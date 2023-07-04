 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save $180 on this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer at Best Buy

Aaron Mamiit
By
The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar in the living room.

If you’re not happy with the audio output of your TV, the best way to solve that is by investing in soundbar deals. There’s a lot of options to choose from, but you should check out this offer from Best Buy for the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar. From its original price of $400, you’ll only have to pay $220 for savings of $180. You won’t always get the chance to buy a soundbar made by one of the most popular home appliance brands at nearly half-price, so take advantage of this bargain while you still can.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar

The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar offers three channels — a left and right channel, plus a center channel that’s dedicated to delivering improved dialogue so you won’t miss any spoken words even if there’s background music or other sound effects — and the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The subwoofer will make action movies and sports programs more exciting by producing rich and powerful bass, which you can further boost with the push of a button.

Like most of the best soundbars, the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos for realistic 3D audio, and DTS Virtual: X that expands the listening experience without additional speakers. The soundbar also accepts Bluetooth connections from two smart devices simultaneously so you can share it for your playlists, and it also comes with a Game Mode that will work with your console to optimize audio settings depending on the video game that you’re playing.

Related

There’s not much space in flat-screen TVs for premium speakers, so if you want a complete cinematic experience at home, you’ll need something like the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar. It’s currently available for just $220 from Best Buy, following a $180 discount that nearly halves its sticker price of $400. The duration of the offer remains unclear though, so to play it safe, you should assume that there’s not much time left and proceed with the purchase immediately, or else you’ll miss out on getting the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar for cheaper than usual.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
65-inch LG C3 OLED TV is $500 off for a limited time
LG's 2023 C3 4K OLED TV.

We always love to see TV deals on some of the best TVs around. That's what's happening now with the LG 65-inch C3 4K TV discounted by $500 at Best Buy. Usually priced at $2,600, it's down to $2,100 for a limited time only. While that's still pretty pricey, saving $500 on such a recently released TV is not one to be overlooked. If you've been waiting to upgrade to a great OLED TV, this is your chance. Here's all you need to know about the TV. From there, you can just tap the buy button to make the purchase.

Why you should buy the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV
LG features heavily among so many best TV brands lists as well as being responsible for many of the best TVs. The firm truly knows how to make great TVs and that's reflected in the LG 65-inch C3 OLED TV which is high up on the best TVs list right now thanks to its fantastic quality.

Read more
Usually $500, this Polk soundbar and subwoofer bundle is $145
Polk Audio MagniFi Max AX soundbar.

Nowadays, the best soundbars are not only for saving space in a living room but have become as powerful as a surround sound theater system. Of course, that often comes at a steep price, but there are also some great budget options. Take the Polk Magnifi 2 soundbar, which isn't usually considered a budget option, but with this deal from Woot that includes a subwoofer, you can get the bundle for just $145 rather than the usual $500. That's a massive discount for a soundbar and subwoofer combo that's surprisingly powerful.

Why you should buy the Polk Audio MagniFi 2 Soundbar and Subwoofer
The Polk Audio Magnifi 2 comes loaded with four 3-inch drivers and two 0.75-inch tweeters for six different speakers to work with, allowing it to create a full sound for such a small soundbar. It can manage 3D sound relatively well and creates a great soundscape in a moderately sized room. Even so, while it would have struggled with the lower notes on its own, the included bass helps a lot. That said, the mids do struggle a bit, but they're still clear, and if you consume a lot of vocal-heavy content, it shouldn't be too big of an issue. Polk also has a voice adjust technology that helps bring the voices out even more, which also helps quite a bit when watching shows and films or listening to vocal-focused music.

Read more
These AirPods Pro-shaped wireless earbuds are under $25
A woman wearing the Skullcandy Dime wireless earbuds.

If you simply need super cheap yet stylish-looking earbuds, Best Buy has one of the best headphone deals at the moment. Today, you can buy the Skullcandy Dime 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for just $23 saving you $7 off the regular price of $30. The deal lasts just until June 25 so you haven't got long to decide. We're confident these are ideal impulse buys if you find yourself regularly losing earbuds or simply want a cheap solution.

Why you should buy the Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones
Looking a lot like the latest AirPods, the Skullcandy Dime 2 Earphones are a good option for anyone who can't afford or doesn't want to spend a lot on earphones. We're not all seeking out the best wireless earbuds and some of us are prone to easily losing earbuds too.

Read more