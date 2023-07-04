Save $180 on this Samsung soundbar and subwoofer at Best Buy

If you’re not happy with the audio output of your TV, the best way to solve that is by investing in soundbar deals. There’s a lot of options to choose from, but you should check out this offer from Best Buy for the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar. From its original price of $400, you’ll only have to pay $220 for savings of $180. You won’t always get the chance to buy a soundbar made by one of the most popular home appliance brands at nearly half-price, so take advantage of this bargain while you still can.

Why you should buy the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar

The Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar offers three channels — a left and right channel, plus a center channel that’s dedicated to delivering improved dialogue so you won’t miss any spoken words even if there’s background music or other sound effects — and the “1” means that it comes with a subwoofer, as explained by our guide on how to buy a soundbar. The subwoofer will make action movies and sports programs more exciting by producing rich and powerful bass, which you can further boost with the push of a button.

Like most of the best soundbars, the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar supports Dolby Atmos for realistic 3D audio, and DTS Virtual: X that expands the listening experience without additional speakers. The soundbar also accepts Bluetooth connections from two smart devices simultaneously so you can share it for your playlists, and it also comes with a Game Mode that will work with your console to optimize audio settings depending on the video game that you’re playing.

There's not much space in flat-screen TVs for premium speakers, so if you want a complete cinematic experience at home, you'll need something like the Samsung HW-B650 3.1-channel soundbar.

