help narrow down your choices, we recommend going for a soundbar that’s made by Samsung — one of the most popular brands in the consumer electronic industry. Here’s a great offer: the Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer for just $180, following a $100 discount from Best Buy on its sticker price of $280. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to take advantage of this bargain though, so you better hurry.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B550 2.1-Channel Soundbar and Subwoofer Bundle

Samsung is a mainstay in our roundup of the best soundbars with its top-of-the-line models, but it also offers affordable but high-quality options like the Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar. The numbers in the device’s name are explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar — the “2” refers to the number of channels, in this case the left channel and the right channel, while the “1” means that the soundbar comes with a subwoofer. Subwoofers are speaker drivers that create fuller sound because they are dedicated to low-frequency audio, including sounds like rumbling bass, explosions, and vehicular noise.

The Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Audio, for realistic 3D sound that will feel like they’re coming from all around you, and DTS Virtual: X that expands the listening experience. The soundbar also features Samsung’s Adaptive Sound Lite, which continuously optimizes sound as you switch between different types of content, a Voice Enhance Mode that maximizes the clarity of voices, and a Night Mode that lowers bass output to minimize the disturbance on others while they sleep. You can choose to connect the soundbar to your TV using Bluetooth, if you want to eliminate the use of cables.

Upgrade your home theater setup with the Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar with a wireless subwoofer, which is currently available from Best Buy for an affordable $180. That’s $100 in savings on its original price of $280, but you’ll need to hurry with your purchase if you don’t want to miss this chance. That’s because there’s no telling when the offer will get taken down, so if you’re interested in this discount for the Samsung HW-B550 2.1-channel soundbar, you should buy it right now.

