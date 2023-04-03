One of Samsung’s best soundbar bundles is $500 off today

Previous Next 1 of 4

If you’re looking to upgrade your home theater, not just visually but with immersive audio as well, you’ll want to be checking out the best soundbar deals. But hold fast, before you head over to peruse that list because we’ve found something really special. One of Samsung’s best soundbar and speaker bundles, offering true 11.1.4-channel surround sound, is on sale right now for an incredible deal, and it doesn’t go on sale very often.

Normally $1,900, it’s yours for $1,400 from Best Buy, which is $500 off the regular price. It includes Samsung’s soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, two wireless rear speakers, and wall mounting hardware — everything you need to get a true home theater up and running, provided you already have your TV. If you don’t already have one, you can always check out our guide on the best TV deals too. Otherwise, keep reading to learn more about Samsung’s HW-Q990B soundbar.

The first thing to know is that Samsung’s HW-Q990B 11.1.4-channel soundbar and speaker kit comes with nearly everything you need to get set up. In the box are Samsung’s soundbar, a wireless subwoofer, two wireless rear speakers, wall mounting hardware, an HDMI cable, power cables, and a remote control. But let’s dig a little deeper into the major features and specifications.

Supporting 11 channels via Dolby Atmos surround, the true 11.1.4-channel system will deliver immersive audio that surrounds you. Motors will sound like they’re coming from the right direction, airplanes will sound like they’re flying right overhead, and explosions will rock your living room or theater. The SpaceFit Sound+ technology is designed to fill your room or space, regardless of size, calibrating the audio to match the surrounding area. Dynamically optimized audio helps keep voices and low sounds clear, as well.

AirPlay 2 and Alexa are built-in for hands-free use with voice controls. You can ask Alexa or Siri to play something on a compatible device, for example. In addition, it has technology specific to Samsung TVs and systems. The Q-Symphony support is compatible with select 2020 and 2022 Samsung TVs, which syncs up the audio and video correctly to make sure everything is aligned.

If any of that sounds enticing to you, and it should if you want a home theater and surround system, then you’ll be pleased to know Best Buy is offering an incredible deal on this system right now. Normally $1,900, it’s yours for $500 off or the final price of $1,400, and if you’re a My Best Buy Rewards Member you can get even more off that price if you have rewards points or certificates saved up. Even without extra, it’s an awesome deal, and Samsung’s kit does not go on sale often. Hurry, while the opportunity is still available.

