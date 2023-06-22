 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector is $500 off

Aaron Mamiit
By
Samsung Premiere UST Projector.
Samsung

If you want a true home cinema setup in your living room, you’ll want to skip searching for TV deals and buy a projector instead. One of the best options in the market, Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector, is currently discounted from Samsung, with the 120-inch model going for $3,000 instead of $3,500 and the 130-inch model going for $6,000 instead of $6,500, both for $500 in savings. They’re still not cheap, but once you’re watching from either one, you’ll quickly understand why they’re worth it.

Why you should buy Samsung’s The Premiere 4K Smart Laser Projector

Samsung’s The Premiere appears in our roundup of the best home theater projectors as the top choice if you want a 4K projector, so you can keep watching your favorite shows and movies in 4K Ultra HD resolution at display sizes of up to 130 inches — far larger than most 4K TVs. The device also supports HDR10+ for amazing color and contrast levels. It’s also an ultra-short-throw projector, which means that you only need to place it several inches away from the wall or screen that you’ll be using, according to our guide on how to choose a home theater projector. It’s still recommended to check out our guide on how to set up a home theater projector though, just to make sure that you can maximize the output of Samsung’s The Premiere.

With Samsung’s Tizen OS onboard, The Premiere grants access to all of the popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney+ by itself, so you won’t need to hook it up to another device. The 4K Smart laser projector also supports Amazon’s Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung’s Bixby, allowing you to use voice commands for functions like controlling playback, searching for shows, and operating other devices in your smart home network.

Related

There’s no reason to skip this discount for Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector if you’ve got the space and budget for it. Samsung has slashed the prices of the 120-inch and 130-inch models by $500 each, down to $3,000 from $3,500 and to $6,000 from $6,500, respectively. It’s one of the more expensive projector deals online, but you won’t regret your purchase. Buy Samsung’s The Premiere 4K smart laser projector while you can still enjoy savings along the way.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
Save $650 on Samsung’s 55-inch outdoor 4K TV today
The Samsung 55-inch The Terrace mounted outside.

TVs are fussy about lighting. Its just a fact of nature, it seems, with how light reflects off of screens. Increasingly, though, our screens are fighting back against the elements. We've seen this in our phones changing brightness levels as we step outside, desperate for our undivided attention. Now, Samsung is bringing full TVs to the outdoors, creating the best QLED TV for the outdoors, the Samsung Terrace. Today, you can get a 55-inch Samsung Terrace for only $2,850 (that's $650 down from its usual $3,500) while this deal lasts. Unfortunately, that happens to be for just a short time. Until midnight, in fact, at least for citizens of U.S. Central time zone. So, tap the button below to grab one now if you've been waiting for this moment for awhile now or read on to get the details.

Why you should buy Samsung's The Terrace
If you're a TV nerd that wants more sunshine, this deal is for you. The Terrace is designed to work in partial sun (i.e. on your terrace) and adapts to the changing lighting conditions of a natural environment well. In a move that is rare for a TV, The Terrace even comes with an IP rating of IP55, which means that it contains both water and dust protection in a way that is certified by a 3rd party. This is a TV that you can sit outside and not worry about. Well, at least from an environmental perspective, you still might want some of the best outdoor security cameras looking in its direction to deter pesky humans.

Read more
One of Samsung’s best 11.1.4 surround sound systems is $300 off
samsung q series 1114 channel surround sound system deal may 2023 hw q990b 11 1 4ch soundbar with wireless rear speakers and

There are a lot of great surround systems out there, and while it isn’t often you can catch a significant discount on one from a brand like Samsung, today you can save $500 on the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle. This setup would regularly cost $1,900, but this deal brings the price down to $1,400. Samsung is including free shipping and easy returns with a purchase, and easy financing is available as well.

Why you should get the Samsung HW-Q990B 11.1.4ch Soundbar with Wireless Rear Speakers and Subwoofer Bundle
Samsung has long been one of the most well-known names in consumer electronics, and its Q-Series surround sound systems keep it at the top of a lot of people’s list when shopping for home theater equipment. This 11.1.4-channel setup is one of its more premium offerings. This channel designation comes from its 11 front-facing speakers, one subwoofer, and four up-firing channels.

Read more
This 43-inch 4K TV just had its price slashed to $190
The Insignia F30 Series 4K TV mounted on a wall with the Fire TV interface on the screen.

Anyone looking for cheap TV deals already knows that Best Buy is a great place to check. Right now, it's excelling itself with an 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV for $190 instead of $300. $300 was a tempting price as it was but dropping down further to $190 makes it a fantastic offer for anyone on a tight budget and in need of a new TV. Whether it's a replacement for your living room set, or you want to add it to your bedroom or den, it's a decent option. Here's what you need to know before you think about hitting that buy button.

Why you should buy the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV
Insignia may not be one of the best TV brands, but it sure is cheap. With the 43-inch Insignia F30 4K TV, you still get all the essentials you might need from a budget-priced TV. Of course, there's a 4K resolution which is always welcomed. There's also HDR support, so you get a wide range of color details and sharper contrast than usual. An LED-backlit LCD screen further helps matters with reliable and long-lasting LED lighting.

Read more