Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector is $500 off

If you want a true home cinema setup in your living room, you’ll want to skip searching for TV deals and buy a projector instead. One of the best options in the market, Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector, is currently discounted from Samsung, with the 120-inch model going for $3,000 instead of $3,500 and the 130-inch model going for $6,000 instead of $6,500, both for $500 in savings. They’re still not cheap, but once you’re watching from either one, you’ll quickly understand why they’re worth it.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

Samsung’s The Premiere appears in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as the top choice if you want a 4K projector, so you can keep watching your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution at display sizes of up to 130 inches — far larger than most 4K TVs. The device also supports HDR10+ for amazing color and contrast levels. It’s also an ultra-short-throw projector, which means that you only need to place it several inches away from the wall or screen that you’ll be using, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. It’s still recommended to check out our guide on how to set up a home theater projector though, just to make sure that you can maximize the output of Samsung’s The Premiere.

With Samsung’s Tizen OS onboard, The Premiere grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ by itself, so you won’t need to hook it up to another device. The 4K Smart laser projector also supports Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby, allowing you to use voice commands for functions like controlling playback, searching for shows, and operating other devices in your smart home network.

There’s no reason to skip this discount for Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector if you’ve got the space and budget for it. Samsung has slashed the prices of the 120-inch and 130-inch models by $500 each, down to $3,000 from $3,500 and to $6,000 from $6,500, respectively. It’s one of the more expensive projector deals online, but you won’t regret your purchase. Buy Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector while you can still enjoy savings along the way.

