Best Buy just knocked $120 off this popular Samsung 75-inch 4K TV

John Alexander
The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV on a media cabinet in a living room.
Getting a high-powered TV doesn’t have to be a high-dollar affair thanks to all of the hot TV deals going on at the moment. For example, Samsung’s 75-inch Class TU69OT 4K Smart TV is $120 off right now. That takes the TV from $750 down to $630. What it doesn’t do is get the TV, which comes from on of the best TV brands, into your hands. To make sure that happens, be sure to tap the button below and place your order now. You can also keep reading to see why we like this offer so much.

Why you should buy the Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV

The Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV is a large TV with clear motion technology, a 60Hz refresh rate, a direct lit LED screen, and a game enhancer mode. It will look impressive in family rooms and entertainment rooms alike, displaying bright colors in uniform power. Note that this TV weighs 67 pounds and is only 2.4 inches thick if you mount it via a 400 x 400 VESA mount, leaving the stand off. With the stand on, it spans to 13.4 inches in depth, so this is one to consider wall mounting.

Operating the Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV is easy, with Samsung’s Tizen OS at the lead.  You’ll be able to find apps for all of your favorite streaming services, including Disney+, ESPN+, Netflix, YouTube, and more. The TV works with Samsung’s SmartThings as well as Alexa and Google Assistant and can be mirrored via SmartShare and Apple AirPlay 2 for a robust smart TV environment you can enjoy from a variety of ecosystems.

To get your Samsung TU69OT 4K Smart TV, tap the button below to go to Best Buy’s store. You’ll find the TV, which is usually $750, for just $630. That’s a savings of $120 and one of the best 75-inch TV deals you are likely to find. Like most modern TVs, you’ll probably want to pair it with a high-quality soundbar to get the most out of it, so we recommend shopping for one next. If you can find soundbar deals featuring Samsung products, they should pair easily with the TV for the perfect combo.

